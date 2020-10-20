WILLIAMSTOWN — The Falcons didn’t let challenging conditions affect their ability to finish during Tuesday’s 3-0 boys soccer victory over Northfield-Williamstown.
Corbin Brueck tallied one goal and two assists for NCU, which scored all of its goals in the second half. Austin Giroux (one assist) and Adam Abbott also found the back of the net. Goalie Travis Pepin stopped seven shots in the shutout.
“We played hard but lost to a superior opponent today,” Paine Mountain coach Colin Crawford-Stempel said. “They were a classy group of guys with a classy coach who just outplayed us. We worked hard in sloppy, cold conditions and just could not get any momentum. Losing one of our center backs to injury blocking a shot in the second half did not help. We never gave up but just couldn’t string passes together to make many good chances. I’m always proud of this team and disappointed for them when we’re on the wrong side of the scoreboard.”
North Country improves to 4-4. Paine Mountain falls to 3-3-1.
BOYS SOCCER
Montpelier 4, Randolph 0
RANDOLPH — A resilient second-chance effort allowed Brecken Shea to record his first goal of the season during Tuesday’s victory over the Galloping Ghosts.
Sina Fallahi scored twice for MHS and teammate Brooks Duprey added the final goal in the 44th minute. Ben Collier dished out two assists.
“We moved the ball around really well,” Solons coach Eric Bagley said. “Randolph has a big field and it gave us a lot of space to work in. The movement of the players — especially the midfielders — was really good. They found nice, open space and moved the ball around and created a lot of chances today. Ben hit the crossbar in the second half and their goalie had some good saves. And their back line made a lot of good blocks on some of our shots.”
Ronnie Riby-Williams and Collier helped set up Shea’s opening goal. The senior was denied at first but didn’t give up, punishing the Ghosts after a deflection.
“We played the ball to Ben and he turned and played it to Ronnie,” Bagley said. “We were at midfield and Brecken made a great forward run out of the back. Ronnie played a through ball to him and their goalie saved Brecken’s first shot. But he got the rebound, beat a defender and hit a left-footed shot into the top of the net. He’s a captain and he’s someone you can always rely on. He’s always out there giving his best, so it’s nice that he got rewarded today.”
Collier assisted Fallahi in the 10th minute before Collier set up another Fallahi goal in the 36th. Duprey made it 4-0 on a Collier assist at the start of the second half.
Goalies Max Weinstein and Brio Levitt combined to make one save in the shutout. Levi West recorded 16 saves for Randolph. Montpelier (4-2) will travel to play St. Johnsbury at 4 p.m. Thursday.
Stowe 3, Harwood 2
DUXBURY — James Guffey, Adrian Bryan and Wiley Barnett propelled the Raiders past the Highlanders on Tuesday. The victory helped Stowe claim the Capital Division crown once again.
“I am so proud of the way the boys played today,” Stowe coach Shane Bufano said. “That was the most intensity I have seen from them as a collective group all year. Every time we bent a little, we did not allow ourselves to break. We came into today’s game with a next-man-up mentality after we suffered injuries to three of our starters. With that, we had three underclassmen who hadn’t seen a lot of playing time all year really step up and give us quality minutes against arguably one of the top two teams in Division II.”
Guffey scored in the third minute, assisted by Henry Riley. Stowe goalie Isaiah Schaefer-Geiger stopped a penalty kick in the sixth minute. Harwood’s Hayden Adams scored in the ninth minute, making it 1-1.
Bryan’s free-kick goal gave the visitors the lead again in the 55th minute. Barnett scored what proved to be the game-winner in the 68th minute on a Jono Nissenbaum assist. Sawyer Simmons kept things close by scoring for Harwood in the 71st minute.
“There were a couple key plays that changed the momentum of the game,” Bufano said. “One being the Adrian Bryan free kick goal, which ignited our offense and allowed us to really control more of the dangerous chances in the second half. Another was the defensive play from Carson Matckie, a sophomore who shut down Hayden Adams for significant periods in that game — including the entire second half. Every time he won the ball, the entire group fed off that energy. Overall, it was a gutty performance. I tip my hat to coach (Joe) Yalicki and the Harwood team. That was a really well-played game all around. And it could be fun to watch in November if there is a rematch.”
U-32 3, Lake Region 0
EAST MONTPELIER — Twins Trevor and Dylan Clayton stole the show offensively and the Raiders defense earned its first shutout of the season Tuesday.
Trevor Clayton set up Dylan Clayton for two goals in less than two minutes. Sean Butler assisted Trevor Clayton for another goal in the 23rd minute.
Conner Ulrich stopped four shots for the Rangers (0-6-2). Goalie JT Nordenson made four saves for the Raiders (4-3). U-32 will travel to play Montpelier at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Middlebury 7, Spaulding 0
MIDDLEBURY — A five-goal halftime lead and goals from six players kept the Tigers in control Tuesday.
Alex Bleich (two goals) and Andy Giorgio (one goal, two assists) paced Middlebury. Bleich, Giorgio, Oliver Anderson, Owen Connelly and Andrew Lee scored during the opening 40 minutes.
Giorgio set up Bleich in the second half before Henry Carpenter closed out the scoring. Owen Lawton recorded a two-save shutout, while Trevor Arsenault made five saves for Spaulding.
“We had strong performances out of seniors Eusibo Aja, Dylan Estvill, Nathan Romeo and juniors Jon Jesmonth and Ryan Glassford,” Spaulding coach Ben Taylor said. “We played some of our better possession in the second half, creating some opportunities after some combination play in the midfield.”
Middlebury (5-1-1) has outscored opponents 28-6. The Tigers are ranked third in the Division II standings behind Milton (6-0) and Stowe (7-1). Spaulding (0-7) will host Missisquoi at 4 p.m. Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.