NORTHFIELD – Sophomore forward Joseph Thongsythavong scored a career-high four goals, while senior Matt Bento notched a goal and an assist to lead the Norwich University men's soccer team to a 10-0 rout of NVU-Johnson.
Norwich (2-0) scored the most goals in a game since the Cadets secured a 12-0 win over Green Mountain College in 2015.
The Cadets took the lead on a NVU own goal in the ninth minute. Thongsythavong sent a crossing pass over from the right side that a NVU Johnson player tried to clear away, but he inadvertently sent it into the back of his own net.
Norwich made it 2-0 in the 12th minute, with Bento scoring on an unassisted effort after taking on a trio of Badger defenders. He fired a shot into the corner of the net for his seventh career goal.
NU failed to score again in the first half and went into the halftime break with a two-goal lead after holding a 23-0 advantage in shots. Norwich wound up outshoting the Badgers 41-1.
The Cadets opened the second-half scoring 22 seconds into action when Thongsythavong recorded his third of the season with a low shot to the far post from the right side of the penalty box.
He scored again on a rebound in the 48th minute after Bento's initial shot was saved. Thongsythavong was first to the rebound and buried the second-chance effort for a 4-0 cushion.
Burlington's Bienfait Badibanga scored his second goal of the season in the 52nd minute. Zach Schult tallied his first collegiate goal after making a run and receiving a through ball to make it 6-0.
Norwich added back-to-back goals on penalty kicks in the 67th and 69th minutes. Burlington's Amerle Nemeye scored along with Alex Brannan.
Thongsythavong scored in the 74th and 87th minutes to cap the scoring. Nemeye assisted the final goal with a corner kick service that Thongsythavong headed into the back of the net for his 17th career goal.
Junior goalie Ben Wasco was untested to record his first collegiate shutout and second win of the season. Norwich outscored its two in-state opponents 14-1 in their two games this spring. The Cadets will return to action in the fall and will attempt to capture their first GNAC title since 2008.
WOMEN'S LACROSSE
Norwich 15, Colby-Sawyer 13
NEW LONDON, N.H. - A late four-goal surge by the Cadets spoiled the Chargers' season opener as the Cadets rallied to a 15-13 victory over Colby-Sawyer.
Norwich (2-3, 0-2 GNAC) opened the scoring with the three unanswered goals. Senior Emily Schromm tallied two of the three goals for Norwich. The Chargers responded with a four-goal spurt before both teams traded goals.
Norwich trailed by 9-7 entering the final minute of the first half before senior Kathryn Preul's goal with 17 seconds on the clock trimmed the halftime deficit to a single goal.
Colby-Sawyer (0-1) struck first in the second half but was matched with a free-position goal from NU sophomore Allison Sturgeon. The Chargers regained a one-goal lead and then the teams battled neck and neck, resulting in a 12-12 tie entering the final minutes.
Woodstock's Brittney Poljacik scored for NU to cap a string of three straight goals. Colby-Sawyer closed the gap to a pair of goals with 58 seconds remaining, but the Cadet defense held off the hosts the rest of the way.
Colby-Sawyer outshot the Cadets 34-33, but the Cadets held a 27-23 advantage in shots on goals. Norwich won the draw battle, 17-13.
Sophomore Valentina Drown led the Cadets with four goals and two assists. Schromm and Sturgeon each contributed a hat trick and two assists. Preul tacked on two goals and two assists, while freshman Jasmin Contreras notched the first multi-goal game of her career with two goals. Schromm moves into fifth place in NU program history with 29 career assists. She is one assist shy of tying 2012 graduate Mollie Fitzpatrick.
Freshman goalie Maeve Noble-Lowe stopped three shots in net for the Cadets in the first half. Senior teammate Sydney Rocheville stopped seven shots in the second half.
Norwich will host Saint Joseph's at 4 p.m. Saturday.
MEN'S TENNIS
Norwich 9, NVU-Lyndon 0
NORTHFIELD - A half-dozen straight-set victories in singles allowed the Cadets to put the finishing touches on Thursday's shutout victory over the Hornets.
Alexi Gilmore, Tim Santy, Matthias Tchantouridze, Abbie Barker, Austin Rosas and Brandon Sichak triumphed in singles action. Gilmore and Santy prevailed 8-3 at No. 1 doubles. Barker and Rosas were 8-4 winners at No. 2 doubles, while Sichak and Jack Lepage teamed up for an 8-1 victory at the No. 3 position.
The Cadets opened the season with a 7-2 victory at Castleton. Norwich (2-0) will travel to face Colby-Sawyer at 1 p.m. Saturday. NVU-Lyndon will visit Castleton for a 1 p.m. match April 17. The Hornets will host Norwich on April 22 at 3 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.