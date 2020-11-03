NORTHFIELD — Norwich University updated its plan of attack for fielding varsity sports following the Great Northeast Athletic Conference’s decision to cancel all league athletic competitions for this winter.
The GNAC Presidents’ Council voted unanimously to cancel the winter sport conference and championship schedules due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
With the health and well-being of students and staff as the highest priority, each GNAC institution may plan for student-athlete training, conditioning opportunities and non-conference competition consistent with federal and state public health recommendations, the NCAA and institutional guidelines.
The winter sports affected at Norwich include men’s and women’s basketball as well as men’s and women’s swimming and diving.
The men’s and women’s hockey teams compete in the New England Hockey Conference, while wrestling competes in the New England Wrestling Association. No decisions have been made at this time on league schedules and conference championship competition for those three sports.
All seven Norwich winter sports teams have the opportunity to pursue non-conference athletic intercollegiate competition beginning Jan. 1 if NCAA and State of Vermont health guidelines and regulations give the thumbs-up.
The NCAA has yet to make a decision on the status of the 2021 Division III winter sport championships. Earlier this semester, the NCAA canceled all 2020 Division III fall championships.
Last week, the NCAA Division III Presidents’ Council approved a blanket waiver that allows all Division III student-athletes to participate in athletics during the 2020-21 academic year without being charged a season of participation or semesters of eligibility.
The GNAC Presidents’ Council has not made a determination on the status of spring sports. It will continue to meet regarding the COVID-19 pandemic and will closely monitor the situation. All options will be thoroughly evaluated to make an informed decision based on federal and state health and safety guidelines.
