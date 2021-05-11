NORTHFIELD – Longtime Norwich University Director of Athletics Tony Mariano announced he will retire next spring.
Mariano has spent the last 43 years at Norwich, serving as the leader of the athletic department for the past three decades. The Cadets have won a dozen national championships during his tenure.
"For over 40 years, Tony Mariano has bled maroon and gold, and has provided remarkable leadership in our athletic department," Norwich University President Mark Anarumo said. "Tony has been a mentor for our coaches and staff, while creating a family atmosphere that has led to a culture of academic and athletic excellence in our athletic programs. Tony's passion and unwavering loyalty to our university's mission have been admired by thousands of student-athletes, their families, fans and the entire Norwich community.
Mariano helped guide Norwich's athletic programs to unprecedented levels of success since he bacame Director of Athletics in 1992. The Cadets won their first national title of any kind in 2000 when the men's hockey team skated to a 2-1 victory over St. Thomas (Minn.) in Superior, Wis.
"He built a championship culture amongst our athletic department, while always prioritizing the installation of integrity and character in our athletes and university," Anarumo said. "I wish Tony and his wife Gail all the best in their well-deserved retirement. There will always be a spot on every Norwich sideline for them to return and cheer on our teams as they've loved doing over the last 40-plus years."
The men's hockey team won additional national championships in 2003, 2010 and 2017. Norwich's women's hockey team claimed national titles in 2011 and 2018. The women's rugby program, which was elevated from club to varsity status under Mariano's guidance, won six national championships at several levels from 2011 to 2014.
"Having the opportunity to work alongside Tony Mariano for the last decade has made a profound impact on my career and the type of administrator I am," said Katie Boldvich, New England Hockey Conference Commissioner. "As a young commissioner, Tony took me under his wing and helped cultivate my leadership style and administrative presence. For those teachings and support, I am forever grateful. …Tony's impact on the hockey community, specifically within Division III in the East is immeasurable. Through his leadership, the New England Hockey Conference has grown into one of the nation's premiere playing conferences in the country. His leadership on the executive committee has helped bring better administrative structure and strategic growth to the league. We're thankful for his leadership and his presence will be greatly missed."
Student-athletes in Norwich's men's and women's 20 varsity programs have excelled academically as well as athletically while attempting to exemplify Norwich's guiding values in their daily lives due to Mariano's leadership. Norwich placed a record 160 student-athletes on all-academic teams during the 2019-20 academic year.
The Cadets have won 75 conference championships during Mariano's time as athletic director and have had 16 student-athletes earn Academic All-American honors for excellence in the classroom and athletically.
Mariano also served in numerous leadership roles within the Great Northeast Athletic Conference since Norwich joined the league in 1997. He was the Chair of Men's Tennis on the Executive Committee in addition to serving as GNAC Treasurer and as Chair of Athletic Directors Council.
"For the better part of two decades Tony has brought his sage wisdom to the GNAC," said GNAC Commissioner Joe Walsh. "Tony is a consummate professional who has displayed leadership, compassion for fellow GNAC members and has always embraced the GNAC mission of providing our student-athletes a high quality experience and the best opportunity for student-athlete success. He is well respected by his peers in the GNAC, Division III and within the NCAA. Personally, I will miss working with Tony on a day-to-day basis. I greatly value the past 20 years of working beside Tony and I wish him and Gail the best as they enter the next part of their life."
Mariano has helped overhaul Norwich's athletic facilities, overseeing the construction of Kreitzberg Arena and Doyle Hall. He also supervised renovations to the Andrews Hall locker room and the conversion of Sabine Field into a multipurpose turf facility as part of Haynes Family Stadium. He was named an Athletic Director of the Year by the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics in 2018.
"Norwich gave me the wonderful opportunity to coach the two sports that I loved and to become an administrator at the collegiate level," he said. "I've had terrific mentors in Bob Priestley, Joe Sabol and Wally Baines during my early days at Norwich and have been blessed to work with many outstanding coaches and staff. My greatest thrill has been the ability to watch and get to know the hundreds of outstanding student athletes that have participated in our programs and have enabled Norwich athletics to attain high levels of success. I marvel at what these athletes have done both academically and athletically and how they have gone on to pursue careers in the military and civilian life."
Mariano first arrived in Northfield in 1974 and earned his master's degree in Education the following year, during the early stages of the university's graduate school program. While pursuing his degree, Mariano had the opportunity to be an assistant coach with the men's soccer and hockey teams in 1974-75.
He returned to Norwich in 1978 as the head men's soccer coach with his newly-wed wife Gail, who quickly became Norwich's "super fan" while attending as many home games as possible to cheer on the Cadets.
"I am grateful to the Northfield community for opening up their arms and welcoming Gail and me when we first arrived in 1978," Mariano said. "We have made great friends and those relationships will last a lifetime. The thrill of winning our first national championship will forever be etched in my memory and what that has meant for not only our athletic department but for the entire university. Watching our teams win conference championships and seeing the excitement in our athletes and coaches has always been a special part of being an administrator as well."
Mariano spent the first 14 years of his second stint in Northfield as a coach. He served as the men's soccer coach from 1978-1984, leading the 1984 team to the ECAC playoffs with an 11-4-1 record.
In 1982, Mariano was named the head men's ice hockey coach. Under his guidance, the men's hockey team made its first NCAA playoff appearance in school history during the 1982-83 season. His subsequent men's hockey teams went on to appear in eight ECAC tournaments and earned two NCAA post-season berths.
Mariano was named the Division III National Coach of the Year by the American Hockey Coaches Association in 1987. That same year was was selected as the New England Division III Coach of the Year. He has also served as chair of the NCAA Division III Men's Ice Hockey Committee and chair of the NCAA Men's and Women's Ice Hockey Rules Committee. Mariano stepped down as head ice hockey coach in 1992 when he assumed his current position as Director of Athletics.
The athletic department re-named the Male and Female Most Outstanding Senior Athlete awards to the "Coach Mariano Award" earlier this month.
Mariano is a native of Rome, N.Y., and was inducted into the Rome Sports Hall of Fame in 2001. He was a two-sport athlete at St. Lawrence University, playing hockey and soccer. He scored 19 goals and added 35 assists in 80 games on the ice. He also served as an assistant captain for the men's hockey team during his senior year. On the soccer field, Mariano helped lead the Saints to an Independent College Athletic Conference title his senior year. He was also named a Second Team ICAC All-League selection. He is a 1974 St. Lawrence graduate with a bachelor's degree in Physical Education.
"Norwich has been my home and to see how much it has grown has been a wonder," Mariano said. "I will miss the people and the day-to-day interactions I have had. But I will always bleed maroon and gold."
A search committee is being formed to conduct a national search for Mariano's replacement. Formation of the team, milestones and additional information will be announced as the process is formalized.
Log In
