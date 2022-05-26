NEW ORLEANS, La. – The Norwich University men’s rugby team will continue its quest for its first national championship this weekend when it heads to New Orleans for the 2022 National Collegiate Rugby CRC 7s National Championships.
Norwich is making its fourth appearance at the Division II 7s national championships, and first since 2019 after the 2020 and 2021 tournaments were canceled. The Cadets made three previous appearances in 2017 (ninth place), 2018 (seventh place) and 2019 (seventh place).
The Cadets have been rolling through the 2022 spring 7s season schedule, compiling a 19-1 overall record and winning three straight tournaments heading into New Orleans.
Norwich will face a strong pool when the tournament begins on Saturday morning. The Cadets open at 8:20 a.m. vs. University of Scranton. They’ll face Division II traditional powerhouse UW-Whitewater at 11 a.m. before taking on Lander University at 1:40 p.m.
There are 16 teams competing, with the top two teams from each of the four pools advancing to Sunday's championship round. The bottom two teams in each pool will compete in the consolation round. The semifinals as well as the third-place and championship games will take place Monday.
Norwich is making its ninth straight appearance in the Division II national tournament between 15s and 7s. The Cadets have made five straight 15s tournaments, finishing third in 2016, 2017 and 2021 as well as earning a fourth-place finish in 2019.
NU won its fourth straight 7s conference tournament title on April 24. The Cadets clobbered their five opponents, outscoring teams by a total of 178-27. Norwich defeated UMass Lowell 31-10 to win the New England Wide Collegiate Rugby Conference title and locked up an automatic bid into the 7s national tournament.
The Cadets also won the St. Michael’s 7s Tournament and its own Chris Munn 7s Tournament. The Cadets have won 16 straight matches heading into Saturday’s pool play games.
North Carolina State is the defending Division II 7s national champion, but the Wolfpack are not in the field this year. UW-Whitewater finished second in 2019, while Iowa Central Community College was third.
There are six returning teams in the field from the 2019 championship with Principia, Montana State, IUPUI and Bloomsburg joining Norwich and UW-Whitewater. Whitewater won the 2017 Division II 7s national title. Principia is a perennial powerhouse in 7s and won the 2013 national championship.
UW-Whitewater defeated Norwich in the 2019 quarterfinal round en route to its runner-up finish. Norwich beat Montana State and IUPUI in the pool play round.
The Cadets were knocked out of the 2018 national tournament with a quarterfinal round loss to Bloomsburg. NU then followed up with a loss to Principia to finish seventh.
Norwich has been led by an extremely balanced offensive attack this spring. Senior Brantley Ledbetter leads the Cadets with 21 tries. freshman Marius Edwards and senior Rashawn Fraser have 14 tries apiece. Richard Mitchell has 12 tries, while Aiden Maher had 10 tries to round out the double-digit scorers. Junior Yandres Cintro has chipped in with eight tries.
(0) comments
