Nordic skiing state championship results Feb 28, 2022 NORDIC SKIING FREESTYLESTATE CHAMPIONSHIPSRIPTON, VTFINAL TEAM SCORESDIVISION II BOYS1. U-32 55 2. Craftsbury 105 3. Middlebury 197 4. Woodstock 265 5. Montpelier 288 6. BFA-Fairfax 346 7. Harwood 423 8. Burr & Burton 463 9. Lamoille 467 10. Peoples 652 11. Stowe 687DIVISION I BOYS1. Mt. Anthony 70 2. CVU 131 3. Mt. Mansfield 152 4. BFA-St. Albans 245 5. Burlington 252 6. Brattleboro 350 7. Rutland 389 8. St. Johnsbury 463 9. South Burlington 540 10. Essex 629 11. Colchester 700DIVISION II GIRLS1. Middlebury 105 2. Harwood 141 3. U-32 174 4. Craftsbury 210 5. Woodstock 278 6. Montpelier 284 7. Lamoille 291 8. BFA-Fairfax 466 9. Peoples 533 10. Lyndon 629 11. Burr & Burton 681DIVISION I GIRLS1. Burlington 55 2. Mt. Mansfield 129 3. CVU 170 4. Mt. Athony 241 5. BFA-St. Albans 286 6. Brattleboro 333 7. St. Johnsbury 453 8. South Burlington 484 9. Colchester 554RELAY RESULTSDIVISION II BOYS1. U-32 23:43.42. Craftsbury 23:53.63. Middlebury 25:34.74. Woodstock 26:26.35. Montpelier 27:44.96. BFA-Fairfax 27:50.37. Harwood 27:55.78. Lamoille 29:05.39. Burr & Burton 30:09.310. Peoples 31:20.111. Stowe 31:59DIVISION I BOYS1. Mt. Anthony 24:16.92. CVU 24:29.63. Mt. Mansfield 25:32.94. Burlington 26:10.35. BFA-St. Albans 26:29.16. Brattleboro 27:14.87. Rutland 27:22.18. St. Johnsbury 28:59.59. South Burlington 29:53.710. Essex 30:29.911. Colchester 31:35.2DIVISION II GIRLS1. Harwood 28:54.92. Middlebury 29:06.33. U-32 30:49.44. Craftsbury 31:14.55. Woodstock 31:24.56. Lamoille 32:01.37. Montpelier 32:38.28. Peoples 34:46.99. BFA-Fairfax 35:56.410. Lyndon 40:33.211. Burr & Burton 43:12.1DIVISION I GIRLS1. Burlington 28:41.92. Mt. Mansfield 29:28.83. CVU 30:59.64. Mt. Anthony 32:28.75. BFA-St. Albans 33:04.26. Brattleboro 33:31.17. St. Johnsbury 36:25.18. South Burlington 37:45.79. Colchester 38:43.4INDIVIDUAL RESULTSBOYS DIVISION II1. Austin Beard U-32 12:46.82. Cormac Leahy Craftsbury 12:47.53. James Underwood Woodstock 12:52.24. Rye MacCurtain Harwood 12:54.95. Carson Beard U-32 13:02.66. Tzevi Schwartz U-32 13:05.97. Baxter Harrington Middlebury 13:10.98. Charlie Kehler Craftsbury 13:11.49. Sam Clark U-32 13:20.210. Oliver Hansen U-32 13:27.011. Quinn Uva Woodstock 13:30.912. Charlie Krebs Craftsbury 13:36.913. Leo Circosta Craftsbury 13:40.014. Eliot Schneider Middlebury 13:40.815. Sage Grossi Montpelier 14:03.116. Lorenzo Atocha Mt Abraham 14:11.117. Trey Bosworth Middlebury 14:13.418. Alan Moody Craftsbury 14:21.319. Indy Metcalf Harwood 14:28.520. Cyrus Hansen U-32 15:03.721. Abel Atocha Mt. Abraham 15:07.922. Henry Lahue BBA 15:10.723. Ben Wetherell Montpelier 15:20.524. Zander Waskuch Peoples 15:24.325. Matthew Berg Middlebury 15:25.926. Dylan Kissinger BFA-Fairfax 15:28.627. Wilder Brown U-32 15:34.428. Ryan Thatcher BFA-Fairfax 15:36.929. Kalob Still BFA-Fairfax 15:39.230. Linden Stelma-Leonard Craftsbury 15:41.331. George Sullivan Lamoille 15:42.932. Aaron Carr-Perlow Middlebury 15:43.033. Luke Murphy Montpelier 15:44.133. Ben Munkres Middlebury 15:44.135. Graham