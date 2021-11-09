WINTHROP, Mass. – After putting together its most successful season in over a decade, the Norwich University men's soccer team dominated the Great Northeast Athletic Conference postseason awards.
Junior forward Joseph Thongsythavong was named the GNAC Offensive Player of the Year, while freshman midfielder Mamadi Jiana earned Rookie of the Year honors. They led a nine-player contingent of Cadets honored.
Thongsythavong became the third player in program history to collect the Offensive Player of the Year award. The last Cadet to achieve the feat was Jacob Zimmerman in 2016. Jiana is the fifth player to earn GNAC Rookie of the Year honors and the first since Bienfait Badibanga in 2018.
Thongsythavong had a storybook year, breaking the Norwich single-season goals scored record with 22 tallies to lead the GNAC and rank in the top five in all of NCAA Division III. Thongsythavong recorded a 12-game scoring streak and totaled 51 points on the season, tying for the third-most in a single season.
Thongsythavong's 15 goals and six assists for 36 points in 11 GNAC league games were 12 more points than his nearest competitor in conference scoring. He won the GNAC Player of the Week award three straight weeks.
The scoring machine has piled up 39 career goals in 38 games to rank fifth on the program's all-time goals scored list. His 91 career points rank sixth all-time at NU.
Jiana burst onto the scene as an impact freshman, totaling five goals and six assists in his inaugural season in the Maroon & Gold to earn the conference's top rookie award. Jiana earned GNAC Rookie of the Week honors once and tied for second on the team in assists.
Freshman defender Cullen Swett and senior midfielder Amerle Nemeye joined Thongsythavong and Jiana on the GNAC All-Conference First Team.
Swett played and started in 15 games, leading the Cadets' back line all season. He scored a goal and tallied an assist while helping to guide a defense unit that surrendered 12 goals the whole season.
Nemeye put up the finest offensive season yet of his four-year career, setting a career-high with 15 goals to go along with six assists. Nemeye has 85 career points to rank seventh all-time in Norwich history. He earned GNAC Player of the Week honors twice on the season.
Nemeye scored the third-most points in the conference, trailing Thongsythavong and University of St. Joseph's DeAnte Anderson. He is now a three-time GNAC All-Conference selection.
Junior goalkeeper Robert Wagenseller earned GNAC All-Conference honors for the second time in his career. He was named to the Second Team after compiling a 13-3-1 record with a 0.71 goals-against average and a .831 save percentage. He also posted eight shutouts on the season while starting in 17 of the team's 18 games.
Senior forward Andree Hernandez, junior midfielder Dante Mancini and freshman midfielder Kam Jorgenson earned GNAC Third Team All-Conference honors. Hernandez ranked fourth on the team with three goals and three assists for nine points in 14 games.
Mancini started in 17 of the team's games. He scored the game-winner in a 4-1 win over Dean College for his lone goal. He also tallied one assist.
Jorgenson scored two goals and had two assists for six points in his rookie season in the Maroon & Gold, starting as a midfielder for a majority of the season before transitioning to center back for the stretch run.
Freshman defender Aidan Dwyer joined Jiana, Jorgenson and Swett on the GNAC All-Rookie Team, which was instituted for the 2021 season only after the cancelation of the 2020 season.
Dwyer started in 17 games, tallying three assists. Freshman Mason Reddington was Norwich's selection to the GNAC All-Sportsmanship Team.
Norwich compiled a 14-3-1 record and earned the No. 2 seed for the GNAC Tournament. The Cadets advanced on penalty kicks vs. Emmanuel in the first round and then coasted to a 6-0 victory vs. Johnson & Wales in the semifinals. Norwich was once again was stymied by No. 1 seed St. Joseph's (Maine) in the GNAC final, suffering a 1-0 double-overtime loss.
Norwich tied the 2019 team's 14 wins, which are the most in a season since 2008. The Cadets also kept their impressive streaks alive of 15 straight seasons with at least 10 or more wins. They reached at least the semifinal round of the GNAC Tournament for the 17th season in a row.
