NORTHFIELD — The Norwich University men’s lacrosse team continued its winning ways by defeating Anna Maria, 17-8, in Great Northeast Athletic Conference play.
Parker Campbell kept his historic season going by dishing out five assists for NU, which boasts 10 victories in a row. He now sits at the top of the record book in points in a single-season with 71. Teammate Callum Jones scored three goals and added a pair of assists. Tyler Seidel had four goals for the Cadets, while Jack Anzalone had two goals and a pair of assists. Fellow Cadet Payden Masaracchia chipped in with three goals.
Campbell and Dan Perry both picked up four ground balls, while Norwich goalie Tommy Hopkins made 15 saves to pick up his sixth win of the season. Norwich got on the scoreboard with 8:16 remaining in the first quarter when Jones found Anzalone for the Cadets’ opening goal. Jones followed with a pair of goals during a span of 1:16 to give Norwich a 3-0 lead after the first quarter.
The AMCATS opened the second quarter with a goal by Nick Massaro, but Norwich scored the following two goals when Masaracchia and Jack Haley fired home shots. Brennan Fields pulled the AMCATS to within three goals before Norwich scored six straight goals to wrap up the opening half with an 11-2 lead. Norwich closed out the third quarter with three straight goals and opened the fourth by scoring twice in a row.
Norwich (13-1, 8-0 GNAC) will be on the road for the rest of the regular season. The Cadets will travel to play Albertus Magnus at 1 p.m. Saturday.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
Norwich 14, Elms 4
CHICOPEE, Mass. — Michaila Furchak scored four goals, while Allison Sturgeon tallied three goals and one assist for the Cadets during their Great Northeast Athletic Conference matchup.
Maddie Etherton and Emma O’Neill each scored a pair of goals, while Valentina Drown, Maggie Doyle and Quinn Mustone rounded out the scoring for the Cadets.
After giving up a goal 49 seconds into play, Norwich rattled off three straight goals,. Sturgeon set up Etherton to knot the score at 1. Goals by O’Neill and Furchak gave Norwich a 3-1 lead before Elms scored with 6:20 remaining in the opening frame.
After both teams were scoreless over 12:29 of play, Greta Frankwicz scored for the Blazers to even the score at 3. Furchak capitalized on an assist from Drown with 1:56 remaining in the first half to give NU a 4-3 advantage.
Frankwicz scored again as the Cadets’ offense erupted for five goals. Norwich led 9-4 after three quarters and then Etherton connected to Furchak for another goal. The Cadets offense continued to roll in the fourth quarter, scoring four more goals.
Norwich (10-4, 8-3 GNAC) will face Emmanuel in a key GNAC matchup on Saturday.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Simmons 10, Norwich 1
Simmons 14, Norwich 3
BOSTON – The Cadets dropped a Great Northeast Athletic Conference doubleheader at Simmons University.
In Game 2, Norwich (8-16, 1-9 GNAC North) carried a 3-2 lead into the top of the fifth inning. However, Simmons scored four runs in each of the fifth, sixth and seventh innings to pull away for good. Simmons (17-10-1, 8-2 GNAC North) took the opener in five innings to secure the series sweep.
Simmons slugger Christie Bott crushed a grand slam to turn a 3-2 Norwich lead into a 6-3 Simmons lead in the top of the fifth inning to flip the script in Game 2. Sophomore shortstop Liliana Rolfe went 2-for-3 with two RBIs to lead the Cadets’ offense in the second game. Allison Northup had two hits as well with one RBI for NU.
Sophomore Annika Beebe got the start in Game 2, throwing three innings and giving up four hits and two earned runs while striking out five.
Sophomore Laura Deaton had two hits, while Maren McGinn had one hit and one RBI to lead Norwich’s offense in Game 2.
Norwich will travel to play Albertus Magnus on Saturday for another doubleheader.
MEN’S TENNIS
Colby-Sawyer 7, Norwich 2
NORTHFIELD – The Norwich University tennis team fell to Colby-Sawyer in Great Northeast Athletic Conference action.
Cadets freshman Dimitry Mucha stayed perfect in singles action on the season with a 6-4, 6-1 victory at No. 5 singles over Alexander Edelmann. Mucha. Junior teammate Matthias Tchantouridze won at No. 6 singles, prevailing 6-4, 6-4 over Cohl Schusler to improve to 3-0 on the season. Colby-Sawyer (8-8, 2-0 GNAC) won all three doubles matches and the first four singles matches.
Norwich (4-4, 0-3 GNAC) closes out the 2022 regular season with road matches at Saint Michael’s on Friday and at Eastern Nazarene on Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.