NORTHFIELD – The Norwich University women’s ice hockey team skated to a 4-2 win over No. 8 Adrian College on Saturday at Kreitzberg Arena in the opening game of the 11th Northfield Savings Bank East-West Classic.
Senior defenseman Morgan Tefft tallied one goal and one assist for Norwich (7-2, 6-0-0 NEHC). Senior goalie Alexa Berg made 26 saves to lead the Cadets to their first non-conference victory of the season.
The Cadets will face No. 4 Plattsburgh State in the 2021 NSB East-West Hockey Classic Championship game on Sunday at 4 p.m. Norwich is making its second appearance in the championship since the tournament went to a tournament format in 2015.
Adrian (6-2-0, 4-0-0 NCHA) scored first with a shorthanded goal at the 3:17 mark of the first period. Jocelin Hudanish fired home a shot on a 2-on-1 rush off an assist from Karmen Anderson.
Sophomore forward Ally LaGue tied the game with her second goal of the season during a redirection in front of the net off an initial shot from Tefft at the point. Kenady Nevicosi notched the secondary assist on the power-play goal.
Norwich took its first lead of the game at the 7:36 mark of the second period, with Tefft scoring from the sideboards after flinging the puck at the net from a low angle. The puck bounced off Adrian goalie Sophie Goldberg and into the back of the net. Junior defenseman Molly Flanagan picked up the assist.
The Cadets added to the lead just under three minutes later, with Ann-Frederique Guay scoring on another tip goal off assists from Taylor Tom and Kayla Goleniak.
Adrian cut the deficit to 3-2 at the 8:44 mark of the third period. Callie Wollschlager scored on rebound after Berg made an initial save to deny Reaghan Pietrowski.
Norwich sealed the final outcome with 44 seconds left to play when Julia Masotta scored her seventh goal of the season. She directed the puck into an empty net off an assist from Guay.
Adrian outshot Norwich 28-20. Sophie Goldberg made 16 saves for the Bulldogs to suffer her first loss of the season and drop to 3-1. Berg improved to 4-2-0 with the win.
