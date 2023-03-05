BARRE — North Country's pursuit of perfection was seriously threatened during a seven-minute scoreless stretch in Saturday's first half, but the Falcons refused to leave the Barre Aud without another championship.
Coach Sarah Roy's squad cut down the netting for the second time in three years after erasing a seven-point halftime deficit to defeat Spaulding, 47-42, in the Division II final. The top-seeded Falcons made all seven of their fourth-quarter fouls shots and capped a 24-0 campaign to follow up the program's first crown from two years ago.
"Their internal grit is something we've talked about all year and how important it is," Roy said. "And they hadn't been tested in this way. In our last regular-season game they had to come from behind. But on this big stage it's a whole different ball game. And it was really important that we stay in the moment and think about each possession at a time, take good care of the ball, be patient with each other, be patient with the ball and really settle in on our defense. That's what we've done all year-long and we had to be who we were today to get this done. And I couldn't be more proud of them."
Sophomore point guard Sabine Brueck scored 12 of her 16 points in the second half to pace the Falcons. She finished 7 of 8 from the foul line and hit a key 3-pointer in the third quarter to help breathe new life into her team's offense.
"We came together as a team and we all knew that we had to work hard and we had to get every single board and not let them get second opportunities," Brueck said
Brueck played the last three minutes with four fouls, while teammate Maya Auger (seven points) also remained on the court with four fouls down the stretch.
"That was definitely nerve-racking and I knew I had to play good defense and work through that," Brueck said. "My coaches throughout the season have let me play with fouls so I can get to this point so I can play through that. It was important for my coaches to have trust in me so that I could be disciplined."
Senior Cora Nadeau finished with 13 points in the winning effort after making three of the Falcons' five 3-pointers. The versatile guard only connected on one shot during Monday's semifinal, finishing with three points during a 42-23 victory over Harwood. But she knew that good things would happen eventually if she stuck to her game plan.
"Today I was hoping I'd make more than one shot, and I did," Nadeau said. "But what's more important is that we played really good team basketball in the second half and we won."
Nadeau was also a standout for the Falcons two winters ago when they capped a 10-2 Covid-shortened season with a 49-38 championship victory over Fair Haven. The multi-sport standout helped lead North Country's soccer squad to a 12-3-1 season last fall and entered the Barre Aud as one of the most battle-tested athletes on either team.
"Cora's cool-headedness is why we're 24-0 - there's not a doubt in my mind," Roy said. "When things don't go well necessarily, she's the one saying, 'We've got this. We're going to be fine.' And she not only says it, but she exudes it in everything that she does. For her to keep taking those shots, they were the right shots to take. They go in, they go out - who cares. She gets back on defense, she has amazing assists. And that's what we talked about all year: When something doesn't go well, work on the next thing that you can do."
Aaliyah Wilburn chipped in with six second-half points for the Falcons and excelled down low to give her team solid inside-outside shooting options. And while Auger and Nadeau made a name for themselves as sharpshooters all season, they also used their length and quick reflexes to help out down low.
"(Auger and Nadeau) are both guards, but they can work in the post too," Wilburn said. "It's really fortunate for us because a lot of people don't except it. And so when they pop out in the post and they do a little spin more over something, it's good for us."
The Falcons were 12 of 14 from the foul line, while the fourth-seeded Tide were 8 of 10. The top scorers for Spaulding (19-5) were Yvonne Roberge (11 points), Aliyah Elliot (eight points), Sage MacAuley (eight points), Gracie Martin (six points) and Taylor Keel (five points). Roberge was on the bench for the final 6:42 of the first half after committing her third foul, but her teammates picked up the slack and clamped down defensively while limiting North Country to two points in the second quarter.
"I think a lot of (the fouls) on both sides weren't really fouls - especially some Yvonne's in the first half and especially some of mine and Sabine's in the second half," Auger said. "It was just the way that the game was being called and I don't think it was too physical on both ends. I don't think that they were intentionally fouling us or that they needed to foul us to get through us or anything like that."
Roberge grabbed a defensive rebound and spotted an open lane to Elliot for the first basket a minute into the game. A runner by Roberge bounced a few times off the top of the rim before falling through the netting for a 4-0 lead. Brueck assisted Emma Fortin for a weak-side layup on North Country's next possession, but Roberge answered with a 3-pointer from the right corner and then Brueck and MacAuley both went 2 for 2 from the foul line.
