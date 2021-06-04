MANCHESTER — The Northfield girls and White River Valley boys won the team titles during Friday’s Division IV track and field championships.
The Marauder girls had 124.5 points, which was 8.5 points better than the Wildcats. Green Mountain finished fourth and West Rutland was seventh.
The White River Valley piled up had 90 points and Northfield was second with 76. Green Mountain and West Rutland tied for fourth with 71 points.
Northfield’s 4x100 team of Heaven Anderson, Greta Smith, Isabel Humbert and Emily Van Dyke, 4x400 team of Bella Martel, Rebecca Dupere, Tess Ayres and McKenna Knapp and 4x800 relay team of Martel, Zoey Ayres, Knapp and Tess Ayres won state championships. The Marauders’ Eden Morris won the 300-meter hurdles in 53.07 seconds.
Van Dyke was second in the 100, Dupere was second in the 400 and Martel wound up third in the 800. Knapp placed third in 1,500 and Martel was fourth. Knapp was third in the 3,000. Teammate Molly Yacavoni placed second in shot put and discus. Morris was second in long jump.
Green Mountain’s Grace Tyrrell cruised to a state title in the 100 hurdles with a time of 17.29 seconds. Tyrrell also won the 400-meter dash title. She was second in the 200 as well.
On the boys’ side, Northfield’s Grey Kramer was third in the 200 and 400 and second in shot put. Teammate Ethan Monmany-Utton was second in the 110-meter hurdles and the 300 hurdles. Devin Audette and Hayden Lilly were second and third, respectively, in high jump for Northfield.
West Rutland’s Tyler Serrani took the state title in long jump with a leap of 19 feet, 11.75 inches, beating out the Chieftains’ Eben Mosher and Mitchell Rounds. Serrani also won the triple jump with a jump of 39-10 and Mosher won the state title in high jump with a jump of 5-07.75. Mosher also took second in javelin.
The Golden Horde’s Isabell Lanfear took the title in girls shot put with a toss of 30-10.25. Lanfear, the defending javelin state champion, took second in Friday’s event.
GM’s Berkley Hutchins was second in the high jump by two inches to White River Valley’s Jillian Barry.
West Rutland athlete Mac Perry has proven to himself to be one of the fastest in the state, but after Friday, he can call himself a record-breaker and state champion.
Perry set the D-IV state record in the 110m hurdles with a time of 16.12 seconds, shattering a nine-year old record set by Winooski’s Jarren Miller in 2012 by 0.57 seconds. He won the state title by 0.89 seconds over Monmaney-Utton. Perry also won the 100-meter dash state championship in 11.69 seconds, 200 in 24.19 seconds and the 300m hurdles in 44.19 seconds.
