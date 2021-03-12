A few 50-degree days gave the U-32 cross-country ski team a chance to soak up the sun and let its three-peat sink in after Wednesday’s electric finale to a grueling season.
The Raiders matched Woodstock as the only Vermont high school team to earn sweeps for three straight years by triumphing in the boys and girls competitions. The Wasps won it all from 2013-15, while U-32 will shoot for an unprecedented fourth sweep in 2022.
“The boys set us up and we didn’t want to let them down after their amazing states,” Raiders senior May Lamb said.
This year racers from Divisions I and II competed at different times at the Craftsbury Outdoor Center due to Covid precautions. As a result, it’s difficult to compare statewide results due to the varying conditions. But it’s clear the gap between divisions continues to shrink, if there’s a gap at all. That trend should carry over to next winter, with the D-II U-32, Harwood and Montpelier girls poised to set a high bar again. The D-II boys field will also be stacked, featuring U-32, Middlebury and Craftsbury.
Seniors Jed Kurts, Jacob Miller-Arsenault and Cameron Thompson led the U-32 boys along with Sam Clark, Tzevi Schwatz, Ollie Hansen, Austin Beard and Carson Beard. The U-32 girls were powered by seniors Anna Knauss and Shams Ferver and Lamb in addition to Ayla Bodach-Turner, Esther Macke, Avery Knauss, Isabelle Serrano and Amy Felice.
In 2019 the U-32 boys secured an 11-point victory over Middlebury despite losing the final relay. That same year the Raiders left nothing to chance on the girls’ side, dominating both relays to close out an 86-point victory over the Tigers.
Last year the Raider girls were handed a 70-point penalty on Day 1 for making a wrong turn in the relay. But they bounced back in the freestyle event, rallying to a 21-point victory over Middlebury The U-32 boys beat the Tigers by seven points in 2020 even though they lost both relays.
This time around the U-32 girls finished 12 points in front of runner-up Harwood. Things were more comfy for the U-32 boys, who were 21 points in front of second-place Craftsbury.
Here are five storylines from another state meet that came down to the wire:
BEARDS TRIM TIMEThe U-32 boys returned seven of their eight top skiers and had a legitimate claim as the deepest team in the state. While Kurts, Clark and Schwartz were all podium contenders individually, there were question marks about the team’s all-important fourth athlete. With overall scoring based on the top-four finishers from each school, twins Carson and Austin Beard led the fight to crack into the points.
“I’m amazed how those boys worked so hard,” Thompson said. “A week ago or so we had a race, and then we had to do a time trial right afterwards. And then later that day I saw Carson out on mountain bike, biking on the roads. It’s just incredible how much work they put in.”
Both siblings are nationally ranked mountain bikers who also excelled for U-32’s cross-country running team, which won its fifth straight title in October. They consistently pushed the pace on the ski trails, taking advantage of every chance to maximize the aerobic workout.
“We did a lot of extra training and a lot of time on the bike,” Carson Beard said. “Skiing is the best cross-training you can do for biking. It’s crazy hard, just like biking, so it really gets you fit.”
Last winter Carson finished 17th in classic and 13th in freestyle. Austin was 24th in classic and 20th at the skate meet. This year Carson Beard was 10th in classic and fifth in skate. Austin Beard placed 13th in classic and 10th in skate.
“I’m honestly kind of surprised and kind of not at all,” Kurts said. “Those guys know how to train. And they know how to put it out there. I was so glad Carson was up at the front. He’s a wicked chill dude.”
PRACTICE CHALLENGES
Some teams started practicing as soon as possible when Gov. Scott gave the green light for winter sports training sessions to begin Dec. 26. U-32 opted to hold off until Jan. 18, forcing skiers to stick with mostly individual workouts for that three-week window. When things finally kicked off, school rules prevented freshmen and sophomores from skiing alongside the juniors and seniors for most of the season.
“We had a lot of weird practices,” Anna Knauss said. “We were practicing until 7 at night at some points in the dark and under the lights. We just had to adapt a lot to make whatever we could work. But we all had a good attitude about it.”
Many of U-32’s top guns packed in a handful of Vermont Cup races, forcing them to miss some events with the team. Coach Mark Chaplin attempted to enter his athletes in as many races as possible leading up to states, but the Raiders only faced off against a half-dozen schools and never competed against Middlebury in the regular season. U-32’s meets were held in a time-trial format where members of each team headed out together, so the state championship event was the first time many Raiders competed head-to-head against rivals from other schools.
