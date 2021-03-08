Nordic skiing state championship results Mar 8, 2021 15 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 5 From left, U-32 seniors Jacob Miller-Arsenault, Cameron Thompson and Jed Kurts celebrate after the Raiders claimed their third straight Nordic skiing state championship Monday in Craftsbury. Photo by James Biggam From left, U-32 coaches Andrew Tripp, Allan Serrano, Tim Flynn and Mark Chaplin work on ski preparation before Monday’s Division II boys Nordic skiing state championships in Craftsbury. Photo by James Biggam From left, U-32 skiers Jed Kurts, Sam Clark and Ollie Hansen pose after the Raiders claimed their third straight Nordic skiing state championship Monday in Craftsbury. Photo by James Biggam Members of the U-32 boys Nordic ski team stand near the finish line after claiming first place Monday at the Division II state championships. Photo by James Biggam Members of the U-32 boys Nordic ski team pose after capturing the Division II title during Monday’s state championship meet in Craftsbury. Provided Photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BOYS NORDIC SKI CHAMPIONSHIPSDIVISION II TEAM SCORES1. U-32 41 2. Craftsbury 622. Middlebury 624. Lamoille 1695. Burr & Burton 2535. Harwood 2537. BFA-Fairfax 2558. Lyndon 294.CLASSIC RESULTS1. Aiden Casey, Craftsbury, 10:06.32. Jed Kurts, U-32, 10:06.93. Elvis McIntosh, Middlebury, 10:10.44. Tzevi Schwartz, U-32, 10:16.55. Cormac Leahy, Craftsbury, 10:21.56. Neil Guy, Mt. Abe, 10:22.17. Jack Christner, Middlebury, 10:26.58. Sam Clark, U-32, 10:28.39. Leo Circosta, Hazen, 10:29.910. Carson Beard, U-32, 10:30.111. Joe Graziadei, Mt. Abe, 10:38.212. Lucas Palscik, Middlebury, 10:38.713. Austin Beard, U-32, 10:46.314. Charlie Krebs, Craftsbury, 10:49.615. Zach Wilkerson, Middlebury, 10:56.516. Oliver Hansen, U-32, 10:5717. Jacob Miller-Arsenault, U-32, 11:11.718. Cameron Thompson, U-32, 11:14.419. Orion Cenkl, Craftsbury, 11:27.720. Liam McGee, Lamoille, 11:31.221. Linden Stelma-Leonard, Craftsbury, 11:43.322. Rye MacCurtain, Harwood, 11:47.823. Luke Lehmann, Burr & Burton, 11:4924. Erubey Lopez, Lamoille, 11:52.425. Hugh Johnson, Lamoille, 12:0526. Elias Gillen, Lamoille, 12:07.127. Baxter Harrington, Middlebury, 12:08.628. Ebbe Lillis, Harwood, 12:13.329. Trey Bosworth, Middlebury, 12:17.630. Dylan Kissinger, BFA-Fairfax, 12:20.131. Kalob Still, BFA-Fairfax, 12:20.732. George Sullivan, Lamoille, 12:25.633. Henry Lahue, Burr & Burton, 12:32.334. Evan Reichelt, Stowe, 12:37.835. Ben Seaton, Middlebury, 12:39.136. Carlton Cummiskey, Harwood, 12:42.337. Holden Middleton, Lyndon, 12:47.138. Brendan Quinn, BFA-Fairfax, 12:50.639. Andrzej Prince, Lyndon, 12:52.540. Ethan rins, Burr & Burton, 12:56.241. Jarrett Sweet, BFA-Fairfax, 13:02.642. Lucas Nelson, MIddlebury, 13:09.143. Ryan Thatcher, BFA-Fairfax, 13:10.244. Sully Davis, Lyndon, 13:33.745. Wilbur Abrams, Woodstock, 13:37.846. Ethan Choularton, Stowe, 13:37.947. Keller Virgillio, Burr & Burton, 13:38.948. Kagan Whiteman, BFA-Fairfax, 13:43.349. Wyatt Sigler, Stowe, 13:48.650. Jack Swartzentruber, Burr & Burton, 