NORTHFIELD — The Norwich University men’s rugby team will host the eighth Chris Munn 7s Tournament on Sunday on Sabine Field at Haynes Family Stadium.
For the first time since 2019, Norwich will welcome outside competition back to Northfield for the annual spring 7s tournament that is named after the Norwich Hall of Famer and former men’s rugby standout. The 2020 tournament was canceled due to COVID-19 and the 2021 edition featured an intrasquad best-of-three series.
The Cadets are off to a 10-1 start so far in the spring 7s season. Norwich claimed the St. Michael’s 7s Tournament title last weekend with a 4-0 showing after outscoring its opponents 160-10.
Norwich has won three straight Chris Munn 7s Tournament titles in the six events that have been contested with outside competition. Middlebury won back-to-back titles in 2015 and 2016, while Dartmouth won the inaugural title in 2014.
Pool play will begin at 10 a.m., with the championship match scheduled for 4:40 p.m. The Cadets will welcome St. Michael’s College, the University of Vermont, U.S. Coast Guard Academy, UMass-Lowell, Middlebury College, University of New Hampshire and Keene State College in the eight-team field.
Norwich’s pool will consist of Coast Guard, UNH and Keene State. The other pool will feature UVM, UMass Lowell, St. Michael’s and Middlebury. Norwich will play at 10:20 a.m. vs. UNH, 11:40 a.m. vs. Keene State and 1 p.m. vs. Coast Guard.
Munn played rugby from 1977 to 1981 at Norwich. He was the leading scorer as a junior and senior, and served as team captain as a senior. In 2015, Munn was inducted into the NU Athletic Hall of Fame with his 1979-1980 squad and he was recognized again as a Distinguished Letterman in 2021.
Munn was the inaugural recipient of the NU2NU award for his volunteerism in support of Norwich alumni and students. During his eight-year battle with ALS, he inspired students and alumni with his tenacity, courage and support of rugby program.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Lyndon 10, Norwich 2
LYNDONVILLE — The Norwich University baseball team fell short during a game at Northern Vermont University-Lyndon on Tuesday.
NVU-Lyndon broke open a scoreless game with two runs in the second inning and two in the third to open up a 4-0 lead. The Hornets plated three runs in the fifth and one in the sixth before the Cadets attempted to rally in the top of the seventh. Norwich freshman catcher Tristan Carey delivered a sacrifice fly and senior first baseman Hayden Roberge added a one-run groundout to cut the deficit to 8-2. The Hornets added two insurance runs in the bottom of the seventh inning.
Sophomore Timber Russell took the loss on the mound for NU to fall to 2-1 on the year. He allowed four earned runs on five hits and three walks while striking out three batters.
The Cadets fall to 11-8, while the Hornets improve to 4-14. Norwich will travel to play Johnson & Wales for a doubleheader Saturday.
Middlebury 6,
Castleton 2
MIDDLEBURY — The Castleton University baseball team made the short trip north to take on Middlebury College Tuesday afternoon, keeping it close through seven innings before ultimately falling..
Evan Keegan had his best outing of the season, going a perfect 3-for-3 and tying his season-high with two runs. On the mound, Stephen Coffey (0-2) took the loss, allowing four runs — three earned — and striking out two batters in six innings of work.
Middlebury took an early 1-0 lead after one, but a sac fly from Addison Schaub — one of his two RBIs on the day — quickly leveled the game back at one. After enduring a bit of a cold stretch at the plate, the junior has now tallied hits in consecutive games and has three RBIs in his last two contests.
The Panthers made it a 3-1 game with runs in the third and fourth innings, but Castleton was able to cut the deficit back to one thanks to an RBI single from Schaub that once again scored Keegan.
Middlebury also crossed home plate in the sixth to make it a 4-2 game before ultimately scoring their fifth and sixth runs of the game in the bottom of the eighth to seal the victory and hand the Spartans the 6-2 loss.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
Middlebury 19, Union 2
SCHENECTADY, N.Y. — The top-ranked Middlebury College women’s lacrosse team (10-0) used a balanced attack that had 14 different players score a goal during a 19-2 road victory at Union (2-5) on Tuesday evening.
The Panthers have been victorious in 35-straight contests and collected the program’s 20th-consecutive road win. Middlebury returns to action on Saturday with an 11 a.m. home NESCAC game against No. 11 Wesleyan.
Jane Earley (3 goals, assist) and Lily Riseberg (1 G, 3 A) led the Panther offense with four points apiece. Earley’s four-point output marked the fifth-consecutive game in which she has posted four or more points. Maggie Coughlin and Sara Ellinghaus each had a goal and two assists.
Annie Enrietto (10-0) earned the win in goal with two saves in 15 minutes, while Allie Battista stopped four shots in the second quarter. Gina Driscoll closed out the game for Middlebury with a quartet of saves in the final two stanzas.
Jenna Paszek took the loss in front of the goal for Union, making six saves in 38:28 of action. Elizabeth Hernberg scooped up a game-high three groundballs for the Dutchwomen.
