NORTHFIELD — The top-seeded Norwich men’s lacrosse team will host No. 2 Lasell at 1:30 p.m. Saturday as the two teams face off in the Great Northeast Athletic Conference Championship for the third straight season.
The Cadets earned a place in the title game for the fourth season in a row by cruising to Wednesday’ 23-7 victory over Johnson & Wales. The Cadets won the GNAC crown with a victory against the Lasers in 2019, while Lasell came out victorious last season.
Norwich (17-1, 10-0 GNAC) will seek its third GNAC title under coach Neal Anderson. Lasell (12-6, 9-1 GNAC) will also look to attempt their secure its third conference crown. Anderson’s team earned a 12-5 victory over Lasell on April 27.
Norwich never trailed against Johnson & Wales, scoring three early goals before the Wildcats got on the scoreboard. Norwich led 5-1 after the first quarter and added another six goals in the second quarter for an 11-2 halftime lead. The Cadets’ offense erupted in the second half, scoring 10 straight goals.
Lasell defeated No. 3 Rivier, 8-4, in semifinal action. The Lasers tallied three unanswered goals in the first quarter before the Raiders resounded with four straight goals in the second quarter. The Lasers’ Nate Taggart leveled the score with 1:48 left before halftime. The second half was all Lasell, which scored once in the third quarter and three times in the fourth to pull away from Rivier.
Saturday’s showdown will feature the GNAC’s best offense against one of the conference’s top defenses. Norwich leading the league in goals per game with 15.78, while Lasell has held opponents on average to 7.89 goals per contest.
Norwich’s offense is powered by Payden Masaracchia, who is tied for the GNAC lead in goals with 56 goals on the season. Parker Campbell enters the big game with 63 assists on the season and 97 points. Masaracchia is the single-season and career record holder in goals with 148 in his career. Campbell holds the single-season record in points and assists and is the career leader in assists.
Callum Jones and Jack Anzalone are also prominent figures in the Norwich offense. The midfielders have combined for 116 points while scoring 58 goals combined. Tyler Seidel and Jake Andrews-Pestana have recorded 46 and 37 points, respectively, for the Cadets
The Cadets offense attempt to beat Lasell senior goalkeeper Alex Beauchemin, who has a 7.3 goals-against average on the season to lead the conference. Beauchemin has stopped 61.1% of the shots he has faced and ranks third in saves with 196.
The Laser defense is headlined by Tyler Rose, who has 35 caused turnovers and has pick up 50 ground balls. Casey Hart is a long-stick midfielder who also applies pressure with 28 caused turnovers and 47 ground balls. Lasell features seven players on defense and in the midfield who have 10 or more caused turnovers. The Lasers have forced 199 turnovers as a team and have won 609 ground balls this season.
The Lasers attack will be going up against a Cadets defense that is led by Mason McMahon, who has totaled 21 caused turnovers while picking up 62 ground balls. Gavin Youngclaus has 30 ground ball and 18 caused turnovers. Norwich ranks third in the conference with 189 caused turnovers and leads the GNAC after picking up 746 ground balls.
The Laser offense is led by senior James Anderson, who has 40 goals and 14 assists. Freshman attacker Ryan Stone has scored 28 goals while dishing out 14 assists. Midfielder Jordan Hines has recorded 36 of the Lasers’ 290 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.