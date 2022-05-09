NORTHFIELD – The 2022 Norwich men's lacrosse team defeated defending Great Northeast Athletic Conference champion Lasell University, 11-8, to clinch a spot in the NCAA Tournament for the third time in program history.
The Cadets will host a first-round matchup against Maine Maritime at 4 p.m. Wednesday. Norwich is 18-1 overall and 10-1 in the GNAC, while Maine Maritime is 9-6 overall and 6-2 in the NAC. The contest will mark the first time the Norwich men have hosted a NCAA Tournament game. The winner will travel to Medford, Mass., to face Tufts (16-2) on Saturday.
Norwich's offense was led by Tournament MVP Callum Jones, who tallied three goals and a pair of assists. Jack Anzalone contributed one goal and four assists for NU, while teammate Tyler Seidel added a pair of goals and one assist. Norwich's Parker Campbell chipped i with a goal and two assists.
Cadets goalie Andrew Vernon (14 saves) picked up his fourth win of the season. Thomas Muraski earned won 11 face-offs for the Cadets while picking up four ground balls.
The Cadets scored 1:09 into the opening quarter when Anzalone put the first shot of the game past the Lasell goalkeeper. The Lasers defense locked down for the rest of the opening quarter, but Ryan Stone and Landon Reyes were able to sneak a shot past Vernon to take a 2-1 lead.
Norwich leveled the score in the second quarter when Matt Meehan scored his 12th goal of the season off an assist from Seidel. Reyes responded for the Lasers, but Jones and Seidel scored back-to-back goals to give the Cadets a 4-3 lead.
The Lasers scored twice in a row, with Bash Cunningham and Jordan Hines firing in shots with under 1:30 remaining in the half.
The Cadets came out of the halftime break and scored three goals straight. Jake Andrews-Pestana tallied back-to-back goals in a span of 1:12 before Masaracchia scored with 10:10 on the clock in the third quarter.
Lasell pulled within one when Anthony DeRosa closed the gap to 7-6, but Campbell scored to give Norwich a two-goal lead again.
The Lasers tallied a pair of goals over a span of 1:20, thanks to shots by Reyes and Cunningham. Jones gave the Cadets a 9-8 lead heading into the fourth quarter by scoring with six seconds on the clock.
The Cadets were held the Lasers off the scoreboard in the fourth quarer while adding another two goals. Campbell, Mason McMahon, Muraski, Payden Masaracchia joined Jones on the All-Tournament Team.
Saturday's victory marked the third GNAC Title under NU coach Neal Anderson, who also led the Cadets to the conference title in 2013 and 2019. Norwich has advanced to the past four conference title games and come out victorious in two.