“Sam and Tzevi and I and the Beards were OK because we did the Vermont Cup racing series,” Kurts said. “But the rest of the boys were kind of left high and dry for racing opportunities. This race (at states) is really the most organized, biggest race they’ve had all season. And so it’s kind of a shock to jump right into that. But the club skiers have had more experience with that, which helped us.”
The boys squad was heavy with juniors and seniors, so training as one varsity unit wasn’t a problem. But sophomore Avery Knauss and freshman Amy Felice were among the female skiers who had limited contact with the top upperclass athletes. The restrictions were relaxed a few weeks ago, giving Knauss and Felice a chance to learn some pointers from the juniors and seniors.
“Avery and Amy, we hadn’t been training with them for the first half of the season,” Lamb said. “So it’s been really special to get together and have all of us training as one. …It makes a huge difference when we’re all at a pretty similar level. And especially this year when so much of our workouts are time trials, and all of our races are just with our team.”
COACHES’ CORNER
Chaplin is as quietly competitive as any coach in Vermont with an inner fire that burns intensely after nearly a half-century of coaching. He can crunch numbers and times with lightning speed and he’s just as quick to deflect any compliments. His right-hand man for the past decade has been Andrew Tripp, who serves as head coach for the boys cross-country running team. Tripp is also an assistant coach under Chaplin for the track and field program, which captured its sixth straight boys crown in 2018.
“The coaches were incredible,” Lamb said. “Mark was out there grooming in the pitch black and they made everything work. One of them would be there with the younger kids in the afternoon right after school. And then another would stay out late with us. They were just doing everything they could to make sure we had as many practices in as possible, which was huge. …It’s been pretty amazing to finally get to ski as a full team during break and in the last week. It’s pretty huge. You don’t really notice until you’re all there. And then you realize how much it matters.”
Assistant coaches Tim Flynn and Kate Spencer also returned during a highly unusual winter to assist the Nordic program in a variety of ways. Former University of Vermont head coach Allan Serrano helped U-32 with waxing duties at the state meet.
“You can tell that they all care a lot about the team,” Thompson said. “They want to see us improve and they believe that being on this team will help us later in life. And it’s nice to know that we have each other and we know how to take care of each other.”
NEW CHALLENGER EMERGES
It may be premature to size up the 2022 Nordic landscape, but the outlook certainly indicates that the U-32 boys will be in for another battle. Runner-up Craftsbury held off third-place Middlebury by a single point in this year’s D-II boys event, and both would have been among the top D-I teams.
Craftsbury’s Aiden Casey, who raced for U-32 as a freshman, emerged as the individual champ for classic and freestyle. Teammate Cormac Leahy, formerly a Hazen star, was third in the skate race and fifth in classic. Charlie Krebs and Orion Cenkl also contributed points for the Chargers, who raced without standout Alan Moody.
“The school has really made an effort to promote other sports than just soccer and basketball,” Craftsbury coach Eric Hanson said. “They started a track and field program a few years go and 40 kids came out for it. And our school size is 160 or 170, so a fourth of the school is out running track. It’s really great for kids just to have all these opportunities. And they’re really encouraged, no matter their skill level. We have kids who are way in the back and we have kids who are way in the front. And being a small school, they’re interacting and they’re good friends. It’s so nice to have a school that’s supportive of all these different activities. There were kids who kind of liked soccer, but it wasn’t their first choice. And for whatever reason they found their niche in running. Unfortunately, with a small school, it takes a little bit away from some of the team sports. But I know that’s not really the case for cross-country skiing. Most of these kids weren’t playing sports when they were in middle school: They were sitting around or going sledding after school. And then all of a sudden it’s like, ‘Hey, let’s go ski after school.’”
TITLE HAUL
Chaplin, Tripp and the Raiders have rattled off 23 titles in the past decade between the fall, winter and spring seasons. Some years the endurance programs have been simply untouchable while adding another notch to their belts. During the past five years the Raiders’ average margin of victory at boys cross-country running championships has been 53 points. But nothing came easily this week on the Nordic trails, especially for a girls squad that lost to Harwood by 11 points less than two weeks earlier.
“Endurance sports are the most predictable sports on the planet,” Chaplin said. “You just don’t see the kind of bad bounces or bad calls. If you stumble out of the blocks, that’s everything in a 100. Jed stumbling out of the blocks in this, it’s one place and one point. So it was no big deal. There’s just so much to make up for errors in a sport like this. And honestly this sport is maybe even more predictable than running, because it’s a combination of who has good technique and who has good fitness. Even if you get the wax wrong, there’s still two advantages you have on all those other people you’ve been beating all year. If May has bad wax, she’s not going to suddenly lose to the fourth skier from Middlebury. Because she’s got better technique and better fitness.”
