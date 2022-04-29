NORTHFIELD - The Norwich University men’s lacrosse team carries undeniable momentum into the Great Northeast Athletic Conference Tournament after going undefeated in league play.
The Cadets earned a 12-5 win at Lasell on Wednesday, capping a 10-0 mark against GNAC opponents. The string of in-conference success rivals the program's 9-0 record in 2013.
A quarterfinal victory over No. 8 St. Joseph's would allow the Cadets to host a semifinal contest against either No. 4 Dean or No. 5 Johnson & Wales on Wednesday. Second-seeded Lasell and the No. 7 University of Saint Joseph will face off in another quarterfinal, while No. 3 Rivier will host No. 6 Emmanuel. The title game will take place May 7.
This has been the best season that the Cadets have enjoyed under coach Neal Anderson, who has compiled a 142-118 record as a collegiate head coach. Anderson boasts a 130-88 record at Norwich.
Multiple records have been broken over the course of the Cadets' season. Parker Campbell set the all-time career assists mark and currently has 105. He also established a new single-season points record, totaling 82 this year. Teammate Payden Masaracchia set the career goals mark and will attempt to add to his total of 141 goals. This season he's found the back of the net 49 times.
The 15-1 Cadets have scored 247 goals during their 2022 campaign while recording 157 assists. Norwich has held opponents to 155 goals.
Callum Jones (57 points) has helped power the NU offense along with Campbell and Masaracchia. The Cadets offense has also received a big helping hand from graduate student Jack Anzalone. Sophomore Tyler Seidel, senior Jake Andrews-Pestana and Anzalone have each piled up at least 30 points.
The Cadets defense has forced 168 turnovers and picked up 647 ground balls. Mason McMahon leads Norwich in caused turnovers, forcing 19 while picking up 58 ground balls. Clayton Cisar and Gavin Youngclaus have both been a force on the defensive side as well, causing 15 turnovers apiece. Thomas Muraski ranks in the top 50 in NCAA Division III and third in the GNAC in face-off winning percentage. He has won 62.3% of his 310 attempts.
Norwich has showcased lots of depth in net, playing five different goalkeepers who have all appeared in multiple contests throughout the season. Tommy Hopkins has totaled over 422 minutes in front of the net net while recording a 60.6 save percentage. Andrew Vernon has started in four contests, saving just under 60% of the shots he has faced while compiling a 9.49 goals-against average.