Fox Woodstock 15:46.036. Baker Nelson Middlebury 15:52.937. Steven Supan Montpelier 15:54.238. Samuel Brondyke Montpelier 15:56.039. Evan Reichelt Stowe 16:03.040. Kaiden Boissoneault Lamoille 16:07.541. Silas Hunt Craftsbury 16:09.742. Graham Farrington Woodstock 16:23.943. Keller Virgilio BBA 16:28.8.44. Oliver Viglas BBA 16:29.245. Atticus Ellis Harwood 16:50.2.46. Will Duane Woodstock 17:00.747. Calvin James Stowe 17:08.548. Max McClure Lyndon 17:08.649. Zeb Whitlock Lamoille 17:12.250. Trent Jordan Harwood 17:14.451. Ben Larson Harwood 17:23.752. Maddox Gregory Stowe 17:25.053. Mac Abrams Woodstock 17:27.154. Kagan Whiteman BFA-Fairfax 17:33.155. Luke Calvin Otter Valley 17:35.356. Joey Sluka Woodstock 17:40.557. Callum MacCurtain Harwood 17:50.558. Zeb McNaughton Woodstock 17:52.559. Hayden Cheever Lamoille 18:03.260. Sam Rossi Lamoille 18:07.261. Mason Porter Lamoille 18:08.962. Wyeth Haddos BFA-Fairfax 18:16.963. Gillian Brandon BFA-Fairfax 18:20.464. Ben Gale Lamoille 18:43.765. Noah McKibben Craftsbury 18:50.866. Myles Lahue BBA 18:52.467. Baker LaRock Otter Valley 18:54.168. Chrisopher Cummiskey Harwood 18:55.969. Eric Grover Peoples 19:04.370. Jack Lavine Stowe 19:10.571. Kenan Griffith Stowe 19:39.372. Luke Kane BFA-Fairfax 20:05.273. Jason Wang Peoples 20:08.874. Hugh Johnson Lamoille 20:09.475. George Thompson BBA 20:09.876. Mason Schade Lyndon 20:39.477. Tristin Williams Peoples 21:05.378. Liam Walsh BBA 22:27.879. Jonah Busker Harwood 23:14.980. Mitchell Alexander Stowe 23:24.4.BOYS DIVISION I1. Luke Rizio Twin Valley 12:02.92. Nico Hochanadel Burlington 12:56.23. Brady Morigeau Mount Mansfield 12:57.34. Matthew Servin CVU 13:10.55. Geo DeBrosse CVU 13:10.56. Peter McKenna MAU 13:14.47. Riley Thurber MAU 13:17.78. Finnegan Payne MAU 13:25.89. Kai Donnelly Burlington 13:26.110. Brady Geisler Rutland 13:48.211. Collin Bevin 13:55.312. Jacob Trembley BFA-St. Albans 13:56.113. Willem Smith Mount Mansfield 13:59.114. Silas Rella-Neill MAU 14:01.315. Farmer Lindemuth Mount Mansfield 14:07.416. Niko Cuneo CVU 14:09.017. Calvin Storms BFA-St. Albans 14:09.318. Tenzin Mathes Brattleboro 14:23.619. Taylor Carlson Mount Mansfield 14:25.920. Anders Johnson CVU 14:26.721. Sam Weber Burlington 14:27.322. Adrien Dezon Gaillard Mount Mansfield 14:44.023. Jack Crum CVU 14:44.124. Gabriele Jeppesen-Belleci Brattleboro 14:47.925. Sam Kay Rutland 14:48.526. Anders Linseisen CVU 14:54.227. Owen Dube-Johnson Rutland 14:55.428. Ethan Mashtare BFA-St. Albans 14:57.429. Sisu Lange St. Johnsbury 14:59.930. Leo Powers Mount Mansfield 15:10.831. Sam Holmes CVU 15:14.432. Magnus vonKrusenstiern Brattleboro 15:21.733. Carl Priganc Mount Mansfield 15:21.134. Tyler DeBoer MAU 15:25.035. David Lafontaine MAU 15:28.436. Dan Knight CVU 15:30.837. Porter Hurteau BFA-St. Albans 15:32.038. Luke Miklus Essex 15:32.639. Chase Gauthier 15:34.740. Christopher Bialas South Burlington 15:42.041. Will Schaefer South Burlington 15:48.842. Karver Butler Rutland 15:49.443. James Bialas South Burlington 15:49.844. Ryan Callaghan St. Johnsbury 15:51.845. Nick Reed St. Johnsbury 15:53.346. Oliver Herrick Brattleboro 16:08.947. Maxim Dejong Mount Mansfield 16:12.348. Arvid Stezner Colchester 16:14.249. Duncan Dubief Essex 16:26.050. Nathan Lenzini St. Johnsbury 16:28.251. Phil Mahar Rutland 16:29.152. Teddy Tremblay BFA-St. Albans 16:30.553. Nathaniel Bernier St. Johnsbury 16:43.154. Krane Davis St. Johnsbury 16:48.855. Max McCalla Rutland 16:51.656. James Cilwik North Country 17:02. 