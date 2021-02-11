NORTHFIELD — The Norwich University athletic department announced its 2021 winter sports schedule Friday, noting that all events are subject to change due to the pandemic.
Norwich athletics entered a department-wide pause Jan. 28 due an increase in the number of positive COVID-19 cases within the campus community. Starting on Monday, Feb. 15. All seven winter sport athletic teams will begin practice Monday, as well as the seven spring sports teams.
The Great Northeast Athletic Conference is expected to make a decision on the status of spring league schedules and championship tournaments next week.
Norwich has worked with state and local health officials to follow return-to-play guidelines that prioritize the health and safety of its student-athletes, coaches, staff and the campus and local community.
Norwich’s return to intercollegiate competition plan has been approved by the State of Vermont Department of Health. All colleges and universities that the Cadets will compete against must follow the same COVID-19 testing guidelines and health protocols that Norwich established for its student-athletes and campus community.
The men’s and women’s hockey programs are set to kick off competition on Feb. 19. The men will travel to play New England College, while the women will host Plymouth State.
The men’s hockey team is scheduled to compete in 10 games against four different schools: Castleton, Plymouth State, New England College and Skidmore.
The women’s hockey program has eight games scheduled. The opponents will be Plymouth State, New England College and Castleton University.
The men’s and women’s basketball teams will also return to action this month. The men’s program has four games scheduled, with the potential of additional games added at a later date. The Cadets’ first men’s basketball game is scheduled for Feb. 20 against NVU Lyndon at 1 p.m. in Northfield.
The women’s basketball team has contests against NVU Johnson on Feb. 23 and March 3. With the exception of New England College, both men’s and women’s basketball teams are slated to compete solely in Vermont.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, no fans will be permitted to attend any home Norwich winter sport athletic event. Only essential game management and athletic staff can attend contests played on the Norwich campus.
SCHEDULES
Men’s Hockey
Feb. 19 at New England College 7 p.m Feb. 20 New England College 4 p.m. Feb. 26 Skidmore 5 p.m. Feb. 27 at Skidmore 4 p.m. Mar. 5 at Castleton 5 p.m. Mar. 6 Castleton 4 p.m. Mar. 12 at Plymouth State 4 p.m. Mar. 13 Plymouth State 4 p.m. Mar. 19 at Skidmore 5p.m. Mar. 20 Skidmore 4 p.m.
Women’s Hockey
Feb. 19 Plymouth State 5 p.m. Feb. 20 at Plymouth State 6:30 p.m. Feb. 26 at New England College 7 p.m. Feb. 27 New England College 2 p.m. Mar. 5 Castleton 5 p.m. Mar. 6 at Castleton 1 p.m. Mar. 12 Plymouth State 5 p.m. Mar. 13 at Plymouth State 1 p.m.
Men’s Basketball
Feb. 20 NVU Lyndon 1 p.m. Feb. 21 at NVU Lyndon 2 p.m. Mar. 6 New England College Mar. 7 at New England College
Women’s Basketball
