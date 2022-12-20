NORDIC SKI FREESTYLE MEET

AT CRAFTSBURY

DEC. 20, 2022

GIRLS RESULTS

1 Lillian Connolly Burlington 12:19.3
2 Rosalie Brown Burlington 13:13.8
3 Sara Mcgill Montpelier 13:28.1
4 Anika Leahy Craftsbury 13:28.7
5 Meg Voisin Montpelier 13:29.2
6 Amelia Circosta Hazen 13:29.5
7 Claire Serrano U-32 13:54.9
8 Ruth Krebs St. Johnsbury 13:55.9
9 Paige Poirier South Burlington 14:04.4
10 Maisie Franke Harwood 14:22.3
11 Mae Searles Lamoille 14:30.6
12 Siri Jolliffe St. Johnsbury 14:38.1
13 Clare Pritchard Montpelier 14:45.2
14 Marie Voisin Montpelier 14:48.8
15 Amy Felice U-32 14:52.8
16 Anja Rand Montpelier 15:01.9
17 Elsa Sanborn Burlington 15:08.9
18 Mary Fowler St. Johnsbury 15:18.1
19 Anna Isselhardt Peoples 15:31.2
20 Jane Miller-Arsenault U-32 15:42.3
21 Avery Ryan U-32 15:43.7
22 Raegan Decker BFA-Fairfax 15:59.0
23 Ava Purdy St. Johnsbury 15:59.3
24 Leah Jourdan Lamoille 16:00.3
25 Tessa Jernigan Harwood 16:01.3
26 Rowan Clough Harwood 16:14.5
27 Anna Gale Lamoille 16:17.6
28 Maren Giese St. Johnsbury 16:28.5
29 Miriam Serota-Winston Montpelier 16:34.6
30 Lucy Nigro Peoples 16:46.7
31 Maddie Blanchard St. Johnsbury 16:49.7
32 Amani Suter Montpelier 17:04.4
33 Maggie Clark South Burlington 17:04.8
34 Lily Walsh Lamoille 17:06.2
35 Harper Crance St. Johnsbury 17:08.6
36 Hadley Andersen Harwood 17:13.3
37 Reagan Eastman BFA-Fairfax 17:22.5
38 Lindsey Ferris BFA-Fairfax 17:40.6
39 Anna Sargent BFA-Fairfax 17:50.0
40 Leah Brown BFA-Fairfax 17:58.0
41 Natalie Start Lamoille 18:18.6
42 Gillian Fairfax Burlington 18:41.0
43 Molly Dearborn BFA-Fairfax 19:26.4
44 Adele Ramirez Valcour Peoples 19:49.1
45 Una Colby Lyndon 21:14.2
46 Gisele Zuchman South Burlington 21:37.4
47 Streeter Middleton LI 22:49.6

BOYS RESULTS

1 Sage Grossi Montpelier 10:57.1 -
2 Leo Circosta Hazen 11:19.9
3 Kai Donnelly Burlington 11:28.5
4 Cormac Leahy Craftsbury 11:39.8
5 Charlie Kehler Craftsbury 11:57.0
6 Indy Metcalf Harwood 11:59.4
7 Sisu Lange St. Johnsbury 12:04.6
8 Alan Moody Craftsbury 12:27.5
9 Max Demaine Lake Region 12:40.7
10 Silas Hunt Craftsbury 12:41.2
11 Sam Brondyke Montpelier 12:51.4
12 Luke Murphy Montpelier 12:54.7
13 Ryan Thatcher BFA-Fairfax 12:56.3
14 Wilder Brown U-32 12:57.9
15 Zeb Whitlock Lamoille 13:05.7
16 Steven Supan Montpelier 13:05.9
17 Will Schaefer South Burlington 13:22.5
18 Nathan Lenzini St. Johnsbury 13:27.4
19 Zander Waskuch Peoples 13:36.2
20 Ezra Merrill-Triplett Montpelier 13:38.3
21 Atticus Ellis Harwood 13:38.9
22 Callum MacCurtain Harwood 13:39.9
23 Kalob Still BFA-Fairfax 13:41.5
24 Gavin Jolly Peoples 13:51.5
25 Evan Reichelt Stowe 13:53.3
26 Magnus Hayden Peoples 13:58.2
27 Krane Davis St. Johnsbury 14:20.6
28 Mason Porter Lamoille 14:25.1
29 Calvin James Stowe 14:32.0
30 Trent Jordan Harwood 14:40.0
31 Ollie Cloutier South Burlington 14:44.2
32 Ben Gale Lamoille 14:55.2
33 Thomas Sullivan Lamoille 14:56.4
34 Isaac Lenzini St. Johnsbury 14:57.6
35 Jay Borland Montpelier 15:01.0
36 Tennessee Lamb U-32 15:01.3
37 Sam Rossi Lamoille 15:20.0
38 Gus O'Neil-Dunne Burlington 15:21.6
39 Odin Cloutier South Burlington 15:28.0
40 Austin Simone South Burlington 15:28.4
41 Dylan Bacon Montpelier 15:34.6
42 Kenan Griffith Stowe 15:37.0
43 Jack Lavine Stowe 15:37.8
44 Amos Lilly Burlington 15:40.8
45 Ethan Rossi Lamoille 15:43.5
46 Elliot Rowe Lamoille 15:54.7
47 Ethan Choularton Stowe 15:57.5
48 Ben Krause Lyndon 15:58.8
49 Nate Mitchell Burlington 16:00.4
50 Duncan Shaver Burlington 16:12.4
51 Tristan Williams Peoples 16:33.5
52 Mason Schade Lyndon 16:50.9
53 Tyler Bacon Montpelier 16:52.2
54 Liam Ryan St. Johnsbury 16:56.5
55 Jordan Sartwell Lamoille 17:04.6
56 Gabe Mitchell Burlington 17:06.1
57 Oak Clarke Lyndon 17:27.3
58 Isaac Stebbins Lamoille 17:34.9
59 Alex Mitchell Stowe 18:16.2
60 Joseph Orost Lamoille 18:41.8
61 Wyatt Reed Lyndon 18:57.1

GIRLS TEAM SCORES

1. Montpelier 35
2. St. Johnsbury 61
3. Burlington 62
4. U-32 63
5. Lamoille 96
6. Harwood 97
7. BFA-Fairfax 136

BOYS TEAM SCORES

1. Craftsbury 27
2. Montpelier 40
3. Harwood 79
4. St. Johnsbury 86
5. Lamoille 108
6. Peoples 120
7. South Burlington 127
8. Burlington 134
9. Stowe 139
10. Lyndon 218

