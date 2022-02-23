NORDIC SKIING
STATE CHAMPIONSHIP
START TIMES
FEB. 24, 2022
CRAFTSBURY, VT
BOYS CLASSIC
Nico Hochanadel Burlington 10:30:15 Brady Geisler Rutland 10:30:30 Luke Rizio Twin Valley 10:30:45 Rye MacCurtain Harwood 10:31 James Calvin SHS 10:31:15 Eli Shirk Colchester 10:31:30 Sage Grossi Montpelier 10:31:45 Max McClure Lyndon 10:32 Luke Miklus Essex 10:32:15 Brendan Quinn BFA-Fairfax 10:32:30 Kaiden Boissoneault Lamoille 10:32:45 Oliver Herrick Brattleboro 10:33 Moritz Vonhof Burr & Burton 10:33:15 Leo Circosta Craftsbury 10:33:30 Thomas Garavelli CVU 10:33:45 Zander Waskuch Peoples 10:34 Tzevi Schwartz U-32 10:34:15 Ben Munkres Middlebury 10:34:30 Sisu Lange St. Johnsbury 10:34:45 Farmer Lindemuth Mt. Mansfield 10:35 Levi Dalmer BFA-St. Albans 10:35:15 Holden Morrison Mt. Anthony 10:35:30 James Bialas South Burlington 10:35:45 James Underwood Woodtock 10:36 Jason Wang Peoples 10:36:15 Dylan Kissinger BFA-Fairfax 10:36:30 Ben Wetherell Montpelier 10:36:45 Aaron Carr-Perlow Middlebury 10:37 Austin Beard U-32 10:37:15 Indy Metcalf Harwood 10:37:30 Lucas MacKenzie BFA-St. Albans 10:37:45 Taylor Carlson Mt. Mansfield 10:38 Dylan Tomkins Colchester 10:38:15 Luke LaRock Otter Valley 10:38:30 River Koval Essex 10:38:45 Christopher Bialas South Burlington 10:39 Nick Reed St. Johnsbury 10:39:15 Gabrielle Jeppesen-Belleci Brattleboro 10:39:30 Lorenzo Atocha Mt. Abraham 10:39:45 Quinn Uva Woodstock 10:40 Sam Kay Rutland 10:40:15 Henry Lahue Burr & Burton 10:40:30 Ethan Choularton SHS 10:40:45 Riley Thurber Mt. Anthony 10:41 Cormac Leahy Craftsbury 10:41:15 Kai Donnelly Burlington 10:41:30 Sam Holmes CVU 10:41:45 Hugh Johnson Lamoille 10:42 Sam Weber Burlington 10:42:15 Carson Beard U-32 10:42:30 Will Schaefer South Burlington 10:42:45 Abel Atocha Mt. Abraham 10:43 Graham Farrington Woodstock 10:43:15 Magnus vonKrusenstiern Brattleboro 10:43:30 Baker LaRock Otter Valley 10:43:35 Ben Larson Harwood 10:44 Charlie Krebs Craftsbury 10:44:15 Julien Puttlitz Colchester 10:44:30 Peter McKenna Mt. Anthony 10:44:45 Brady Morigeau Mt. Mansfield 10:45 Owen Dube-Johnson Rutland 10:45:15 Keller Virgilio Burr & Burton 10:45:30 Eric Grover Peoples 10:45:45 Steven Supan Montpelier 10:46 Eliot Schneider Middlebury 10:46:15 Duncan Dubief Essex 10:46:30 George Sullivan Lamoille 10:46:45 Teddy Trombley BFA-St. Albans 10:47 Kalob Still BFA-Fairfax 10:47:15 Nathan Lenzini St. Johnsbury 10:47:30 Anders Johnson CVU 10:47:45 Kenan Griffith SHS 10:48 Willem Smith Mt. Mansfield 10:48:15 Ryan Thatcher BFA-Fairfax 10:48:30 Oliver Viglas Burr & Burton 10:48:45 Baxter Harrington Middlebury 10:49 Zeb Whitlock Lamoille 10:49:15 Max McCalla Rutland 10:49:30 Jack Lavine SHS 10:49:45 Cole Boyle BFA-St. Albans 10:50 