357. Sky Valin South Burlington 17:11.858. Rowan Nenninger South Burlington 17:13.759. Amos Lilly Burlington 17:16.960. River Koval Essex 17:24.361. Jack Kelly Colchester 17:25.062, Josh Kay Rutland 17:55.963. Desmond Longsmith Brattleboro 18:00.364. Eben Wagner Brattleboro 18:12.465. Boniface Ndikumwenayo Burlington 18:13.466. Casey Sullivan South Burlington 18;15.967. Cole Boyle BFA-St. Albans 18:22.468. Elliot Riggen Essex 18:28.169. Liam Messier Colchester 18:44.270. Marco Svoren Rutland 18:45.171. Julien Puttlitz Colchester 18:46.072. Samuel Giuliani Essex 18:46.973. Andrew Bruneau Essex 18:57.374. Jacques Lacourciere Essex 19:04.275. Lucas MacKenzie BFA-St. Albans 19:29.276. Elliot Miklus Essex 19:44.577. Duncan Shaver Burlington 19:57.378. Levi Dalmer BFA-St. Albans 21:03.379. Dylan Tomkins Colchester 21:13.280. Ollie Cloutier South Burlington 22:01.381. Tucker Farnham Colchester 23:58.682. Eli Shirk Colchester 26:34.5GIRLS DIVISION II1. Ava Thurston Harwood 12:57.92. Julia Thurston Harwood 14:47.63. Maggie McGee Lamoille 14:58.04. Beth McIntosh Middlebury 15:08.65. Ava Schneider Middlebury 15:25.56. Victoria Bassette Woodstock 15:31.47. Ruth Krebs Craftsbury 15:45.98. Isabelle Serrano U-32 15:47.99. Anika Leahy Craftsbury 15:58.110. Margaret Voisin Montpelier 16:03.411. Sara McGill Montpelier 17:00.012. Maisie Franke Harwood 17:07.413. Lia Robinson Middlebury 17:14.914. Astrid Olsen Middlebury 17:16.415. Ayla Bodach-Turner U-32 17:40.716. Amy Felice U-32 17:44.317. Mae Searles Lamoille 17:44.918. Olivia Serrano U-32 18:02.919. Ella Landis Middlebury 18;11.620. Norah Wilcox U-32 18:13.221. Macke Esther U-32 18:15.722. Ada Mahood Woodstock 18:21.423. Ava Purdy Craftsbury 18:22.324. Jane Stout Woodstock 18:26.425. Raegan Decker BFA-Fairfax 18:47.826. Gabrielle Schaffer Peoples 18:50.127. Anja Rand Middlebury 18:53.428. Adelle MacDowell Lamoille 18:57.729. Avery Knauss U-32 19:02.930. Arya Degeorge Lyndon 19:33.131. Izzy Cellini Woodstock 19:40.132. Sadie Skorstad Craftsbury 19:43.933. Ari Graham-Gurland Middlebury 19:43.934. Clare Pritchard Montpelier 19:52.135. Kaylee White Lamoille 19:52.536. Charlotte Wood BFA-Fairfax 19:53.737. Tessa Jernigan Harwood 19:58.038. Hazel Lillis Harwood 19:58.239. Farren Stainton Woodstock 20:21.140. Amani Suter Montpelier 20:22.641. Janaya Parsons BFA-Fairfax 20:45.542. Anna Gale Lamoille 20:48.343. Lila Cook-Yoder Middlebury 20:49.144. Marie Larose BFA-Fairfax 20:51.645. Lili Morris Woodstock 20:56.446. Rowan Clough Harwood 21:51.047. Dahlia Harrison-Irwin Middlebury 22:03.348. Lucy Nigro Peoples 22:08.449 Raegan Eastman BFA-Fairfax 22:21.050. Anna