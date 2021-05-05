NORTHFIELD – The Norwich University men’s lacrosse team outscored Rivier 9-1 in the second half Wednesday night to secure a spot in Saturday’s Great Northeast Athletic Conference championship game.
The Cadets upended the Raiders in a sopping-wet semifinal, 14-6.
Third-seeded Rivier (4-5, 3-4 GNAC) got on the scoreboard first, thanks to a tally from Connor Eck. The freshman took a feed from Michael Ference to give the visitors the early lead on a man-up situation.
Norwich (9-3, 5-2 GNAC) answered less than a minute later when senior Kevin Horchak ripped a shot into the top corner of the net to tie the game at 1.
The Raiders scored again a a man advantage when freshman Alan Cozzolino made the hosts pay for their over-aggressiveness. Freshman Matty Babb scored another goal 45 seconds later to extend the visitors’ lead to 3-1. Freshman Coby Mercier picked up assists on both goals.
The Cadets faced a similar scenario while trailing early in the quarterfinals, they responded in similar fashion. The hosts strung together three quick goals to take the momentum back in a flash. Three Cadets found the back of the net to give their team a 4-3 lead entering the final minute of the first quarter. The momentum swung back in favor of the Raiders moments later when Ference found Babb for a goal with three seconds on the clock.
Eck started the Raiders’ offense in the second period, tallying another man-up goal with an unassisted effort. Norwich score its own man-up 36 seconds later when Jack Anzalone found the back of the net for the 24th time of the year, knotting the game at 5 heading into the break.
The second half belonged to Norwich, who played better the harder and harder it rained. The hosts held Rivier to one second-half goal while icing the game with eight straight goals.
Senior goalie Nick Kandra picked up his ninth win of the season by making 13 saves. Freshman Sawyer Gagnon saved 18 shots in the loss.
Senior Payden Masaracchia paced the Cadets with five goals while adding a pair of assists. Anzalone and senior Russell Gilligan each netted three goals and one assist.
Junior Parker Campbell registered four assists. Freshman Thomas Muraski continued his strong work by winning 19 of 24 face-off attempts. He also collected a game-high 16 ground balls. Eck and Babb each recorded a pair of goals for the Raiders, with Mercier notching one goal and two assists.
Top-seeded Lasell will host Norwich this Saturday. It will be the third meeting between the two teams this season.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Albertus Magnus 5, Norwich 2
NEW HAVEN, CONN. — Fifth-seeded Norwich pulled ahead early but fell short in the end against No. 4 Albertus Magnus during the first round of the Great Northeast Athletic Conference playoffs.
Albertus Magnus (5-14) will travel to face the top-seeded Anna Maria AMCATS in the GNAC quarterfinals. Norwich ends the season at 6-3. The Cadets had not played a game since April 18 due to Covid- and weather-related challenges.
Norwich scored one run in the first inning and one in the eighth. Albertus Magnus tied the game in the sixth inning before erupting for a four-run eighth inning.
Ryland Richardson went 1-for-4 and scored two runs for the Cadets. PJ Morales connected for a one-run triple in the loss. Connor McGee and Hayden Roberge also had hits for Norwich.
Matt Warren went 2-for-3 with a home run, two RBIs and one run scored in the victory. Teammate Justen Rodriguez belted a two-run double and scored a run. Alex Kozlowkski added a two-run single and recorded a stolen base.
Tanner Raymond started on the mound for Norwich. He gave up two hits over five-plus innings while issuing two walks and registering five strikeouts. Matt Ingraffia pitched the final two-plus innings and took the loss. He gave up four hits, issued three walks and struck out four batter.
Albertus Magnus starter Shawn McFeggan was the mound for seven innings. He surrendered three hits, issued two walks and racked up nine strikeouts. Dan DeBartolomeo earned the victory after one inning of work. He have up one hit and struck out one batter. Jay Palais earned a one-inning save after striking out two and walking one.
H.S. Sports
Updated guide
The state updated guidance around masking and capacity limits this week, impacting school-based and recreational sports.
The big change was that athletes participating in low contact and no contact outdoor recreational sports (i.e., cross country running, golf, tennis, equestrian, bass fishing tournaments, sideline cheer, single sculling, skiing and snowboarding, track and field, disc golf, swimming, baseball and softball) are no longer required to wear masks so long as six feet of physical distance can be maintained.
Baseball and softball players must wear masks while sitting in the dugout.
Athletes participating in outdoor sports involving moderate or high contact or close proximity (i.e., basketball, soccer, lacrosse, field hockey, ultimate frisbee, football, rugby, crew with two or more rowers) must continue to wear masks at all times during practice and game play.
Athletes participating in indoor sports must wear masks at all times during practice and game play.
Any athlete utilizing an indoor facility (i.e., locker room or training room) as part of a team-based activity must wear a mask while indoors.
According to the Vermont Forward Plan, effective May 1, for outdoor events, 300 unvaccinated people can attend an event, plus any number of vaccinated individuals can attend as spectators.
Spectators are not required to wear masks at outdoor sports events, as long as six feet of physical distance can be maintained between households.
For indoor events, one unvaccinated person per 100 square feet up to 150 unvaccinated people (whichever is less), plus any number of vaccinated people can attend as spectators.
Spectators must wear a mask at all times while attending an indoor sports event.
If an event has no way of determining if an individual is vaccinated, they are to assume all are unvaccinated for capacity limit.
