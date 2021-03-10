GIRLS NORDIC SKI CHAMPIONSHIPS

DIVISION II TEAM SCORES

1. U-32 61
2. Harwood 73
3. Middlebury 141
4. Lamoille 156
5. Peoples 158
6. BFA-Fairfax 207
7. Lyndon 233
8. Burr & Burton 233

CLASSIC RESULTS

1. Ava Thurston, Harwood, 10:47.6
2. Nina Seeman, Lyndon, 11:05.4
3. Camille Bolduc, Craftsbury, 11:26.8
4. Maggie McGee, Lamoille, 11:42.7
5. Isabelle Serrano, U-32, 11:47.6
6. May Lamb, U-32, 12:01.3
7. Phoebe Hussey, Middlebury, 12:06.1
8. Julia Thurston, Harwood, 12:28.4
9. Sadie Bell, Putney, 12:44.7
10. Maisie Franke, Harwood, 13:12.3
11. Linden Osborne, Peoples, 13:22.7
12. Ayla Bodach-Turner, U-32, 13:25.8
13. Anna Isselhardt, Peoples, 13:39.6
14. Avery Knauss, U-32, 13:49.9
15. Amy Felice, U-32, 13:53.6
16. Lia Robinson, Middlebury, 14:00.5
17. Anna Knauss, U-32, 14:18
18. Shams Ferver, U-32, 14:20.4
19. Mae Searles, Lamoille, 14:31.9
20. Astrid Olsen, Middlebury, 14:34
21. Ling Bushey, BFA-Fairfax, 14:40.1
22. Isabelle Connolly, Burr & Burton, 14:55.6
23. Adelle MacDowell, Lamoille, 15:01.7
24. Abigail Sweet, BFA-Fairfax, 15:03.2
25. Caelyn McDonough, Harwood, 15:11
26. Gabby Schaffer, Peoples, 15:18.7
27. Esther Macke, U-32, 15:21.8
28. Arya Degeorge, Lyndon, 15:26
29. Raegan Decker, BFA-Fairfax, 15:26.3
30. Mackenzie Morgan, Burr & Burton, 15:35.9
31. Serena Harris, Burr & Burton, 15:38.6
32. Ari Graham-Gurland, Middlebury, 15:40.4
33. Charlotte Wood, BFA-Fairfax, 15:44.4
34. Naomi Brightman, Middlebury, 15:59
35. Meg Henderson, Woodstock, 16:06.9
36. Piper Russell, Burr & Burton, 16:13.7
37. Stella Andrews, Middlebury, 16:14.2
38. Marie Larose, BFA-Fairfax, 16:15.7
39. Ella Landis, Middlebury, 16:17.4
40. Summer Murphy, Burr & Burton, 16:21.3
41. Phoenix Masten, Peoples, 16:27.7
42. Rorie Mara, Burr & Burton, 16:29.6
43. Janaya Parsons, BFA-Fairfax, 16:32.8
44. Hadley Anderson, Harwood, 16:50.4
45. Sadie Skorstad, Craftsbury, 16:52.9
46. Lily Birch, Burr & Burton, 16:54.5
47. Ava Purdy, Craftsbury, 17:13.5
48. Farren Stainton, Woodstock, 17:18.2
49. Kelsey Adams, Otter Valley, 17:34
50. Grace Martin, Lyndon, 17:51.5
51. Sara Sargent, Lamoille, 17:53.8
52. Lily Walsh, Lamoille, 17:54.4
53. Dahlia Harrison-Irwin, Middlebury, 18:02.6
54. Sam Langlois, BFA-Fairfax, 18:21.1
55. Sarah Calvin, Otter Valley, 18:26.5
56. Anna Sargent, BFA-Fairfax, 18:38.3
57. Lane Dreslin, Putney, 18:39.8
58. Streeter Middleton, Lyndon, 18:51
59. Alice Lindsay, Harwood, 19:25.1
60. Mia Mosle, Harwood, 20:10
61. Natalie Start, Harwood, 20:46.8
62. Summer Gulmette, Lyndon, 22:55.3

