NORTHFIELD — The Norwich University men’s rugby team continues its quest for the program’s first national championship this weekend when it heads to Houston for the 2021 National Collegiate Rugby Division II Final Four.
Norwich (9-1, 5-0 NEWCRC) is the No. 1-ranked team in the latest NCR Division II National Rankings. The Cadets have held down the top spot for nearly two months after a dominant effort to win the New England Wide Collegiate Rugby Conference and the Northeast Regional two weeks ago.
Norwich is making its fifth straight trip to the national tournament and its fourth Final Four appearance in that span. The Cadets will face No. 2 Adrian on Friday at Aveva Stadium, home of Major Rugby League’s Houston SaberCats.
Seventh-ranked Thomas More meets No. 9 Univiversity of Northern Iowa in the other semifinal. The winners will meet for the Division II National Championship on Sunday. The losers will meet in the third-place game.
Norwich qualified for the national tournament for the fifth straight season after winning its fifth straight league championship with a 29-14 win over UMass Lowell. The Cadets won the New England Collegiate Rugby Conference title in 2016 and then won three straight Rugby Northeast titles from 2017-2019 as well.
In its three previous trips in the final four, the Cadets finished third in 2016 and 2017 as well as placing fourth in 2019.
Norwich punched its ticket to Houston by winning the Northeast Regional in Cherry Hill, N.J. with wins over No. 5 Indiana University of Pennsylvania 36-5 and No. 12 Georgetown 30-19. Adrian won the South Regional in Knoxville, Tenn., dominating No. 13 UNC Charlotte 43-12 and No. 3 Illinois State 55-17.
Junior captain Leo Clayburgh leads the Cadets’ offense on the season with 15 tries. He’s added 31 conversions on a 50% success rate to account for 137 of Norwich’s points this season.
Senior Jack Tellifson has been tough in the trenches as one of the team’s leading tacklers. He has also chipped in with eight tries. Junior center Yandres Cintron has racked up seven tries, while Anthony Kowalski had added six. Junior prop Ahmad A Bitang has contributed five tries.
Adrian is in its first season as a varsity program and has rolled to a 7-0 record. The Bulldogs mowed through the early part of their season, beating Michigan (12-10), Michigan State (41-12), Notre Dame (57-24), Central Michigan (59-19) and Grand Valley State (53-0). Adrian had its next four matches canceled and didn’t play another NCR team until the national playoffs.
Thomas More has compiled an 8-1 record this season. The Saints have outscored their opponents 610-92. More than half of their points given up (53) came in their lone loss to the University of Kentucky. Thomas More beat Marquette 56-20 and Minnesota Duluth 59-0 to win the Midwest Regional in St. Louis.
Northern Iowa is 6-0 on the season and earned impressive wins over Virginia (61-5) and Marian (37-33) in the Charleston Regional two weeks ago. The Panthers have outscored their opponents 411-73.
The Norwich Alumni Relations office and the Scrum Alums will be teaming up to hold events throughout the weekend in Houston. Prior to Norwich’s game Friday, there will be a tailgate starting at 5 p.m. outside of Aveva Stadium. The team will hold at lunch at Pizzitola’s Bar-B-Cue at noon Sunday.
