The Norwich University men’s lacrosse team survived a overtime threat from Great Northeast Athletic Conference foe Rivier while hanging on for 15-14 victory.
Payden Masaracchia scored six times, pushing his total to 128 goals for his career to break the previous record set by 1997 graduate Scott McCarthy (126 goals). Jake Andrews-Pestana also struck three times, while NU teammate Callum Jones scored a pair of goals while dishing out two assists. Parker Campbell notched one goal and two assists, adding to his all-time assists record.
After being shut out in the first quarter, Andrews-Pestana took advantage of a man-up opportunity 11 seconds into the second quarter and fired the ball into the back of the cage. Masaracchia added a goal 8:58 on the clock, and Thomas Muraski won the ensuing face-off and scored to cut the Rivier lead down to three goals
The Raiders tallied back-to-back goals before Tyler Seidel scored. Rivier’s Jeffery Potter scored back-to-back goals, extending his team’s lead to five. Masaracchia and Andrews-Pestana then scored two goals in the final 1:40 of the first half, closing the gap to 9-6 entering halftime.
Norwich scored four straight goals at the start of the third quarter for a 10-9 advantage. Rivier promptly responded with three goals. Andrews-Pestana scored with 55 seconds remaining in the third quarter, but Rivier snuck in a goal with nine seconds remaining for a 13-11 lead. Norwich outscored Rivier 3-1 in the final quarter as the Norwich defense was able to neutralize the Raiders offense.
After each team missed out on a scoring opportunity in overtime, the Cadets had the ball in their offensive zone. After a timeout by the Cadets, Jones brought the ball behind the net and then passed the toward the left side of the net. Campbell caught the ball then charged out from behind the net, moving toward the left of the goalkeeper. Campbell scored to end the contest 2:34 into the overtime period.
Norwich (11-1, 6-0 GNAC) will host Regis at 3 p.m. Saturday for Senior Day.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
Norwich 18,
Colby-Sawyer 13
NORTHFIELD — The Cadets struck twice in the opening five minutes of their Great Northeast Athletic Conference contest against Colby-Sawyer, and the offensive fireworks were on display as the Cadets downed the Chargers.
Allison Sturgeon found the back of the net on five separate occasions, two of which were off a free position attempt. Teammates Emma O’Neill, Michaila Furchak and Bianca Klepper each scored three goals in the win. Valentina Drown scored a pair of goals for NU while dishing out an assist and fellow Cadet Maddie Etherton had a pair of assists.
Goalie Katie Bishop-Manning moved to 7-3 on the season, while Jasmin Contreras caused five turnovers for Norwich while grabbing seven ground balls. Teammate Julia Proto had four caused turnovers, won eight ground balls and snagged four draw controls.
O’Neill fired a shot into the back of the net 1:43 into the contest. Quinn Mustone followed up just over two minutes later with a goal for a 2-0 lead. The Chargers answered after Heather Hanson scored, but Klepper responded with her first goal of the season to regain a two-goal lead.
Colby-Sawyer scored back-to-back goals, before Drown and Klepper responded with back-to-back goals 33 seconds apart to take a 6-3 lead into the second frame.
Sturgeon promptly got the offense running in the second quarter, scoring a pair of goals to open up the second quarter. The Chargers did not back down, scoring three straight goals before Sturgeon scored on a pass from Maggie Doyle. Drown followed with a goal with 3:57 remaining in the second quarter. A goal by Hanson cut the Cadets’ lead to three headed into halftime.
O’Neill opened the second half by scoring her third goal of the contest and eighth goal of the season. Colby-Sawyer responded again to stay within three. Furchak and Contreras both scored in a 63-second window for a 13-8 advantage. Hanson again came through with a clutch goal for the Chargers, tallying her fourth goal of the contest. Norwich countered by scoring on an extra-player opportunity. Norwich and Colby-Sawyer each scored four times down the stretch as the Cadets held on for the win.
Norwich (8-3, 6-2 GNAC) will host Lasell at noon Saturday for Senior Day.
MEN’S TENNIS
Norwich 8,
NVU-Lyndon 1
NORTHFIELD — The Norwich University tennis team defeated NVU Lyndon afternoon in non-conference action at Shapiro Field House to sweep the seasons series from the Hornets.
Norwich (4-3, 0-2 GNAC) won all three doubles matches and five of the six singles matches to cruise to the victory.
Junior Patrick Bulley led the Cadets with a 6-1, 6-0 win at No. 2 singles over Zach Falkenburg. Bulley also teamed with sophomore Patrick O’Neal to secure an 8-3 win at No. 2 doubles. O’Neal won at No. 4 singles with a 6-0, 6-0 victory over Garrick Webster.
Sebastian Mucha won No. 3 singles showdown with a 6-1, 6-2 victory over Jeffrey Blais. Mucha teamed with Keagan Bakke to prevail, 8-6, at No. 1 doubles.
Norwich freshman Isaac Chapman picked up another point at No. 5 singles, triumphing 6-0, 6-0. Junior teammate Molly Twombly locked up a 6-1, 6-0 victory at No. 6 singles. Senior William Flowers and sophomore Jack Lepage won at No. 3 doubles, 8-4.
Norwich closes out the 2022 regular season with three matches next week. The Cadets host Colby-Sawyer at 2 p.m. Wednesday. Norwich will travel to play Saint Michael’s on April 22 before visiting Eastern Nazarene on April 24.
