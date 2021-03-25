NORTHFIELD — Coach Sophie Leclerc and the Norwich University women’s ice hockey team will wrap up the season this weekend with its third home-and-home series this winter against Castleton.
The Cadets (5-1) have won five straight games after dropping their season opener vs. the Spartans. Castleton (6-5-1) has played the most games out of any NCAA Division III school in New England despite a Covid-shortened schedule.
Norwich is fresh off a 1-0 exhibition win over Trinity in overtime at Kreitzberg Arena last Sunday. Castleton split a two-game series with Plymouth State last weekend.
The Cadets will host Castleton at 6 p.m. Friday at Kreitzberg Aren. The two teams will meet at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Spartan Arena in Rutland.
Spartans freshman forward Emily Harris has been one of the top rookies in Division III this season, tallying six goals and three assists. Sophomore defenseman Darby Palisi has four goals and three assists.
Freshman Riley Nichols has three goals and four assists for Castleton, while senior Ali Stevens and freshman Alex Johnsonhas boast four assists apiece.
Freshman Kristen DiCicco and senior Katlyn Hathaway have split in goal for the Spartans. DiCicco has compiled a 4-2 record with a 1.38 goals-against average and a .946 save percentage. Hathaway is 2-2-1 with a 1.95 goals-against average and .915 save percentage.
Sophomore Ann-Frederique Guay leads the Norwich offense with five goals and three assists through six games. She netted her first career hat trick during a victory over Castleton two weeks ago.
Junior forward Maddie Moell is having her best offensive season to date, recording one goal and a team-high six assists. She scored the game-winning goal Sunday.
Norwich sophomore defenseman Molly Flanagan has registered two goals and three assists, while senior defenseman Samantha Benoit has a goal and four assists. Benoit has 96 career points in 94 games. Junior Kenady Nevicosi is second on the team with three goals to go along with one assist.
Cadets junior Alexa Berg and freshman teammate Leocadia Clark have been standouts in goal. Berg is a 2-1 with a 1.99 goals-against average and a .889 save percentage. Clark, a Stowe native, has a 3-0 record with a 0.67 goals-against average and a .963 save percentage.
Friday will mark the 36th all-time meeting between the two programs. The Cadets hold a 31-2-2 lead in the all-time series with the Spartans.
Norwich and Castleton have met four times so far this season and are already well acquainted with each other. Castleton picked up its first win at Kreitzberg Arena with a 4-3 overtime victory Feb. 26. It was the second time the Spartans ever defeated their rivals.
Norwich rebounded to earn a 3-2 win over Spartans on Feb. 27.
The two teams met the following weekend, with Norwich skating to victories of 2-0 and 5-0. Norwich swept last year’s meetings by scores of 5-0 and 8-0. The Cadets defeated Castleton 6-0 to win the 2019 NEHC Tournament title.
Castleton secured a 3-3 tie with Norwich during the 2018-19 season at Spartan Arena. The Spartans recorded their first victory against Norwich by prevailing 1-0 in 2016. The first meeting between the two schools was in 2007, with Norwich skating to a 3-1 victory.
