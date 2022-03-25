Norwich men’s hockey senior defenseman Devon Becker was named a Second Team All-American by the American Hockey Coaches Association.
Becker is the 51st all-time player from the Cadets program to earn AHCA All-American honors and the first since 2020 after last year’s awards were cancelled due to COVID-19.
Becker was the highest-scoring defenseman in the NEHC, totaling one goal and 17 assists for 18 points in conference action. Becker’s 17 assists ranked second out of all NEHC skaters and 10th overall. His two career goals and 21 assists for 23 total points rank among the leaders in all of NCAA Division III blue liners for assists and points.
Becker ranked second on the team with a plus-minus rating of plus-17 and led all Norwich defensemen. He spent one season at Norwich after playing his freshman and sophomore seasons at Bryn Athyn College in Pennsylvania. Becker ranked among the top points-scoring defensemen each season during his collegiate career. He tallied 15 goals and 60 assists for 75 points in 71 games.
Becker was one of two New England Hockey Conference players to earn All-American honors in 2021-22. Babson’s Ryan Black was the other selection.
Norwich finished the 2021-22 season with a 12-6-5 record. The Cadets suffered a 2-1 overtime loss in the NEHC Quarterfinals against eventual tournament champion Babson. Norwich played in its 10th overtime game of the season, the most in program history.
