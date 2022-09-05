Northfield 5K Run Results
Sept. 3, 2022 Place Name Age S Hometown Time 1 Luke Page 16 M Berlin 17:41 2 Mike Giberti 30 M Waterbury 18:12 3 Binney Mitchell 53 M Burlington 18:16 4 Ethan Parrish 17 M Adamant 18:45 5 Paul Murphy 52 M Mendon 19:00 6 Allen Mead 55 M Hinesburg 19:45 7 Jennifer Moltz 33 F Hyde Park 19:52 8 Vincent Gucciardo 34 M Barre 20:06 9 Mark Elmore 56 M Bethel 20:33 1 Paul Kartschoke 54 M Williston 20:38 11 Ellen Emers 25 F Barre 20:42 12 McKenna Knapp 17 F Northfield 20:56 13 Samuel Smith 27 M South Burlington 21:11 14 Ian Kramer 17 M Northfield 21:24 15 Cory Beard 38 M Middlesex 21:26 16 Anna Milkowski 47 F Montpelier 21:28 17 Isabella Bevins 17 F Plainfield 21:35 18 Owen Motyka 17 M Northfield 21:47 19 Isaiah Anderson 22 M Northfield 21:55 20 Peter Luyckx 51 M Montpelier 22:00 21 Elijah Myer 16 M Northfield 22:25 22 Brendan Coyne 40 M Waterbury 22:29 23 Jonathan Lidz 46 M Essex Jct. 22:45 24 Shannon Salembier 36 F Montpelier 22:45 25 Matthew Caldwell 34 M Northfield 22:56 26 Ron Spangler 57 M Arlington MA 23:19 27 John Jenkinson 35 M Atkinson NH 23:33 28 Garrett Miller 17 M Northfield 23:44 29 Caitlin Jenkinson 37 F Atkinson NH 23:52 30 Ben Ellingson 51 M Montpelier 23:56 31 David Donahue 38 M Bethel 23:59 32 Branden Godfrey 13 M Northfield 24:01 33 Charles Windisch 69 M Jericho 24:14 34 Kevin Nadzam 48 M East Montpelier 24:36 35 Tara Cariano 37 F Northfield 24:47 36 Carrie Fenn 57 F Charlotte 24:50 37 Colin Snyder 17 M Northfield 24:5 38 Joseph Merrill 57 M Montpelier 24:57 39 Thomas Hogeboom 71 M Hardwick 24:58 40 Betsy Donahue 38 F Bethel 25:07 41 Carl Quesnel 56 M Randolph 25:33 42 Murray Seaman 64 M Colchester 25:45 43 Jordan Lumsden 26 F Barre 26:10 44 Doreen Audette 49 F Northfield 26:35 45 Jack Martin 14 M Granby CT 26:41 46 Jeff Mercure 67 M Williston 26:41 47 Owen Spangler 23 M Arlington MA 26:44 48 Patti Fischer 64 F Moretown 26:48 49 Mike Wieliczki 36 M Northfield 27:09 50 Cindy Hampton 59 F Hartland 27:16 51 Nilo Fischer 62 M Moretown 27:55 52 Isaac Nadzam 11 M East Montpelier 28:03 53 Andrew Wilson 49 M W. Topsham 28:13 54 Darrel Lasell 64 M Williamstown 28:20 55 Regina Gracie 58 F Danville 28:21 56 John Valentine 72 M Roxbury 28:23 57 Elizabeth McCarthy 69 F Hardwick 28:23 58 Chris Motyka 54 F Northfield 28:48 59 Katie Humphrey 46 F Montpelier 28:57 60 George Ferron 10 M Montpelier 29:01 61 Joel Newsom 16 M Northfield 29:02 62 Joel Newsom 50 M Northfield 29:03 63 John Martin 70 M Montpelier 29:05 64 Larry Nedzbala 71 M Nashua NH 29:38 65 Jason Hiltz 64 M Ashland NH 29:39 66 Robin Fisk 64 F Ashland NH 29:41 67 Helen Flannery 53 F West Brookfield 29:41 68 Caroline Andresen 39 F Pagosa Springs CO 29:42 69 Jaime Gadwah 45 F Waterford 29:54 70 Brooke Nadzam 45 F East Montpelier 30:06 71 Luis Landeros 75 M Northfield 30:11 72 Janet Wylie 69 F Waterbury 30:11 73 Febekah Razzaq 37 F Berlin 31:09 74 Blake Martin 38 M Granby CT 31:16 75 Bill Mankins 45 M Sellersbury IN 31:18 76 Averie Lange 15 F Northfield 31:19 77 Maggie Ferron 42 F Montpelier 31:21 78 Michael Shover 73 M Bradford 31:34 79 Paul Winters 45 M Montpelier 31:47 80 Shae Martin 32 M Northfield 32:11 81 Ed Dinnany 75 M Bellows Falls 32:16 82 Gary Furlong 69 M Milton 32:2 8 Jaime Cotton 45 F Northfield 32:31 84 Deirdre Donovan 53 F Burlington 32:54 85 Peter Terry 75 M Bradford 33:09 86 Matt Casey 35 M Fair Haven NJ 33:26 87 Bob Murphy 82 M Barre 33:38 88 Ellen Wolfson 70 F Burlington 34:13 89 Peter Mitchell 82 M Jericho 35:09 90 Alison Truckle 61 F Montpelier 35:11 91 Frank Fahey 84 M Milton 35:17 92 Hannah Newsom 20 F Northfield 35:54 93 Anna Greeley 31 F Rumson NJ 36:22 94 Jennifer Lyon 40 F Barre 37:09 95 Matt Hunt 35 M Northfield 37:37 96 Charles Kahill 79 M S. Portland ME 37:43 97 Peter Fernandez 68 M Northfield 38:50 98 Mary Stone 42 F Northfield 38:58 99 Dick Ferno 79 M Williamstown 39:14 100 Ciara Read 39 F Northfield 39:46 101 Huw Read 41 M Northfield 39:47 102 Cheryl Lasell 62 F Williamstown 40:17 103 Janet McCarthy 73 F Millsboro DE 41:23 104 Neil Groberg 69 M Burlington 50:47
Northfield Kids’ 1 Mile