Brueck barely kept the ball inbounds below the basket during the Falcons' next trip up the court and then surprised the Tide with a quick kick-out to Nadeau for a long-range bomb. Following a baseline jumper by Roberge, Auger drilled a 3-pointer from the right corner to close the gap to 11-10. Spaulding committed a five-second violation while attempting to inbound the ball after a timeout and then Brueck scored to give the Falcons their first lead of the game. MacAuley made two more foul shots before Nadeau swished in a mid-range jumper, resulting in a 14-13 North Country lead to close out the first quarter.
Roberge heaved a full-court pass in transition to Keel for a layup and a 15-14 lead at the beginning of the second quarter. MacAuley made a lightning-quick pass in the lane to set up Madison Ashford for an open look midway through the quarter. The Falcons threw the ball out of bounds 40 seconds later and then MacAuley assisted Gracie Martin for 3-pointer from the right side, giving the Tide a 20-14 lead. North Country called a timeout with 2:22 on the clock while still searching for their first point of the quarter.
The Tide slowed things down after a few defensive stops and then Martin stepped a few inches behind the 3-point line and drilled a shot for a 23-14 advantage. Nadeau finally ended her team's scoring slump by slashing trough traffic on the left side for a layup with 60 seconds left in the first half. Auger and Brueck served up steals on Spaulding's next possession, but the Falcons missed two layup attempts in transition and faced a 23-16 deficit entering halftime.
Nadeau stepped up with a steal and a defensive rebound early in the third quarter before assisting Brueck for a 3-pointer from the left side. Brueck went 1 of 2 from the foul line but picked up her third foul during a loose-ball battle with Ashford with 6:13 on the clock. A nice spin move in the paint allowed Wilburn to create enough space for a tidy bank shot that trimmed the deficit to 23-22.
Elliot and Auger each went 2 of 2 from the stripe, MacAuley and Wilburn both scored in a 10-second span and then Keel and Nadeau hit matching 3-pointers. A long bank shot by Addie Nelson pushed North Country in front 31-30. Keel grabbed a defensive rebound near the end of the third quarter and a putback by Elliot gave the Tide a 32-31 lead.
A give-and-go in transition between Roberge and Keel led to a weak-side layup by Roberge at the start of the final quarter. Brueck responded a few seconds later with a layup at the other end and then the Tide missed a pair of free-throw attempts. An interior pass from Nadeau set up Williams for a high-percentage basket, but Sophie Guariello scored on Spaulding's next possession. Nadeau grabbed a defensive rebound and hit a long 3-pointer from the left side with 4:50 left to play, pushing the Falcons in front 38-36. Brueck was whistled for her fourth foul with 3:02 on the clock, resulting in a timeout by North Country.
Brueck stayed in the game and watched MacAuley drive in for a bucket after the short break to knot things up at 38-38. A Brueck layup with 2:12 remaining and a big defensive rebound by Rileigh Fortin kept the Falcons in the driver's seat. North Country entered the bonus with 1:32 left to play and Rileigh Fortin went 1 of 2 from the line.
Auger drew her fourth foul 22 seconds plater, putting the the Tide in the bonus. Roberge went 2 of 2 and her team immediately called a timeout while trailing 41-40 with 1:10 remaining. Auger stepped to the line with 39 seconds on the clock and took a few deep breaths before making both attempts.
"It was just really exciting with the clutch free throws," Auger said. "Every single practice, every single day, we really focus on free throws. We do two after every drill. And we do 10 and try to get a good 75 or 85%. We just work on it every single day and I think free throws are what saved us in this game. We worked our butts off, but free throws at the end were clutch and we made them."
Elliot countered with a short baseline jumper in heavy congestion for Spaulding, slicing the deficit to 43-42. Brueck hit two foul shots with 24 seconds remaining, grabbed a defensive rebound and returned the free-throw line with 13 seconds on the clock. Another 2-of-2 performance turned things into a two-possession game and allowed the Falcons to play with house money at the end.
"This was one of our better games - it was very intense," Wilburn said. "And I think having this game in our pocket is a really good thing for us and lets us know that expectation from experiencing it ourselves."
Spaulding made its second straight trip to the D-II final and will graduate five seniors: Roberge, Elliot, Ashford, MacAuley and Charlotte Young. The Falcons are poised to return three starters next year following the graduation of Emma Fortin, Rileigh Fortin and Nadeau.
"I think that we definitely have a chance next year," Brueck said. "We'll be losing a lot of really good seniors this year, but we definitely have a strong group coming back."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.