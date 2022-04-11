NORTHFIELD — The Norwich University men’s lacrosse team took down Great Northeast Athletic Conference foe Johnson & Wales, 13-8, at Sabine Field at Haynes Family Stadium.
Callum Jones and Tyler Seidel each scored three goals and dished out an assist, while tammae Payden Masaracchia scored three goals for NU. Jack Anzalone tallied four points with a goal and three assists and Andrew Garrison, Jack Haley and Jake Andrews-Pestana each had a goal in the victory.
Defensively, the Cadets caused 13 total turnovers. Mason McMahon forced five turnover while collecting eight ground balls. Norwich’s Thomas Muraski won 14 of his 22 face-off attempts. In net, Andrew Vernon made 10 saves.
After a goal by Johnson & Wales kicked things off, Jones made his presence felt by putting the Cadets on the scoreboard to even things up. Masaracchia followed just under three minutes later to give Norwich the lead. The Wildcats evened things up 12 seconds later, but Norwich ended the quarter with three goals to wrap up the opening frame with a 5-2 lead.
The Wildcats came out swinging in the second quarter, knotting the score at 5. Jones then found the back of the net after jumping and firing a shot between his legs to beat the Johnson & Wales goalkeeper. Mike Muench evened the score at 6 before Andrews-Pestana and Seidel each found the back of the net in the final two minutes of the first half to go e NU an 8-6 advantage.
Norwich allowed Johnson & Wales to score the first goal 3:39 into the second half, but the Cadets held the Wildcats scoreless over a 23:53 span. Norwich scored five times during that span on its way to the win.
Norwich (10-1, 5-0 GNAC) will travel to play Rivier at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
