NASHUA, N.H. – Norwich University assistant men’s hockey coach and former goalie Chris Czarnota was named the first women’s hockey head coach at Rivier University.
The 2014 Norwich graduate spent the last three seasons at his alma mater. He served as an assistant coach with the men’s hockey program and the goalie coach for the women’s hockey program.
Czarnota joins Sophie Leclerc, Mark Bolding and Keith Maurice as former NU ice hockey players who are active NCAA women’s ice hockey head coaches. Czarnota helped guide the Cadets to back-to-back New England Hockey Conference Tournament titles. Last year’s NCAA Tournament was canceled due to COVID-19, leaving Norwich as the top-ranked team in the country.
“My time at Norwich, both as a player and coach, has been nothing short of a monumental experience,” Czarnota said. “Norwich is a first-class organization and has helped develop me into the person I am today. I am forever grateful for the opportunities that Norwich has given me.”
Czarnota helped mentor 2020 NU grad Tom Aubrun, who won back-to-back NEHC Goalie of the Year awards and earned the 2020 Sid Watson Division III National Player of the Year award. Aubrun set a new NCAA record by holding opponents scoreless for 572 minutes and 31 seconds during a nine-game stretch.
Czarnota mentored both NEHC Goalie of the Year selections with Aubrun and Emily Lambert during the 2018-19 season. The pair swept the conference’s top goalie honors, with Auburn earning his first of two American Hockey Coaches Association All-American honors with a Third Team selection. He was named to the First Team in 2020.
“We are so excited that Chris will be our first head coach in women’s ice hockey history,” said Rivier Athletic Director Joanne Merrill. “He brings a vast knowledge and championship pedigree with him and his skills as a former NCAA Division III student-athlete are something that our women are going to learn extensively from.”
Prior to returning to Northfield, Czarnota was an assistant coach at Tufts University. He has been involved with youth hockey leagues in the Burlington area and was was invited to work at the 2019 USA Hockey Select U15 Development Camp.
“I’m looking forward to building a program at Rivier University,” Czarnota said. “Division III is special because the student-athletes are playing their sport for the love of the game. I understand this perspective as a former D-III athlete myself. I believe my devotion to the game and the players will fuel a successful women’s hockey program at Rivier University.”
Czarnota helped Norwich compile a 66-14-7 record record during his three-year run as an assistant coach with the men’s program. His first year was the final year of men’s hockey coach Mike McShane’s 23-year tenure at Norwich. Czarnota has worked under Cam Ellsworth for the past two years. Ellsworth and the Cadets advanced to the Division III National Championship in 2019.
“I am excited for Chris to take this step in his coaching career,” said Ellsworth, the reigning Division III National Coach of the Year. “Chris has made a major impact on Norwich University, both as a player and a coach. He has earned both an undergraduate degree and graduate degree and I am confident that his experiences here — and his work ethic — will make him successful at Rivier.”
Czarnota is one of the most accomplished goaltenders in Norwich University history. He graduated with a 31-7-3 record and a 1.5 goals-against average. He ranks third all-time at NU with 10 career shutouts. He is a native of Wakefield, Mass., and holds bachelor’s degrees in Management and Accounting and a master’s degree in Organizational Leadership.
Rivier is set to begin its inaugural varsity season in the fall of 2021. The Raiders announced this past summer their intention to start men’s and women’s hockey programs that will compete at Conway Arena in Nashua, N.H.