SKATE RESULTS

1. Ava Thurston, Harwood, 9:57.8
2. Camille Bolduc, Craftsbury, 10:15.7
3. Nina Seeman, Lyndon, 10:21.1
4. May Lamb, U-32, 10:50.6
5. Maggie McGee, Lamoille, 10:53.8
6. Julia Thurston, Harwood, 11:19.7
7. Phoebe Hussey, Middlebury, 11:21.4
8. Isabelle Serrano, U-32, 11:24.7
9. Maisie Franke, Harwood, 11:47.4
10. Ayla Bodach-Turner, U-32, 11:57.8
11. Sadie Bell, Putney, 12:00.8
12. Anna Isselhardt, Peoples, 12:13.8
13. Gabby Schaffer, Peoples, 12:36.9
13. Avery Knauss, U-32, 12:36.9
15. Amy Felice, U-32, 12:38.1
16. Shams Ferver, U-32, 12:48.7
17. Mae Searles, Lamoille, 13:11
18. Adelle MacDowell, Lamoille, 13:14.4
19. Esther Macke, U-32, 13:26.3
20. Lia Robinson, Middlebury, 13:28.8
21. Ling Bushey, BFA-Fairfax, 13:29
22. Caelyn McDonough, Harwood, 13:34.5
23. Astrid Olsen, Middlebury, 13:35.8
24. Anna Knauss, U-32, 13:39.8
25. Phoenix Masten, Peoples, 13:56.4
26. Isabelle Connolly, Burr & Burton, 13:58.4
27. Arya Degeorge, Lyndon, 14:10.8
28. Mackenzie Morgan, Burr & Burton, 14:15.4
29. Charlotte Wood, BFA-Fairfax, 14:16.8
30. Ari Graham-Gurland, Middlebury, 14:17.7
31. Marie Larose, BFA-Fairfax, 14:31.6
32. Naomi Brightman, Middlebury, 14:37.8
33. Meg Henderson, Woodstock, 14:42
34. Ava Prdy, Craftsbury, 14:52.7
35. Serena Harris, Burr & Burton, 15:03.1
36. Lucy Nigro, Peoples, 15:10.8
37. Sam Langlois, BFA-Fairfax, 15:12.9
38. Kelsey Adams, Otter Valley, 15:22.6
39. Sadie Skorstad, Craftsbury, 15:22.8
40. Janaya Parsons, BFA-Fairfax, 15:25.5
41. Abigail Sweet, BFA-Fairfax, 15:32.3
42. Lily Walsh, Lamoille, 15:38.1
43. Stella Andrews, Middlebury, 15:51.1
44. Streeter Middleton, Lyndon, 15:51.8
45. Raegan Decker, BFA-Fairfax, 15:53.9
46. Ella Landis, Middlebury, 16:02.6
46. Lane Dreslin, Putney, 16:02.6
48. Hadley Anderson, Harwood, 16:09.2
49. Summer Murphy, Burr & Burton, 16:21.1
50. Alice Lindsay, Harwood, 16:21.4
51. Piper Russell, Burr & Burton, 16:29.6
52. Farren Stainton, Woodstock, 16:34.1
53. Dahlia Harrison-Irwin, Middlebury, 16:54.7
54. Anna Sargent, BFA-Fairfax, 16:55.1
55. Rorie Mara, Burr & Burton, 17:01
56. Grace Martin, Lyndon, 17:05
57. Sarah Calvin, Otter Valley, 17:13
58. Lily Birch, Burr & Burton, 18:01
59. Sara Sargent, Lamoille, 18:14.5
60. Mia Mosle, Harwood, 18:18.8
61. Natalie Start, Lamoille, 19:33.4
62. Una Colby, Lyndon, 19:33.5

