NORTHFIELD – The Norwich University men’s ice hockey team improved to 4-0 with Saturday's 2-0 shutout victory over Plymouth State at Kreitzberg Arena.
Junior goalie Drennen Atherton stayed perfect on the season, pitching a 27-save shutout for his third consecutive shutout to open his Maroon & Gold career. Senior Carter Cowlthorp and junior Noah Williams scored goals.
Norwich (4-0) prevailed in a matchup between two 2020 NCAA Division III conference champions and what could have been an NCAA quarterfinal matchup nearly a year ago before the tournament was canceled due to COVID-19. Plymouth State (2-3) won the MASCAC and was set to face Endicott College in a first-round matchup this weekend of last year. The winner was set to head to Norwich in the quarterfinal round after the Cadets earned a bye.
Cowlthorp put Norwich up 1-0 at the 6:54 mark of the first period with a power-play goal on a rebound off assists from Maxime Borduas and Gabriel Chicoine. Chicoine took an initial shot from the point, but Plymouth State goalie Kalle Andersson made the save. Andersson then stopped Borduas on the doorstep. However, the rebound kicked out to Cowlthorp, who shoveled the puck into the back of the net out a scrum for his second goal of the year.
Williams was the benefactor of a puck deflecting off Braedyn Aubin’s skate as he came out of the penalty box after serving his penalty. Williams was sprung on a partial breakaway as he skated in from the right wing and fired a slap shot over Andersson’s blocker for his first goal of the year.
Norwich held on from there with a solid defensive performance, buoyed by Drennen in between the pipes.
Norwich outshot Plymouth State 35-27. Andersson made 33 saves in the loss. The two teams will battle again Sunday at 3 p.m. in Kreitzberg Arena.
WOMEN'S HOCKEY
Norwich 6, Plymouth State 1
NORTHFIELD – The Norwich University women’s ice hockey team won its fifth straight game and secured a weekend sweep of Plymouth State with a lopsided victory on Saturday.
Junior forward Maddie Moell and sophomore forward Mikah Baptiste each had a goal and two assists to lead the red-hot Norwich offense.
Freshman goalie Leocadia Clark made it 3-for-3 in her first three collegiate starts, stopping 19 shots to pick up the victory.
Norwich (5-1) took the lead at the 12:50 mark of the first period. Sophomore defenseman Molly Flanagan scored on a one-time shot on the power play. Aimee Headland and Carley Sedlar picked up assists.
Baptiste and Moell connected at the 19:10 mark of the first period to increase the lead to 2-0. Moell made a strong forecheck to lift the stick of a Plymouth State player and steal the puck behind the net. She passed to a crashing Baptiste, who buried a shot past Plymouth State goalie Amelia Julian for her first goal of the season.
Norwich extended the lead to 3-0 at the 2:23 mark of the second period. Taylor Tom scored on a wrist shot from the blue line off a face-off setup play from Baptiste and Moell.
Plymouth State (2-4) got on the board at the 12:32 mark of the second period right as a penalty expired for Norwich. Isabella Borbridge scored on a shot from the point that Clark got a piece of, but it deflected off her body and into the back of the net. Lauren McNeil and Addie Swanson picked up assists.
Norwich regained the three-goal lead with Ann-Frederique Guay scoring on a rebound at the 19:10 mark of the second period off assists from Flanagan and Baptiste.
Moell and Sedlar scored in the third period, with Kayla Goleniak and Morgan Tefft tallying assists. Norwich outshot Plymouth 27-20. Julian made 21 saves.
The Cadets return to action next weekend with a home-and-home series vs. Trinity. Norwich will travel to Hartford on Saturday before hosting the Bantams on Sunday at 1 p.m.
