NORTHFIELD - The Norwich University men's and women's basketball programs will host the 2022 Ed Hockenbury Classic in its 25th anniversary from Friday through Sunday at Andrews Hall.
The event honors Ed Hockenbury, the former NU men's basketball coach and Norwich Athletics Hall of Famer who led the Cadets on the sidelines for 16 seasons and was pivotal in bringing recognition to the program within Vermont and on a national scale. The winningest hoops coach in Norwich history at that time, Hockenbury coached the men's team from the 1976-77 season until the 1991-92 campaign.
The Norwich women's basketball team will tip off the festivities on Friday, hosting Eastern Nazarene College in a 6 p.m. duel. Westfield State University and Trinity College will close out the night with an 8 p.m. bout. Trinity enters the weekend having won three Hockenbury Classics in a row between 2015-2018. Westfield State will attempt to give the MASCAC its first Hockenbury crown since Bridgewater State captured the title in 2013.
The Cadets will attempt to avenge last year's loss to Eastern Nazarene while searching for their first Hockenbury championship since 2014. Norwich will host a Lions squad coached by former Norwich men's basketball assistant Didier Dinh.
The losers of Friday's contests will meet in a consolation tilt at 1 p.m. Saturday, followed by the championship game at 3 p.m. The victors will dethrone Wellesley College as the reigning Hockenbury champions after the Blue topped Norwich in the title tilt last season.
Saturday's contests will stretch into the evening, as the Norwich men's team will attempt to build on a successful start to the season while hosting New England College at 6 p.m. The University of Maine at Fort Kent will make their return after nearly rallying from a 20-point deficit against Colby-Sawyer College in last year's Classic. The Bengals will take on a Bridgewater State squad that has ripped through the month of November behind an high-octane offense.
The Norwich men will attempt to claim payback after a loss to New England College last year. The Cadets are shooting for their first Hockenbury title since 2010. Prior to Norwich's 6 p.m. contest, the Cadets men's team will honor graduating senior Dale Green prior to tip-off.
The Classic will conclude Sunday with the men's consolation tilt at 1 p.m. before the winners of Saturday night's games meet at 3 p.m. Springfield brought down Norwich in the championship bout last December.
Admission to the tournament is free and all eight games will be live-streamed. Live stats will also be available online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.