Sargent BFA-Fairfax 22:28.951. Meredith McGlinn BBA 22:31.452. Myra McNaughton Woodstock 22:34.353. Grace Martin Lyndon 22:58.354. Piper Floyd Harwood 23:02.655. Summer Murphy BBA 23:07.055. Michelle Lynch BFA-Fairfax 23:07.0.57. Anna Isselhardt Peoples 23:12.758. Ella Stainton Woodstock 23:15.159. Natalie Start Lamoille 24:13.360. Camille Marineau Montpelier 24:14.661. Molly Dearborn BFA-Fairfax 24:22.962. Alice Lindsay Harwood 24:38.663. Mia Smith Peoples 24:50.464. Madeleine Ruley BBA 25:01.865. Streeter Middleton 26:00.366. Una Colby Lyndon 26:05.967. Nele Koehler BBA 26:10.868. Lila Davis Peoples 27:58.0GIRLS DIVISION I1. Hattie Barker Mount Mansfield 14:19.02. Gillian Fairfax Burlington 15:15.63. Rebecca Cunningham Burlington 15:17.14. Emma Crum CVU 15:18.45. Rosalie Brown Burlington 15:36.06. Lydia Hodgeman BFA-St. Albans 15:48.97. Greta Kilburn Burlington 15:57.38. Maeve Fairfax Burlington 16:07.69. Elsa Sanborn Burlington 16:44.010. Ava Whitney Brattleboro 16:46.511. Eden White MAU 16:50.412. Snow Lindemuth Mount Mansfield 17:04.013. Corinna Hobbs CVU 17:04.114. Finley Barker Mount Mansfield 17:33.515. Ella McEntee Mount Mansfield 17:35.916. Loghan Hughes BFA-St. Albans 17:36.117. Skylar Francis CVU 17:42.718. Katherine Normandeau Brattleboro 17:58.919. Paige Poirier South Burlington 18:01.320. Chloe Silverman CVU 18:02.821. Sylvie Normandeau Brattleboro 18:10.722. Bella Norris Mount Mansfield 18:14.823. Zoe Zoller CVU 18:21.624. Sloane Guillian Burlington 18:27.525. Chloe Stidsen CVU 18:37.126. Tess Drury Mount Mansfield 18:37.227. Aurora Rella-Neill MAU 18:40.328. Sadie Korzec MAU 18:53.929. Erin Geisler Rutland 19:00.0730. Seven Bowen Mount Mansfield 19:01.831. Avery Murray CVU 19:16.432. Siri Jolliffe St. Johnsbury 19:30.933. Adelaide Hughes BFA-St. Albans 19:31.234. Lillian Connolly Burlington 19:34.835. Rachel Porth Mount Mansfield 19:43.536. Annabelle Mahar Rutland 19:55.537. Maggie Clark South Burlington 19:58.738. Elyse Altland MAU 19:58.939. Delaney Rankin St. Johnsbury 20:03.640. Aliza Wright St. Johnsbury 20:11.141. Chloe Palmer Colchester 20:14.742. Mary Giese St. Johnsbury 20:15.743. Maya Frost BFA-St. Albans 20:18.844. Lindsay Bernard BFA-St. Albans 20:24.145. Rowan MacArdle Colchester 20:25.846. Madeline Haydock CVU 20:29.247. Madeleine Moino Essex 20:30.948. Maddie Blanchard St. Johnsbury 20:34.549. Adele Bernier St. Johnsbury 20:44.950. Reagan Joly MAU 21:24.551. Lilly Ware Bellows Falls 21:31.452. Mary Fowler St. Johnsbury 21:38.353. Alisa McLean South Burlington 21:40.154. Wisteria Franklin St. Johnsbury 22:07.555. Abigail Sowles Colchester 22:47.056. Anna Cummings Brattleboro 23:04.157. Addison DeVault Brattleboro 23:35.158. Ani Palisano MAU 24:13.459. Kate Popick South Burlington 25:08.760. Maeve McCullagh Colchester 25:43.461. Liliana Foisy BFA-St. Albans 26:58.062. Norah Stubbs Essex 27:11.363. Anna Malbouef BFA-St. Albans 28:12.164. Elena Hannigan Brattleboro 31:40.765. Addison Jenkins Colchester 32:21.166. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Paper Times Argus