13:49.851. Kaiden Boissoneault, Lamoille, 13:53.752. Teddy Mirenda, Burr & Burton, 13:55.553. Ben Larson, Harwood, 13:57.754. Max McClure, Lyndon, 13:59.355. Mason Berry, Harwood, 14:25.356. Toby Ham, Lyndon, 14:30.857. Malachy Rukat, Burr & Burton, 14:43.158. Gus Mosle, Harwood, 14:43.759. James Eastman, BFA-Fairfax, 15:03.760. Aidan Moffatt, Craftsbury, 15:05.161. Liam Walsh, Burr & Burton, 15:13.862. Maxwell Abrams, Woodstock, 15:14.663. Daniel Zang, BFA-Fairfax, 15:1664. Liam Murphy, Otter Valley, 15:3466. Jakub Diakonowicz, Lyndon, 16:50.35 67. Wilson Krause, Lyndon, 17:48.868. Baker LaRock, Otter Valley, 19:13.769. Jonah Busker, Harwood, 23:32.470. James Lindsay, Harwood, 23:42.1SKATE RESULTS1. Aiden Casey, Craftsbury, 8:41.52. Jed Kurts, U-32 8:47.63. Cormac Leahy, Craftsbury, 8:544. Tzevi Schwartz, U-32, 9:02.75. Carson Beard, U-32, 9:03.26. Joe Graziadei, Mt. Abe, 9:09.67. Elvis McIntosh, Middlebury, 9:10.18. Jack Christner, Middlebury, 9:18.79. Lucas Palscik, Middlebury, 9:1910. Austin Beard, U-32, 9:19.811. Charlie Krebs, Craftsbury, 9:1212. Sam Clark, U-32, 9:22.613. Neil Guy, Mt. Abe, 9:24.114. Zach Wilkerson, Middlebury, 9:32.615. Jacob Miller-Arsenault, U-32, 9:44.716. Oliver Hansen, U-32, 9:56.717. Orion Cenkl, Craftsbury, 9:56.718. Baxter Harrington, Middlebury, 10:05.919. Linden Stelma-Leonard, Craftsbury, 10:12.920. Liam McGee, Lamoille, 10:1421. Rye MacCurtain, Harwood, 10:16.922. Leo Circosta, Hazen, 10:17.823. Cameron Thompson, U-32, 10:30.924. Elias Gillen, Lamoille, 10:35.525. Ben Seaton, Middlebury, 10:36.926. Erubey Lopez, Lamoille, 10:38.326. Hugh Johnson, Lamoille, 10:38.328. Trey Bosworth, Middlebury, 10:43.929. Dylan Kissinger, BFA-Fairfax, 10:51.530. Henry Lahue, Burr & Burton, 10:57.731. Andrzej Prince, Lyndon, 11:01.332. Luke Lehmann, Burr & Burton, 11:03.433. Holden Middleton, Lyndon, 11:07.534. Carlton Cummiskey, Harwood, 11:13.335. Ethan Prins, Burr & Burton, 11:14.636. Kalob Still, BFA-Fairfax, 11:18.337. Brendan Quinn, BFA-Fairfax, 11:24.538. Maxwell Abrams, Woodstock, 11:25.639. Evan Reichelt, Stowe, 11:44.640. George Sullivan, Lamoille, 11:4741. Ryan Thatcher, BFA-Fairax, 11:52.142. Max McClure, Lyndon, 11:55.543. Jack Swartzentruber, Burr & Burton, 11:57.544. Jarrett Sweet, BFA-Fairfax, 12:00.645. Ebbe Lillis, Harwood, 12:01.346. Ben Larson, Harwood, 12:03.147. Mason Berry, Harwood, 12:11.948. Lucas Nelson, Middlebury, 12:14.949. Toby Ham, Lyndon, 12:18.850. Teddy Mirenda, Burr & Burton, 12:27.651. Wyatt Sigler, Stowe, 12:2852. Wilbur Abrams, Woodstock, 12:30.653. Sully Davis, Lyndon, 12:31.554. Keller Virgillio, Burr & Burton, 12:42.855. Kagan Whiteman, 12:45.456. Kaiden Boissoneault, Lamoille, 12:47.457. Malachy Rukat, Burr & Burton, 12:51.358. Liam Murphy, Otter Valley, 12:51.959. Ethan Choularton, Stowe, 12:53.260. Gus Mosle, Harwood, 12:58.661. Aidan Moffatt, Craftsbury, 13:03.362. James Eastman, BFA-Fairfax, 13:3963. Daniel Zang, BFA-Fairfax, 13:45.764. Jakub Diakonowicz, Lyndon, 13:50.865. Liam Walsh, Burr & Burton, 14:03.766. Mason Porter, Lamoille, 14:13.467. Chanwoo Kim, Lyndon, 14:28.368. Baker LaRock, Otter Valley, 17:00.769. Jonah Busker, Harwood, 17:04.070. James Lindsay, Harwood, 18:21.3 