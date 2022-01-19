NORTHFIELD — Senior Alexa Berg of the Norwich University women’s ice hockey team recorded a 33-save shutout to lead the Cadets to a 1-0 non-conference victory over Amherst College at Kreitzberg Arena.
Sophomore Aimee Headland scored the game’s only goal late in the second period. She corralled the puck in the neutral zone, skated in from the right side and fired a wrist shot past Amherst goalie Caitlyn Walker.
Norwich (10-4-0) and Amherst (5-7-0) met for the first time since the Cadets defeated Amherst 3-1 in the final game of the 2020 NCAA Tournament before everything was canceled due to COVID-19.
After NU outshot Amherst in the first period, Berg put on a brilliant performance with multiple odd-man rush saves. She also made a series of four saves in a five-second span in the third period to keep the Mammoths off the scoreboard.
Amherst outshot Norwich 27-13 in the final two periods. The shutout marked Berg’s first of the season and the 10th of her Norwich career.
Norwich will travel to play Castleton on Friday before taking on Plymouth State on Saturday in New England Hockey Conference action.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Emmanuel 75,
Norwich 71
NORTHFIELD — The Norwich University men’s basketball team battled until the end but the Saints walked away victorious during a Great Northeast Athletic Conference contest.
Northfield’s Kyle Booth had 11 points, nine rebounds and eight assists for the Cadets. Teammate Jalen Olivero shot 50% from the field, making 6 of 12 attempts for 13 points. Donovan Lewis Jr. shot 66.7% from the field on his way to a 12-point night for NU.
Norwich built an early 11-3 lead in the opening 4:31 of the game. Emmanuel recovered enough to cut the deficit to five after Bryant Ciccio hit a 3-pointer.
With 7:39 remaining in the opening half, Lewis Jr. hit a jumper that helped spark an 8-2 run that allowed the Cadets to take a 12-point advantage. The Saints clawed back to within four with 1:31 remaining in the first half. With the Cadets up 39-33, Devin Pulsifer hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer before halftime.
Emmanuel opened the second half by scoring the first seven points, taking a 43-39 lead. Norwich evened things up at 43 with a layup by Booth. Emmanuel regained the lead and quickly pulled ahead by 10 points with 4:50 remaining.
Caleb Casinas hit a 3-pointer with 3:55 remaining to help the Cadets stay within striking distance. Nowich scored seven of the next nine points to make it a five-point game. Olivero hit a 3-pointer with 32 seconds remaining, pulling the Cadets to within two. The Cadets fouled Ciccio with 21 seconds remaining and he made both shots at the line.
The Cadets rushed down court and Conatser found a lane toward the hoop for a lay-in. Ciccio was sent on the line again with 12 seconds left in the contest. He made his second attempt for a 74-71 advantage.
Norwich again raced down court while looking for an open shot. But the Saints defense was stout and held off the Cadets’ last-second attempt to secure the win.
Norwich (9-6, 4-3 GNAC) will travel to play Albertus Magnus at 3 p.m. Saturday.