Charlie Kehler Craftsbury 10:50:15 Rowan Nenninger South Burlington 10:50:30 Sam Clark U-32 10:50:45 Tenzin Mathes Brattleboro 10:51 Graham Fox Woodstock 10:51:15 Ryan Callaghan St. Johnsbury 10:51:30 Liam Messier Colchester 10:51:45 Tristin Williams Peoples 10:52 Atticus Ellis Harwood 10:52:15 Jack Crum CVU 10:52:30 Samuel Brondyke Montpelier 10:52:45 Finnegan Payne Mt. Anthony 10:53 Nate Mitchell Burlington 10:53:15 Samuel Giuliani Essex 10:53:30 Trey Bosworth Middlebury 10:53:45 Mason Porter Lamoille 10:54 Boniface Ndikumwenayo Burlington 10:54:15 Adrien Dezon-Gaillard Mt. Mansfield 10:54:30 Luke Murphy Montpelier 10:54:45 Mac Abrams Woodstock 10:55 Jacques Lacourciere Essex 10:55:15 Oliver Hansen U-32 10:55:30 Phil Mahar Rutland 10:55:45 Niko Cuneo CVU 10:56 Porter Hurteau BFA-St. Albans 10:56:15 Krane Davis St. Johnsbury 10:56:30 Mitchell Alexander SHS 10:56:45 Alan Moody Craftsbury 10:57 Eben Wagner Brattleboro 10:57:15 Kagan Whiteman BFA-Fairfax 10:57:30 Silas Rella-Neill Mt. Anthony 10:57:45 Arvid Stezner Colchester 10:58 Sky Valin South Burlington 10:58:15 Luca Dennan Burr & Burton 10:58:30 Trent Jordan Harwood 10:58:45 Leo Powers Mt. Mansfield 10:59 Hayden Cheever Lamoille 10:59:15 Matthew Berg Middlebury 10:59:30 Jasper Turner Montpelier 10:59:45 Gabe Mitchell Burlington 11:00 Liam Ryan St. Johnsbury 11:00:15 Andrew Bruneau Essex 11:00:30 Myles Lahue Burr & Burton 11:00:45 Linden Stelma-Leonard Craftsbury 11:01 Collin Bevin Mt. Anthony 11:01:15 Matthew Servin CVU 11:01:30 Ethan Mashtare BFA-St. Albans 11:01:45 Karver Butler Rutland 11:02 Will Duane Woodtock 11:02:15 Tucker Farnham Colchester 11:02:30 Casey Sullivan South Burlington 11:02:45 Callum MacCurtain Harwood 11:03 Wilder Brown U-32 11:03:15 Desmond Longsmith Brattleboro 11:03:30 Wyeth Haddock BFA-Fairfax 11:03:45 Geo DeBrosse CVU 11:04 Zed McNaughton Woodstock 11:04:15 Luke Kane BFA-Fairfax 11:04:30 Silas Hunt Craftsbury 11:04:45 Christopher Cummiskey Harwood 11:05 Nathaniel Bernier St. Johnsbury 11:05:15 Liam Hand Burlington 11:05:30 Carl Priganc Mt. Mansfield 11:05:45 Elliot Riggen Essex 11:06 Marco Scoren Rutland 11:06:15 Baker Nelson Middlebury 11:06:30 Noah Burnham Lamoille 11:06:45 Ben Clark U-32 11:07 David Lafontaine Mt. Anthony 11:07:15 Jay Borland Montpelier 11:07:30 Calvin Storms BFA-St. Albans 11:07:45 Jonah Busker Harwood 11:08 Shea Smith Mt. Mansfield 11:08:15 Willy Underwood Woodstock 11:08:30 Elliott Miklus Essex 11:08:45 Cyrus Hansen U-32 11:09 Austin Stoneburner BFA-Fairfax 11:09:15 Ben Gale Lamoille 11:09:30 Anders Linseisen CVU 11:09:45 Aidan Moffat Craftsbury 11:10 Chase Ehrlich Montpelier 11:10:15 Chase Guathier Mt. Anthony 11:10:30 Amos Lilly Burlington 11:10:45 Jacob Tremblay BFA-St. Albans 11:11‘ Lucas Flinner Middlebury 11:11:15 Brycen Gandin Rutland 11:11:30
GIRLS CLASSIC
