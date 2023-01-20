Amelia Circosta
Hazen skier Amelia Circosta, left, poses after a Nordic race at the Craftsbury Outdoor Center

 Photo by James Biggam

NORDIC SKI MEET

At Craftsbury Outdoor Center

Jan. 20, 2023

5.5-kilometer freestyle

BOYS RESULTS

1 Sage Grossi Montpelier 14:41.5
2 Leo Circosta Hazen 14:49.4
3 Charlie Kehler Craftsbury 15:18.1
4 Cormac Leahy Craftsbury 15:58.4
5 Ben Wetherell Montpelier 16:26.7
6 Steven Supan Montpelier 16:37.5
7 Silas Hunt Craftsbury 16:40.9
8 Luke Murphy Montpelier 16:50.1
9 Zander Waskuch Peoples 17:03.6
10 Wilder Brown U-32 17:26.4
11 Cyrus Hansen U-32 17:26.7
12 Gavin Jolly Peoples 17:55.4
13 Taggart Schrader U-32 18:05.3
14 Zeb Whitlock Lamoille 18:07.2
15 Magnus Hayden Peoples 18:22.5
16 Elliot Rowe Lamoille 18:24.2
17 Ben Gale Lamoille 18:52.3
18 Mason Porter Lamoille 18:54.7
19 Jay Borland Montpelier 19:20.6
20 Thomas Sullivan Lamoille 19:23.1
21 Ethan Rossi Lamoille 19:38.6
22 Tennessee Lamb U-32 19:43.9
23 Sam Rossi Lamoille 19:44.3
24 Jasper Turner Montpelier 19:50.6
24 Ethan Borland Montpelier 19:50.6
26 Dylan Bacon Montpelier 20:28.5
27 Greg Hayward U-32 20:36.4
28 Eric Grover Peoples 20:45.5
29 Linden Stelma-Leonard Craftsbury 20:55.0
30 Jordan Sartwell Lamoille 21:13.7
31 Donley Johnson St. Johnsbury 21:47.9
32 Linden van der Linde St. Johnsbury 21:48.3
33 Calvin Cacciamani Craftsbury 21:59.9
34 Joey Orost Lamoille 22:57.1
35 Tristin Williams Peoples 23:42.7
36 Tyler Bacon Montpelier 25:25.9
37 Asa Rosenberg Montpelier 25:30.1
38 Otis Loga U-32 37:56.9

GIRLS RESULTS

1 Amelia Circosta Hazen 16:36.1
2 Meg Voisin Montpelier 17:06.4
3 Anika Leahy Craftsbury 17:21.9
4 Clare Serrano U-32 17:39.8
5 Gabbie Schafer Peoples 18:49.8
6 Anja Rand Montpelier 18:58.9
7 Norah Wilcox U-32 19:00.5
8 Amy Felice U-32 19:24.0
9 Clare Pritchard Montpelier 19:28.7
10 Anna Isselhardt Peoples 19:42.2
11 Mae Searles Lamoille 19:48.2
12 Jane Miller-Arsenault U-32 20:04.1
13 Avery Ryan U-32 20:10.8
14 Anya Moriarty St. Johnsbury 20:12.4
15 Anna Gale Lamoille 20:19.0
16 Avery Knauss U-32 20:48.6
17 Leah Jourdan Lamoille 21:16.8
18 Olivia Serrano U-32 21:36.1
19 Nina Young U-32 21:36.6
20 Isobel Koger U-32 21:45.9
21 Josie Haley U-32 21:51.4
22 Lily Walsh Lamoille 22:03.9
23 Lucy Nigro Peoples 22:31.7
24 Harper Crance St. Johnsbury 22:35.6
25 Zoe Buhner St. Johnsbury 22:43.8
26 Miriam Serota-Winston Montpelier 22:49.2
27 Amani Suter Montpelier 24:38.4
28 Ace Irwin St. Johnsbury 24:55.0
29 Natalie Start Lamoille 25:41.7
30 Mia Smith Peoples 25:45.8
31 Camille Marineau Montpelier 25:56.1
32 Adele Ramirez Valcour Peoples 27:16.6

BOYS TEAM SCORES

1. Montpelier 17
2. Craftsbury 39
3. U-32 52
4. Peoples 60
5. Lamoille 61

GIRLS TEAM SCORES

1. U-32 23
2. Montpelier 34
3. Lamoille 55
4. Peoples 56
5. St. Johnsbury 77

