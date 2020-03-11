AMHERST, MASS. — Norwich’s all-time leading scorer sent the Cadets into the NCAA Women’s Hockey Quarterfinals with her 116th career goal Wednesday.
Senior Amanda Conway scored the game-winner with 8:09 remaining and goalie Alexa Berg finished with 30 saves, triggering a 2-1 victory over Amherst.
There were no spectators at the first-round NCAA Tournament event due to concerns surrounding the COVID-19 outbreak. But Norwich was still fired up from start to finish, avenging a mid-season loss against the Mammoths.
The Cadets (23-4-2) will travel to play Plattsburgh State during Saturday’s quarterfinal. Middlebury hosts Endicott and Elmira hosts Adrian in two of the other quarterfinals. Wisconsin-Eau Claire will host either Wisconsin-River Falls or Gustavus Adolpus in another quarterfinal.
Norwich opened the scoring when Kelly Madden buried a second-chance shot with 6:30 left in the first period. Samantha Benoit and Blossom Truel recorded assists.
The Cadets defense killed off an Amherst penalty kill at the start of the second period to preserve the early lead. Amherst equalized with 11:48 left in the second period when Amherst’s Kaitlin Hoang cashed in on assists by Leslie Schwartz and Anne Malloy.
Conway poked away a pass in the defensive zone to spark a breakaway midway through the third period. She used a quick burst of speed to dart in front of the last Mammoths defender, setting up a 1-on-1 opportunity against Amherst goalie Caitlin Walker (28 saves). Conway waited until the last moment before beating Walker for one of the biggest goals of her career.
Amherst (17-6-5) pulled its goalie with 1:35 left to play and Madden sealed the final outcome with 48.7 seconds on the clock, thanks to an assist by Ingrid Holstad-Berge. Norwich applied enough pressure in its offensive zone and punnished the Mammoths as they scrambled back to defend the goal.
Norwich’s players poured onto the ice to congratulate Berg, accidentally knocking over a referee in the process. The official quickly got back up and the Cadets swarmed the sophomore goalie. Berg made three saves in the first period, 11 in the second and 16 in the third. Walker stopped 10 shots in the opening period, seven in the second and 12 in the third.
Norwich is 14-10 all-time in NCAA Tournament games, while Amherst is 6-6. Wednesday marked the 16th meeting between Norwich and Amherst, with Norwich holding a 10-6 lead in the all-time series. The Mammoths won the previous two meetings, skating to a 4-1 victory over Norwich this year on Jan. 13. They won NCAA titles in 2009 and 2010 and made their sixth NCAA Tournament appearance Wednesday.
Norwich qualified for its 11th NCAA Tournament in its 13th season as a varsity program. The Cadets claimed their 10th New England Hockey Conference Tournament title with Saturday’s 9-2 win over Suffolk. Norwich captured national championships in 2011 and 2018. Current coach Sophie Leclerc, a Barre native, led the Cadets to their title in 2011.
The Cadets have dominated the NEHC for the last decade, winning nine regular season titles and earning the No. 1 seed for the NEHC Tournament for 10 straight years. The Cadets compiled a 157-5-5 record over the last 10 seasons in NEHC regular season games. They have won four straight NEHC Tournament titles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.