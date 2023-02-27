BARRE - Chants of "Undefeated" from a boisterous North Country student section Monday echoed throughout the Barre Auditorium.
On the court, the top-seeded Falcons showed that they can talk the talk and walk the walk during a 42-23 girls basketball victory over No. 4 Harwood.
The Falcons (23-0) locked up a championship berth for the second time in program history and will attempt to capture their third title in three years Saturday. They will take on the winner of Wednesday's semifinal between No. 2 Fair Haven (20-2) and No. 3 Spaulding (18-4) in Saturday's 3:45 p.m. Division II championship at the Aud.
"We'll play anyone, anywhere, anytime," North Country coach Sarah Roy said. "We're excited and we'll be ready on Saturday."
Sophomore guard Sabine Brueck poured in 20 points to almost singlehandedly outscore the entire Highlanders side. Junior forward Maya Auger hit five 3-pointers and finished with 17 points during the winning effort.
"I normally don't shoot like that," Auger said. "I have games where I have a couple 3's and I start off hot, but usually I'm flat the second half. So it was exciting to have that many tonight."
Leading the way for Harwood (14-7) were Mia Lapointe (eight points), Eloise Lilley (seven points) and Quinn Nelson (11 rebounds, four blocks). Harwood didn't make any 3-pointers and was 5 of 9 from the foul line, while North Country was 4 of 9 from the stripe.
"There's a reason they're undefeated and the No. 1 seed," Harwood coach Tom Young said of the Falcons. "They have good depth, they move the ball well, they're strong, they're big and they're fast. I was proud of my girls' effort: We never stopped working. North Country made some shots early and their confidence grew quickly. And we missed some shots and our confidence wasn't great at the start of the game. Sarah is a good coach and she should be proud of their work."
Harwood outrebounded opponents during 19 of its previous 20 games, but North Country held a 27-24 advantage on the glass Monday. Brueck (11 boards) and Rileigh Fortin (seven boards) both stepped up in the paint to help contain Nelson, who had been a triple-double threat for much of the season.
"Before every game we say that we've got to get the rebounds," North Country forward Cora Nadeau said. "(Nelson) is probably the tallest player we've played all year and she was good. …We talked about outrebounding them and boxing out against (Nelson), playing smart on D, not getting in foul trouble and just being patient with shots. And finding the good pass and waiting for it and running our offense."
Harwood went 3 of 22 from the field in the first two quarters and trailed 23-7 entering halftime. The Highlanders wound up going 9 of 45 from the floor overall, while North Country was 16 of 31.
"We were off a little bit offensively," coach Young said. "But you compound that with a defense that is so good and they are such a hard team to play against. We knew that they make a lot of 3's and a lot of layups. Brueck had a lot of 2's tonight, but only two other kids had two-point shots for them. We held Nadeau to three points, but Brueck hurt us. They have too many weapons. We were trying to help and rotate, but they move the ball so well. They're a well-coached and disciplined team."
North Country led by double figures for the majority of the game and limited Harwood to its lowest offensive total of the season. The Highlanders successfully neutralized most of the Falcons, allowing only four North Country players t score. But the 1-2 punch of Brueck and Auger was way too much for Harwood to handle.
"It was their third-lowest output of the year offensively," coach Young said. "So I can't fault our defense too much."
Auger elevated for a block and Aaliya Wilburn nabbed a steal to spoil the Highlanders' first trip up the floor. Lilley sold a pump-fake from the beyond the 3-point line and dribbled in for a mid-range baseline jumper to open the scoring with 6:20 on the clock. Auger respond 20 seconds later with a 3-pointer from the left side. Auger stole the ball out of an opponent's hands in the lane and dribbled the length of the floor for a layup and a 5-2 lead. Brueck picked off a pass to keep the Highlanders frustrated, but the Falcons committed a traveling violation a few seconds later. Harwood missed a pair of free-throw attempts with 2:19 remaining in the first quarter and then Brueck went 1 of 2 from the line 10 seconds later. A Lilley steal and two Nelsons block helped limit the Falcons' offensive chances late in the quarter, resulting in a 6-2 North Country lead after the first eight minutes.
Auger stepped back and drilled a 3-pointer on her team's first possession of the second quarter, but Harwood's Jill Rundle quickly countered with a putback. Brueck used her speed and reflexes during a backdoor cut to make a reverse layup that extended the lead to 11-4. Auger blocked a shot by Nelson and then sparked a quick transition that led to an open layup by Brueck. Following a short break, Brueck found Nadeau all alone in the right corner for a 3-pointer and a 16-3 advantage with 4:40 on the clock. The Falcons served up another defensive stop and then Brueck barely kept the ball inbounds before assisting Auger for a 3-pointer that stretched the lead to 19-4 with 3:10 left in the first half. A heads-up entry pass from Wilburn set up Brueck for a high-percentage basket before Brueck went 2 of 2 from the line with 1:56 remaining in the second quarter. Lilley snapped her team's scoring slump by making a foul shot and a short jumper, but Harwood entered halftime staring at a 16-point deficit.
"We didn't want to press because we felt like they were going to shred the press," coach Young said. "You can't press good ball-handling teams. We tried everything we could without shooting ourselves in the foot."
A Lapointe jumper swished through the rim on Harwood's first possession of the third quarter. Auger hit a 3-pointer from the left side a few moments later and then Cierra McKay set up Lapointe for two points during an out-of-bounds play. Brueck stole the ball and outsprinted an opponent for an acrobatic lay-in and then raced in for another layup with 4:50 left in the third quarter, making it a 30-11 contest. A McKay jumper rattled through the cylinder after a timeout and then Nelson swatted away a shot on the defensive end. Another layup in transition by Brueck kept the Falcons flying high and then a quick kick-out pass by Emma Fortin set up Auger for a 3-pointer. Nelson sank two foul shots before Brueck closed out the quarter with a steal and a layup for a 38-15 lead.
Brueck scored again two minutes into the final quarter after the Highlanders threw the ball out of bounds. Brueck lofted a pass to Haidin Bathalon for a weak-side jump shot and then HU's Ciera Fiaschetti made a baseline jumper at the opposite side of the court. A perfectly placed backcourt lob from Sadie Nordle to Lapointe gave the Highlander fans something to cheer about heading into the final two minutes. Cammy Rocheleau drained two foul shots for HU and Lilley added a basket at the end.
The final outcome allowed North Country to claim payback after suffering a 47-27 loss to the Highlanders during semifinal action three seasons ago at the Aud. That year Harwood claimed its only crown when it was declared co-champ along with Fair Haven when the season came to an abrupt halt after semifinals due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Two months ago Harwood was in danger of falling to 3-5 after dropping four straight games before traveling to play Spaulding. Harwood wound up snapping the Crimson Tide's six-game winning streak during a 46-40 overtime victory, and HU also earned mid-season payback victories over Lake Region and Lyndon. The Highlanders advanced to the semis with a 58-24 victory over No. 13 Springfield and a 46-42 win over Lake Region.
"I'm so proud of the effort from my players," coach Young said. "They never hung their heads and they kept fighting."
North Country made its only championship appearance two years ago and claimed the top prize with a 49-38 victory over Fair Haven. Coach Roy's team beat five D-I opponents this season, holding off Mount Mansfield, Burr & Burton, BFA-St. Albans, Colchester and Burlington. The Falcons kicked off the post-season with a 61-33 victory over No. 17 U-32 before eliminating No. 8 Lyndon, 50-28.
"We've been playing basketball together since the summer, so we've been ready," Nadeau said.
