NORTHFIELD — Norwich University President Dr. Mark Anarumo announced Thursday that Ed Hockenbury has been named the new Director of Athletics. He takes over for Tony Mariano, who will retire this upcoming May.
Hockenbury, the son of former Norwich University head men’s basketball Ed Hockenbury Sr., comes to Norwich after serving as an Associate Athletic Director for Internal Operations at the University of Vermont, a post he has held since 2016.
Hockenbury has over 30 years of leadership and administrative experience in athletic administration and sport supervision at both the high school and college levels, in addition to a proven track record in equipment operations supervision, facilities management, event operations, construction project planning and management, gender equity and diversity initiatives, alumni engagement and coaching student athletes.
Hockenbury is just the fifth director of athletics at Norwich University since 1955. (Joe Garrity 1955-1962, Bob Priestley 1964-1978, Joe Sabol 1978-1992, Tony Mariano 1992-2022).
“This is a great moment for Norwich University, our student athletes, and our alumni,” Norwich President Mark Anarumo said. “The Hockenbury name is celebrated by the Norwich family and remembered with great fondness by the Northfield community. It is not often an institution can welcome back one of its own. We are proud to welcome Ed and his family back home to Norwich.”
At UVM, Hockenbury was responsible for managing numerous aspects of a comprehensive NCAA Division I athletic program with 18 sports and over 400 student-athletes.
A native of Northfield, Hockenbury graduated from Northfield High School in 1986 and was an All-State performer in baseball and basketball. He moved on to play collegiately at Princeton University and was a three-year starting catcher on the baseball team before graduating in 1990 with a degree in history.
After signing a professional baseball contract with the California Angels in 1991, Hockenbury was hired as an assistant baseball coach at UVM under Bill Currier for six seasons. He also worked in tickets, event management, marketing and promotions and special projects in athletic administration. Hockenbury earned a master’s degree in educational leadership from UVM in 1995.
He became the Athletic Director at Essex High School in 1997 and served in the role until 2014. Hockenbury then became the Director of Student Activities at South Burlington High School and Frederick H. Tuttle Middle School for two years.
He is also a long-time youth basketball and baseball coach in South Burlington.
Hockenbury will be tasked with leading all aspects of Norwich’s 20 varsity athletic programs. Under current Athletic Director Tony Mariano’s leadership, the Cadets achieved unprecedented levels of success, winning 12 national championships since 2000. Norwich has also won 76 conference championships since 1993.
“I am incredibly excited to return to my roots at Norwich, and in Northfield,” Hockenbury said. “I want to thank President Anarumo, Interim Dean of Students, Greg McGrath, the search committee and Tony Mariano, and all the dedicated members of the Norwich community who were part of the hiring process. I also want to thank Athletic Director Jeff Schulman and all my colleagues at UVM. It has been a wonderful six years as a Catamount, and I greatly appreciate their help and support. The foundation for my career as an athletic administrator was built at Norwich, where I learned from my father and his colleagues about competing with integrity, the priority of academics, and values like teamwork, sacrifice, loyalty and dedication. These principles remain cornerstones of a vibrant athletic program, and I am truly honored by this opportunity at an institution that is so special to me and my family. I will strive to build on Tony’s remarkable legacy and work with President Anarumo, along with the amazing student-athletes, coaches, staff, and campus partners to strive for excellence on and off the playing field while leading Norwich Athletics into the future.”
FIELD HOCKEYNicholas honored
Middlebury College senior Erin Nicholas was named the 2021 National Field Hockey Coaches Association Player of the Year for the third- traight time.
Nicholas recently earned her third NFHCA All-American nod. She was chosen as the Division III Honda Athlete of the Year Field Hockey Finalist and will be placed on the ballot for the prestigious award, which will be presented in the spring.
Nicholas finished her field hockey career with 161 points (65G, 31A).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.