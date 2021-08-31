The long wait is almost over for the Norwich University women’s soccer team.
The Cadets will kick off the 2021 season Thursday, returning to competition for the first time in nearly two years after last fall’s schedule was scrapped due to Covid. Coach Heather Faasse’s team has a slew of familiar faces, especially on defense. One of the team’s biggest challenges will be to replace the offensive firepower of the 2019 squad following the graduation of several key contributors.
Faasse returns for her fourth season at the helm of the program. She guided the Cadets to a 14-21-2 record during her first three seasons.
Norwich returns 14 players and will welcome 12 newcomers for the 2021 season. The Cadets have five seniors that have been key factors in the program’s rebuild during their four-year careers. The veterans will now attempt to help NU clinch its first Great Northeast Athletic Conference postseason berth since 2011.
Senior Karyssa Lachance returns after tallying 25 goals in her first two collegiate seasons. She is tied for ninth on the program’s all-time goals scored list. Her 15 goals in 2019 tied her for the eighth most in a single season.
Lachance took home GNAC Second Team All-Conference honors in 2019, becoming the first NU player to earn that distinction since Brittany Casey accomplished the feat in 2012. Lachance will attempt to pick up the pieces offensively following the graduation of 2019 standouts Sydney Rocheville (three goals, eight assists), Kaila Lemmer (five goals) and Madison Oelker (two goals, two assists).
Senior keeper Kim Watt made 125 saves in 2019 and compiled a 6-10-1 record as the team’s No. 1 option in goal. Her save total ranked second in the GNAC behind Simmons’ Melanie Colman. Watt set a new individual career high with 18 saves in a game vs. Lasell in 2019. She has recorded double-digit save totals nine times in her career.
Senior goalie Lindsey Gordon started one game for NU in 2019 and came on as a sub in two matches. She logged over 193 minutes of action, recording a 1.86 goals-against average while stopping 83% of the shots she faced. Watt and Gordon are joined in goal by freshman Rebecca Karis and sophomore Kayla Dawson.
Rounding out the senior class are goalie Lindsey Gordon, fullback Julia Koron and fullback Sara Marcotte. Koron and Marcotte are two of the top returning defenders along with junior Tara Grogan.
Marcotte started a dozen matches two years ago and made 15 total appearances. Koron made the starting lineup six times and saw action in six other matches. Grogan earned a starting role in 13 games and filled in as a reserve in three contests. They will attempt to fill the void left by Eduarda Da Silva and Mary-Kait Mace, both of whom started in 18 matches in 2019.
Milton’s Lauryn Holsopple is a junior defender who is joined on the roster by Grogan and classmates Katie Connolly and Isabel Doherty. Sophomores Jillian Patria and Rachael Rohe are expected to be immediate contributors this fall in their first full season in the Maroon & Gold. Sarah Rucci, Jenifer Nicolas Ramirez, Sam Penacho and Leonora Everett are also talented sophomores.
Pownal’s Antonia Pellon is a freshman midfielder who joins the team after excelling for Mount Anthony. Pellon and Karis will eye lots of future success along with fellow freshmen Celine Juneau, Lindsey Duggan, Destiny Sanchez, Madison Bonneau, Cheyanne Martin, Harleigh Cornellier, Taylor Caruso and Abigail Stewart.
Norwich was predicted to finish 10th out of 14 teams in the 2021 GNAC Preseason Coaches Poll. The Cadets earned 84 points, finishing five points behind eighth-place Colby-Sawyer and four points behind ninth-place Simmons. Defending GNAC champion, Johnson & Wales picked up 12 out of 14 first-place votes to lead the poll.
The Cadets finished with a 6-11-1 record in 2019 and went 5-6-1 in the GNAC. Faasse’s team finished with winning record at home for first time since 2011. The team also earned the most conference wins in eight years. Norwich wound up in five-way tie for sixth place in GNAC standings. The Cadets were the first team left out of the postseason tournament after tiebreakers.
Norwich will kick off the season at 7 p.m. Thursday with a home match vs. NVU Johnson. The Cadets will play a 17-game schedule, with nine contests at home.
The September portion of the Cadets’ slate features games against NVU-Johnson, Saint Joseph’s, Castleton, Simmons, Plymouth State Rivier, Lasel, Johnson & Wales and Elms. Norwich’s October opponents will be Regis, Colby-Sawyer, St. Joseph, Dean, Emmanuel, Albertus Magnus and Anna Maria. The GNAC Quarterfinals will take place Oct. 30.
