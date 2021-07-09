The Country Club of Barre has a new pair of trophies to show off after golfer Bryson Richards ended his home course’s 70-year title drought at the Vermont Amateur.
The U-32 graduate’s eight-shot victory brought the top prize back to Barre for the first time since Edward A. Johnston won it all in 1951. The CCB crew also claimed the McCullough Cup team competition for the first time in eight years, guaranteeing bragging rights for the next 12 months over arch-rival Rutland.
If this year’s results are any indication, both pieces of hardware could remain in the same spot for quite some time.
Troy Evans (eighth), Eric Lajeunesse (10th), Parker Fothergill (17th), Nelson Eaton (19th) and Reuben Stone (35th) all made the cut for CCB, which enjoyed one of its strongest Am performances in history. The top five Barre golfers are automatically qualified for next year’s Am at Brattleboro Country Club before the event returns to CCB in 2023.
Former North Country Union star Grady Girards wasn’t far out of high school when he won four straight Amateur crowns from 1995-98. Thomas M. Pierce (1938-40), Shawn Baker (1985-87), Hans Albertsson (1990-92), Trevor Murphy (2005-07) and Drake Hull (2017-19) are the only golfers aside from Girard to rattle off three straight Am victories.
Richards is fully aware of just how difficult it is to win the tourney after making his ninth straight appearance this week. But he likes the current trajectory of his game and won’t back down from any challenge in the years to come.
“I don’t want to get too far ahead of myself, but I know that my senior year of college (the Am) is at Barre — in two years,” Richards said. “So hopefully I can get a little bit going. And that would be nice to go out like that, because that was history for (Drake Hull). And to go out on your home course, there’s no better way to do it. So that’s definitely in the back of my mind, but I’m focussed on coming back next year.”
Here are three quick storylines from the 115th Am, which was undeniably a breakout year for CCB:
STRONG AND STEADYEric Lajeunesse is a 2006 Spaulding High School graduate who wasn’t thrilled with his opening three rounds this week at Williston Golf Club. He has exacting standards on the course and knew he could improve upon a 76, 75, 78 start to the event. Making the cut for the 12th straight summer was certainly a consolation prize for Lajeunesse, and a final-round 68 was more revealing of his true potential.
“Eric is one of the most consistent golfers I’ve seen and he’s always right there,” Richards said. “He struggled a little bit this year, but he works so much now. We play with him at Barre and he still beats us. He’s a super solid player.”
While gearing up for the Am is nothing new for Lajeunesse, it’s a new sensation at each track once the competitive juices start to flow. He’s cracked the top-15 during 11 of the past dozen years after finishing 17th in 2020.
“You get used to it, but it’s still something I look forward to every year,” Lajeunesse said. “The state really has some good young players, and still a good crop of older guys that are all good players. So you’ve got to play well. Unfortunately this week I just got off to some slow starts in my rounds. I seem to always have bad starts and can never get it going. But it was fun the last round to get it going and finish really well.”
OUT OF SIGHT, OUT OF MIND
Sometimes oblivion can be bliss for a golfer — especially if they’re on top of their game. For Richards, there was no point in checking the live scoring during Thursday’s 36-hole finale. He knew he was playing well and didn’t want to risk over-thinking things at the end.
He was paired with Evans for the third round and wasted no time extending his two-shot lead. Richards’ 4-under 67 was one stroke shy of the competitive course record at Williston, so taking a peak at the scores before the final round wasn’t at the top of his priority list. It just so happened that Rutland’s Max Major was one shot better with a course-record 66, but Richards still headed out for the last 18 holes with a seven-stroke lead over second-place golfer Troy Golbher.
“I didn’t really check the leaderboard at all today,” Richards said. “I had a feeling I was still a long way ahead. Because I knew that Troy (Evans) was playing well, I just kind of based his performance off some of the rest of the guys. And I just stuck to what I was doing and I hit the same clubs. I just felt like there wasn’t any reason to switch up what I was doing. I felt like it was working, so I just stuck with that. …I didn’t want to get too conservative. Because when I get conservative, I start trying to steer shots. And that’s when I start making mistakes. Obviously that 66 (by Max Major) was really impressive, and he could very well do it again. So that was in the back of my mind. But I stuck to my own game and the same game plan that I had all week.”
FAN FAVORITE
Some years the Am is held at private courses, so final-round crowds can be limited. That wasn’t the case at Williston, where dozens and dozens of spectators followed Richards for what amounted to a ceremonial victory march. A birdie on the second hole helped his lead balloon to eight strokes over Golbher and he didn’t alter his game plan one bit before finishing up on No. 18.
“It’s a fun atmosphere to be in,” Richards said. “Obviously with Drake when it was at Rutland, all the members were there and there were a lot of guys out there. But to have some of the Barre members out there (today) and my parents and my brother, it’s nice to have. And I feel like I play a little bit better when I have that. I enjoy it and I strive for it. And that means I’m playing well. So that didn’t bother me at all — I love to have them out there. And with Covid, this hasn’t been a thing really. So it’s nice to have it back.”
Country Club of Barre
Vermont Am Top Finishers
