MIDDLEBURY – The Norwich University men’s ice hockey team claimed its 11th First Light Great Northern ShootOut title with a 5-2 win over Plattsburgh State on at Kenyon Arena.
The No. 6-ranked Cadets used a balanced offense, with 13 skaters tallying at least one point. Norwich won its first ShootOut title since 2018 and 11th in the 23-year history of the prestigious tournament.
Senior forward Brett Ouderkirk earned tournament MVP honors for the second time in his career. He scored a goal in the title game to add to his four-point night on Friday.
Norwich (5-0-3, 2-0-3 NEHC) stretched its unbeaten streak to eight straight games to open the season. It is NU's best start since the 2014-15 season when the Cadets went unbeaten in 12 straight games to open the year.
Junior goalie Andrew Albano made 24 saves to follow up his 30-save performance Friday. Alban improved to 4-0 on the season He joined Ouderkirk on the All-Tournament team along with freshman teammate Clark Kerner, who earned Most Outstanding Rookie honors.
Norwich built a 2-0 lead in the first period, with sophomore defenseman Joe Nagle and Ouderkirk scoring goals to give the Cadets an early advantage.
Nagle scored at the 7:49 mark of the first period on a shot from the point that found its way into the back of the net through traffic. Kerner and Bryan O’Mara picked up assists.
Ouderkirk scored on a power play to extend the lead to 2-0. He took a pass from List and fired the puck past Anthony Del Tufo for his team-leading sixth goal of the season. Cale List and Philip Elgstam notched assists.
Plattsburgh State (5-4-1) stormed back in the second period with goals from Bennett Stockdale and Thomas Maia at the 12:55 and 14:41 marks to tie the game at 2 heading to the second intermission.
Norwich took the lead for good at the 4:42 mark of the final period. Elgstam netted the game-winning goal after he tipped a shot from Devon Becker into the net. Alex Lewis picked up the second assist for his first collegiate point.
The Cadets padded their lead late with an empty-net goal by Noah Williams at the 18:44 mark of the third period off an assist from Braedyn Aubin. Williams capitalized on a puck hopping over the stick of Plattsburgh defenseman Corey Doney and put it into a wide-open net to seal the victory.
Graduate student captain Scott Swanson capped the scoring with less than a minute to go in the game off assists from Callum Jones and Holden Doggett.
Plattsburgh State outshot Norwich 26-23. Del Tufo made 22 saves for Plattsburgh State to drop to 5-4-1 on the season.
Norwich extended its winning streak to five straight vs. Plattsburgh State. The Cadets now lead the all-time series 34-23-6 vs. the Cardinals.
Norwich returns home to Kreitzberg Arena on Friday and Saturday. The Cadets will host Southern Maine at 7 p.m. Friday before hosting Babson at 4 p.m. Saturday. Norwich will close out the first half of the season Dec. 7 with a road trip to Plattsburgh State’s Stafford Ice Arena for a non-conference tilt.
