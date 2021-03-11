NORTHFIELD — The Norwich University men’s ice hockey team will put its perfect record during a pair of games against Plymouth State.
The Cadets will host the Panthers on Saturday at 5 p.m. and then again on Sunday at either 2 p.m. or 3 p.m.
Norwich (3-0) is coming off a three-game series sweep of Castleton last week. Norwich outscored the Spartans 13-1 in the three victories. After two straight shutouts to open the season, the Cadets surrendered their first goal dating back to Jan. 24, 2020. Their NCAA record shutout streak ended at 730 minutes and 26 seconds, which was double the length of the previous NCAA Division III men’s record.
Plymouth State (2-2) played its first games in nearly a month last weekend. The Panthers dropped two games vs. Babson, falling 6-5 and 3-1. Plymouth State swept Anna Maria with victories of 4-1 and 2-0 during its first games of the season.
Friday will mark the fourth all-time meeting between Norwich and Plymouth State. The Cadets hold a 3-0 lead in the series and have hosted all three previous meetings.
Norwich defeated Plymouth State 10-4 on Nov. 1, 2013 in the first meeting between the two schools. The Cadets beat the Panthers 9-1 to open the 2014-15 season before holding off PSU, 3-2, in NCAA Tournament action later that March.
Plymouth State is led by junior forward Mike McPherson, who has two goals and three assists this season. Junior defenseman Simon Besner has recorded one goal and four assists.
Senior defenseman Peter Laviolette leads the Panthers with five assists on the season. Senior forward JR Barone has a goal and three assists, while sophomore forward Myles Abbate rounds out the scoring leaders with two goals and one assist.
Freshman Kalle Andersson and sophomore Brendahn Brawley have split the time in goal for PSU. Andersson has a 1-1 record with a .964 save percentage and a 1.01 goal-against average. Brawley has a 3.55 goals-against average and a .894 save percentage.
Norwich is led by sophomore forward Philip Elgstam, who has a goal and four assists. Sophomore Niks Krollis has had a breakout campaign so far, leading NU with three goals to go along with one assist.
Senior Felix Brassard continues his remarkable scoring contributions with two goals and two assists. In his 89 career games, Brassard has 38 goals and 38 assists.
Junior defenseman Cale List has contributed one goal and two assists. Freshman defenseman Logan vande Meerakker has three assists for NU.
Junior goalie Drennen Atherton is 2-0. He has stopped all 42 shots he faced to pick up his first collegiate shutouts last week. Sophomore Andrew Albano has a .960 save percentage and a 1.00 goals-against average.
Norwich will play a home-and-home series with Albertus Magnus College after Skidmore was unable to play next weekend. The Cadets will travel to face the Falcons for the first meeting March 19 before hosting Albertus Magnus the following day. It will be the first meeting between the two schools in ice hockey.
No spectators will be allowed inside Kreitzberg Arena this season, but all home games will be streamed online. Eleven-time Vermont Sportscaster of the Year George Commo will be on the call.
