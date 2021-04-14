The inaugural running of the Northeast Classic at Loudon’s New Hampshire Motor Speedway has been pushed back one day due to weather concerns.
Open practice will now take place Saturday prior to Sunday's main events for American-Canadian Tour and Pro All Stars Series drivers.
Friday's weather forecast in Loudon, N.H., calls for snow mixed with rain. However, temperatures are expected to warm up throughout the weekend before reaching the high 50's Sunday afternoon.
“We certainly didn’t expect snow this week given the recent weather, but that’s the Northeast for you,” PASS president Tom Mayberry said. “Fortunately, we already had a Sunday weather date built into the schedule. By moving everything back one day, we can give teams and fans the race weekend they expected while still getting home in time for work on Monday.”
All scheduled times for races will remain the same apart from the date change. Northeast Classic qualifying begins at 11 a.m. The first feature is set for 1:30 p.m. The pits will open at 8 a.m. Saturday and at 7 a.m. Sunday.
A six-division card features $5,000-to-win events for the ACT Late Model Tour, PASS Super Late Models and Tour-type Modifieds. Defending ACT champion Jimmy Hebert will begin his title defense after holding off runner-up D.J. Shaw by 50 points in 2020. Ryan Kuhn, Bryan Kruczek, Dylan Payea, Derek Gluchacki, Marcel Gravel, Jesse Switser, Stephen Donahue and Christopher Pelkey also cracked the top 10 in the final ACT standings.
The EXIT Realty Pro Truck Challenge, 8-Cylinder Street Stocks and North East Mini Stock Tour will also be in action Sunday. General admission tickets and pit passes will be sold at the track. Grandstand tickets for Sunday are $30 for adults and $10 for children 12-and-under. Pit passes are $50 for Sunday or $75 for both Saturday and Sunday.
Campers may enter the grounds on Friday and Saturday. Face masks and social distancing are required per New Hampshire state guidelines.
