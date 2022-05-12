NORTHFIELD — The Norwich University men’s lacrosse team picked up the program’s first victory in the NCAA Division III Men’s Lacrosse Tournament on Wednesday by defeating Maine Maritime, 20-12.
Norwich was led by senior Parker Campbell, who scored two goals and dished out five assists. Teammate Payden Masaracchia scored six goals, including goal No.1 150 for his career. Jake Andrews-Pestana scored three galls and Jack Anzalone had two goals and one assist. Thomas Muraski went 24 for 33 in his face-off attempts, while goalie Andrew Vernon earned his fifth win of the season.
Maine Maritime scored the first goal of the contest before a goal by Anzalone sparked the Norwich offense with 7:13 remaining in the opening quarter. Norwich continued to rattle off eight straight goals, taking an 8-1 lead at 4:59 into the second quarter. Sam Nichol scored for Maine Maritime, but Tyler Seidel scored 45 seconds later to push NU in front 9-2. The Mariners scored twice before Matt Meehan broke up another pair of goals by Maine Maritime. Norwich led 10-6 at the half.
With NU leading 15-10, Jayden Wilson scored to bring the Mariners within four. Norwich rattled off four straight goals to take an eight-goal lead with 7:30 remaining. Norwich traded a goal with the Mariners at the end.
Norwich (19-1, 10-0 GNAC) advances to the second round of the NCAA tourney and will face off against Tufts at 1 p.m. The winner of that game will play either St. John Fisher or Catholic.
