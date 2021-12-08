NORTHFIELD – The Norwich University women’s ice hockey team will host the 11th annual East-West Hockey Classic this weekend at Kreitzberg Arena.
The East-West Hockey Classic has quickly established itself as the premier NCAA Division III women’s ice hockey regular season tournament. The event features four top-10 ranked programs, and during multiple years the four top-ranked teams in the country all competed. For the first time, longtime Cadets supporter Northfield Savings Bank joins as the title sponsor for the 2021 tournament.
For the sixth straight year, the field will feature Norwich, Plattsburgh State, Elmira and Adrian. Last year’s tournament was scheduled to feature Gustavus Adolphus College for the first time, but it was canceled due to Covid.
Norwich and Adrian will kick off this year’s tournament at 4 p.m. Saturday. Plattsburgh will take on Elmira at 7 p.m. in the other opening-round game. The consolation is set for 1 p.m. Sunday, with the championship to follow at 4 p.m.
Plattsburgh State has won five of the last six national championships, including the 2019 title. Elmira has won three national championships. Norwich won national championships in 2011 and 2018.
Adrian has compiled a 285-82-24 record in 15 seasons. The team won seven NCHA titles and made six NCAA Tournament appearances, including a final appearance in 2017. In the nine years of the tournament, the eventual national champion has played in this tournament every year and won the East-West Hockey Classic six out of nine times.
The No. 10 Cadets (6-2, 6-0 NEHC) are led by two-time NEHC Player of the Week iJulia Masotta, who has six goals and six assists. Juniors Mikah Baptiste (six goals, five assists) and Ann-Frederique Guay (five goals, five assists) also lead NU along with sophomores Melianne Reynolds (four goals, three assists) and Aimee Headland (two goals, four assists).
Goalies Alexa Berg and Leocadia Clark have split time for NU. Berg is 3-2 with a 1.61 goals-against average and a .929 save percentage. Clark is 3-0 with a 1.66 goals-against average and a .868 save percentage.
Eight-ranked Adrian (6-1, 4-0 NCHA) is led by graduate student Brooke Schembri, who has four goals and six assists. Junior Une Bjelland has six goals and three assists in four games. Senior Jessica VonRuden (five goals, four assists), graduate student Abbie Grias (four goals, five assists) and sophomore Karmen Anderson (four goals, four assists) round out the team’s offensive leaders. Junior Sophie Goldberg (3-0) and senior Denisa Jandova (2-1) have joined forces in goal.
The No. 3 Elmira Soaring Eagles (10-1, 8-0 NEHC) are led by senior Eliza Beaudin and graduate student Emma Crocker, who have seven goals and seven assists apiece. Seniors Morgan Mordini (four goals, 10 assists) and Mary McCafferty (seven goals, six assists) and Jenny Heath (two goals, 10 assists) have also been hot for the nation’s No. 4-ranked offense. In goal, freshman Leonie-Louise Kuehberger has posted a 7-1 record with 1.03 goals-against average and a .959 save percentage.
The No. 4 Plattsburgh State Cardinals (8-2, 7-0 NEWHL) are led by junior Ivy Boric, who has eight goals and 14 assists to rank second in the nation in scoring. Senior Sara Krauseneck (eight goals, 12 assists), graduate student Annie Katonka (eight goals, six assists), freshman defenseman Mattie Norton (three goals, 11 assists) and senior Nicole Unsworth (nine goals, four assists) are additional scoring threats. Senior Ashley Davis and junior Lilla Nease have combined efforts in goal. Davis is 4-1 with a 1.57 goals-against average and a .921 save percentage. Nease is 3-1 with a 0.59 goals-agaisnt average and a .967 save percentage.
