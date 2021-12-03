NORTHFIELD — The Norwich University men’s hockey team left nothing to chance Friday night while skating to a 5-0 victory over Southern Maine at Kreitzberg Arena.
Clark Kerner scored two goals for the Cadets, who improve to 6-0-3. Anthony D’Aloisio (21 saves) and Mason Palmer (13 saves) joined forces in goal for USM. Drennen Atherton made 16 saves for Norwich.
Norwich earned the first power-play opportunity of the game with 11:19 left in the first period. The USM defense blocked a handful of shots and nearly executed a successful penalty kill. However, with five seconds left on the power play, Kerner capitalized on a series of quick passes to make it 1-0. Devon Becker and Joe Nagle notched assists for the Cadets.
Norwich nearly doubled the lead with 5:44 left in the first period. The Cadets took advantage of miscommunication in front of the net by the Huskies to create a high-percentage scoring chance.
D’Aloisio dove toward the puck and came up empty-handed, allowing NU’s Isaac Chapman to fire a shot into the back of the net. The goal was called back after the officials ruled that the Cadets committed an infraction before the goal.
Norwich shook off the missed opportunity and pulled ahead 2-0 with 39 seconds left in the opening period. Philip Elgstam scored on an assist from Logan vande Meerakke, giving NU plenty of momentum entering the second period.
Nagle extended the lead to 3-0 midway through the second period, thanks to assists by Patrick O’Neal and Mike Mackenzie. Nagle, a University of New Hampshire transfer, tipped the puck through the five-hole for his second goal of the year.
Kerner made it 4-0 less than three minutes later, tallying his seventh goal of the year. Noah Williams recorded his fifth assist of the season, while vande Meerakke also recorded an assist. Brent Rickett closed out the scoring in the third period. Scott Swanson and Devon Becker registered assists.
Southern Maine piled up 16 penalty minutes after committing four infractions. Oskar Bjurstrom was called for a 10-minute misconduct penalty with 22 seconds left in the final period. Norwich was not whistled for any penalties.
The Cadets will host Babson at 4 p.m. Saturday before visiting Plattsburgh State for a 7 p.m. game Tuesday.
