NORTHFIELD — Goals by Greta Smith and Becca Dupere helped Northfield-Williamstown celebrated Senior Day with Tuesday’s 3-0 girls soccer victory over Lyndon.
Ciera Sweet and Erin McGinnis combined to make a single save in the shutout. Sweet, Hailey Brickey, Reese Clayton, Greta Smith, Tess Ayres and Ellie Wawzyniak made sure that one of their last home games was a success.
“We started all six seniors and got 22 kids into the game,” coach John Triano said. “Lyndon payed hard and it was a great game.”
Brickey, Brianna McLaughlin, Isabel Humbert and Meredith McAskill started on defense to fuel the shutout. Smith scored for a 1-0 halftime lead before Dupere made it 2-0 after the break.
“Becca can fly,” Triano said. “She plays hard and she’s a real tough kid.”
A scrum in front of the net led to a Vikings own goal at the end.
Northfield-Williamstown will travel to play Thetford at 4 p.m. Friday.
GIRLS SOCCER
Rice 2, Spaulding 1
SOUTH BURLINGTON — Goals by Emma Blanck and Maris Lynn helped the defending Division II state champs fend off a tenacious challenge by the Crimson Tide on Tuesday.
Rice scored in the first half after a Spaulding hand ball at the top of the penalty area led to a free kick. Blanck stepped forward to take the honors, blasting a 19-yard shot into the upper corner.
“The ball was on the left-center off the 18 and she shot it high and to the left,” Spaulding coach Rob Moran said. “We have a tall goalie and she got a hand on it, but it couldn’t knock it out. It was nice placement.”
Paige Allen scored for Spaulding in the 48th minute, making it 1-1.
“The ball went past one of their backs and Paige just blew by her,” Moran said. “She got to the 18 and the goalie came out. And Paige touched the ball to her left, went by the goalie and just passed it into the open net.”
Lynn buried the game-winner in the 51st minute after capitalizing on a few Tide miscues in the defensive third.
“We had a couple mistakes and the ball rolled right to Maris,” Moran said.
Spaulding goalie Rebeca McKelvey stopped 10 shots. Khadija Hussein made eight saves for Rice.
“The first half we got outplayed, but in the second half we really stepped it up and we had more chances on goal,” Moran said. “Their goalie positioned herself well and was getting basically anything we shot on goal. And Rebecca did the same thing for us.”
The Tide threatened to pull even in the 70th minute on a nice combination play between Emily Wilson, Julia Fewer and Sage McAuley.
“Julia received the ball from Emily at the top of the 18 and turned passed to Sage as she was entering the penalty box,” Moran said. “Sage took a great first touch, saw where the goalie was and passed it just by her. But the ball went just wide of the left post.”
Spaulding (2-1-1) will face Vergennes on Friday.
“In the first half we looked a little out of synch,” Moran said. “At halftime we talked about pulling that team aspect back together. And it was like a different team going into the second half. We outworked them, out-pressured them and had more chances on goal. Giving up that unlucky goal was a bummer right after we scored, but we played really well. Last year we lost to Rice twice and we lost by a lot twice. This year, to come up and take them to 2-1, I was pretty proud of the team. It bodes well for our next game. And we’ve scored in every game so far.”
