NORTHFIELD – Six Norwich players scored during Sunday's 6-2 victory over Connecticut College in an exhibition game at Kreitzberg Arena.
Freshman Brent Rickett, sophomore Niks Krollis and senior Michael Korol scored for the first time in a Cadet uniform. Seniors Carter Cowlthorp and Felix Brassard and junior Noah Williams also found the back of the net. Senior goalie Ben Nelson made 18 saves for the Cadets.
Rickett opened the scoring at the 18:59 mark of the first period, firing a low wrist shot past Connecticut College starting goalie Cam Fernandez. Freshman Logan vande Meerakker picked up the assist.
Connecticut College tied the game at the 4:37 mark with power-play goal off a tip by Brett Stirling in the high slot off an initial shot by Kyle Shero. Colin Stevens picked up the secondary assist.
Norwich seized full momentum just before the midway point of the second period, scoring three goals in a span of 2:05. Cowlthorp opened the scoring binge with a highlight-reel goal. He stole the puck away from an opponent and briefly caught it in his glove. He then took a stride toward the crease and deked Fernandez with a backhand fake before pulling the puck back to his forehand and stuffing it under the outstretched pad of the Camels goalie.
Brassard increased the lead to 3-1 less than two minutes later. He delivered a backhand rebound goal off an initial shot from the point by Gabriel Chicoine. Maxime Borduas notched the secondary assist after feeding the puck to Chicoine from the boards.
Korol was slashed across his hands while on a clean breakaway to draw penalty shot attempt 12 seconds after Brassard’s goal. Korol skated in and faked out Fernandez on the forehand before directed a shot through the five-hole to make it 4-1. Norwich capped the second-period scoring with 37 seconds on the clock when a shot by Korol from right face-off circle hit the crossbar and bounced across the goal line.
Connecticut College scored at 11:02 of the third period. Sam Stone cleaned up a rebound into an open net before Nelson could move across the crease. Stirling picked up the assist after unleashing an initial shot from the point that was saved by Nelson.
Norwich finished off the scoring with four seconds left. Williams rifled a shot into the corner of the net from the middle of the slot off a pass from the goal line by Krollis.
The Cadets will open their regular season schedule Wednesday when they travel to play Castleton for a 7:30 p.m. game.
