The Norwich University Athletic Hall of Fame Selection Committee announced the inductees for Norwich University’s Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2021 on Wednesday.
Nine individuals, as well as the 2010-11 women’s ice hockey team, will be inducted into the Athletic Hall of Fame on Sept. 26 as part of Norwich University’s “Welcome Back to the Hill” 2021 Homecoming festivities.
This year’s homecoming for the first time will feature two Hall of Fame induction ceremonies as the Class of 2020 will also be formally inducted Sept. 23 at 6 p.m.
Here is a glance at the athletes set to be honored:
Cindy Fortin (2011)
Fortin is the second women’s ice hockey inductee to selected to the Hall of Fame. She ranks as the program’s all-time leader in games and minutes played for a goaltender. She is also the program’s all-time saves leader. Fortin backstopped the Cadets to the program’s first national championship in 2011 and served as the team’s No. 1 goalie for all four years. She posted a 50-25-7 career record with a .910 save percentage and 2.18 goals-against average to go along with 16 shutouts. She ranks second in career wins and third in shutouts.
Christine Daniels Giannone (2011)
Daniels had a decorated four-year career as a member of the women’s basketball team. She capped her career by being named the Great Northeast Athletic Conference Player of the Year as a senior. She led all of NCAA Division III in double-doubles in 2010-11, compiling a double-double in all 26 games played that season. Daniels also earned New England Women’s Basketball Association and Eastern College Athletic Conference Second Team All-Region honors. She finished her career with 1,149 points and 946 rebounds. Her 380 rebounds in her senior season tied for the GNAC single-season record.
Geoff Hensley (2006)
Hensley led the Norwich men’s basketball program to back-to-back Great Northeast Athletic Conference Tournament titles in 2005 and 2006. He scored over 1,000-career points and was named to the GNAC All-Conference First Team three years in a row. He finished 11th in the nation in 3-point percentage and 10th in the country in free-throw percentage during his senior season.
Sharon House (1996)
House starred for the women’s soccer team from 1992 to 1995 and still holds three all-time program goalkeeper records and three single-season records. House is the all-time saves leader (695), wins (32) and shutouts (20) record holder in Norwich women’s soccer history. She also holds the record for most wins in a season (12), shutouts (eight) and saves (239).
Michael Dan Mori (1991)
Dan Mori is one of the most accomplished individual men’s rugby players in the program’s 50-year-plus history. He was a four-time All-New England Team selection and a two-time All-Vermont Team selection. Dan Mori also earned USA Rugby East Collegiate All Star honors and was invited to the Eastern Conference All-Star Camp in 1989. In 1988, he was also selected to an All-New England team that toured Australia.
Robert Goodman (1986)
Goodman is the first of two Distinguished Letter Winners in this year’s class. He was a three-year member of the Norwich University wrestling program, serving as a co-captain in back-to-back years during his junior and season seasons. Goodman tied for the most pins on the team as a sophomore and earned the Coaches Award as a senior. He placed third at the New England Championships as a junior and fifth as a senior to earn All-New England honors twice.
Chris Munn (1981)
Munn is posthumously the second of two Distinguished Letter Winners in this year’s class. Munn led the men’s rugby team in scoring in back-to-back years as a junior and senior. He also served as the team captain in 1980-81. Munn was nominated to the New England Rugby Football Union All-Star squad in 1980. Munn was diagnosed with ALS in 2013 and fought a courageous battle until passing away in January 2020. The men’s rugby program established a spring 7s tournament named in honor of Munn after he was diagnosed.
Ken Steblin (1971)
Steblin was a star in the early years of the Norwich men’s lacrosse program. He earned First Team All-Colonial Division honors and First Team All-New England honors during his standout career for the Maroon & Gold. During the 1970 season, he led the team with 13 goals and 29 assists. The next closest player on the team had 23 points. The Cadets went 5-2 that season, beating Dartmouth, St. Michael’s, Plymouth State, New England College and Castleton.
Tony Mariano
Mariano is this year’s honorary inductee into the Norwich Athletic Hall of Fame. Mariano enters his 44th and final year at Norwich and his 30th as Athletic Director in 2021-22. Mariano has helped to steward Norwich University’s athletic programs to unprecedented levels of success since his role as Director of Athletics began in 1992. In his 30-year tenure, the Cadets have won 12 national championships — including the first title of any kind in school history in 2000. The Cadets have won 75 conference championships during Mariano’s time as athletic director and have had 16 student-athletes earn prestigious CoSIDA Academic All-American honors for excellence in the classroom and athletically. In 2018, he was named a NACDA Under Armour Athletic Director of the Year.
2010-11 Women’s Hockey Team
This year’s team inductee into the Hall of Fame claimed the program’s first national championship in its fourth season of existence with a 5-2 win over RIT in the title game. The Cadets finished with a 25-4-1 record and made their second of three straight national championship game appearances. Norwich won its first ECAC East regular season title, finishing with an unbeaten league record of 17-0-1. Sophie Leclerc was named the ECAC East Player of the Year and an AHCA First Team All-American after leading the Cadets with 26 goals and 28 assists for 54 points. Julie Fortier, Melissa Rundlett, Jillayne DeBus and Renee Lortie all had over 30 points on the season.
