The Vermont Mountaineers are accustomed to taking the good with the bad after the majority of their All-Stars headed home the past two seasons at the conclusion of the NECBL’s showcase event.
While it’s always nice for the organization to be honored for its talent, there’s no hiding the bittersweet emotions as All-Stars pack up their bags prior to the final week of the regular season.
This year’s West Division starter was Nolan Sparks, and he’s determined to stick it out for the long haul in the Capital City. The 5-foot-10, 195-pound right-hander has been lights out on the mound all summer, recording a 1.16 ERA over the course of 31 innings.
One of the top priorities for manager Mitchell Holmes is assembling a deep, reliable pitching rotation that can withstand the test of time. He’s witnessed too many situations where aces end their seasons prematurely, creating an all-hands-on-deck scenario that forces position players to take the mound and eat up innings.
The Mountaineers (24-13-1) haven’t clinched first place in the North Division yet, but they’re close to accomplishing that mission. They currently hold a 3.5-game lead over the second-place Sanford Mainers (21-17), and their magic number has been dropping like clockwork as they’ve won seven of their last nine games. And with 20 pitchers ready to step up at any moment, Vermont could have the luxury of letting its starters rest their arms while other playoff contenders are stretched thin later this week.
The Mountaineers are tied with the Mystic Schooners for the second most victories in the league behind the Newport Gulls (30-11-1). Securing home-field advantage in the first round of the postseason could be easily attainable if Holmes’ team can lock up a few more victories, and all the recent results indicate that Vermont is peaking at the right time. The Mountaineers are attempting to capture their fourth championship in franchise history after winning it all in 2006, 2007 and 2015. They also finished runners-up in 2005, 2009 and 2022.
Sparks is likely to be fresh as a daisy for any upcoming appearances after starting five games on the mound during the first five weeks of the season. He owns a 2-1 record and has recorded a team-high 43 strikeouts while issuing 14 walks and allowing five earned runs and 13 hits. Sparks has limited opponents to one double and two triples, displaying pinpoint accuracy and spine-tingling speed.
The Colorado native made his second start of the summer June 18, pitching five-plus innings during an 8-3 victory over Sanford. He scattered two hits and surrendered one earned run while striking out 10 batters and issuing five walks. Sparks also earned the win on the mound three weeks ago during a two-inning shift against North Adams, fueling a 4-3 victory. He recorded three strikeouts, issued one walk and limited the SteepleCats to one hit.
Sparks threw 62 innings last spring for the University of Rochester, piling up 77 strikeouts and piecing together a 7-0 record and a 2.76 ERA. The Liberty League Pitcher of the Year is joined on the Vermont roster by fellow right-handed pitchers Andrew DeAlessio, Jake Whitlinger, Aidan Risse, Samuel Rosenfield, Brett Borcherding, Brian Foley, Nick McAuliffe, Max Moss, Aidan Tucker and Brendan McFall. The team’s southpaws include Maxwell Brulport, Benjamin Smith, Max Parker, Colton Book, Ben Adams, Christopher AuClair, Luke Carpenter, Cole Tarrant and Max Gitlin.
With home doubleheaders on top Saturday and Sunday, here are eight questions for Vermont’s lone remaining All-Star:
TA: How would you describe your All-Star experience and playing in front of so many MLB scouts?
Sparks: “It was a great experience. It was tiring during a long day in the heat, so it was a little tough to keep the attention going during the Home Run Derby — and especially anticipating going out there to start. But I have to say it was a lot of fun meeting guys from across the league — guys you play against. And you just realize that, even though they’re your enemies on the other side, they’re really good guys. So it was great meeting everyone and hearing wherever they went to school for college and what their future holds for them. And it was great to play with T.J. (Williams) and (Brandon Butterworth) for the last time. It’s unfortunate that they left. But also it’s just a tale of this summer and every summer — it’s just a big commitment by all the players. So sometimes it’s best for the players to go home and see their family for a couple weeks, because they end up having to go to school really soon.”
TA: A lot of the top NECBL players are on a short leash with their college coaches. What would you say about being a pitcher in particular and having to dial it back a little bit and make sure you’re not overusing your arm?
Sparks: “Some pitchers have certain innings limits and then pitch counts going into games. My coach, personally, didn’t put a pitch count on me. Just pitching at Division III, I don’t pitch as many innings as Division I pitchers. So I’ve just been here the whole summer and I’m going to pitch throughout the rest of the season.”
TA: Is there some extra motivation for you coming from a D-III school like Rochester or for other guys who are from mid-majors or not the Power-5 conferences?
Sparks: “Definitely. This league is second to the Cape, especially as of last year. And this is where mid-majors and then some D-II and D-III guys come and they can show their stuff. Because the Cape is very particular with who they bring up early in the season. And here you can kind of just start right away. There’s good competition here and it’s the best spot to be.”
TA: A lot of pitchers are superstitious about certain things. Do you think there’s some benefit to just being in a groove all season and not having breaks or interruptions?
Sparks: “It’s definitely good not to have any interruptions in your routine. Because all of the training is just setting a routine and then continuing with that to be disciplined.”
TA: At this point in the season is there a pretty established rotation of starters and then middle-relievers and closers that you have confidence in?
Sparks: “Yeah, there’s an established rotation for the starters. We’ve been kind of mixing it up toward the end of the season, making sure people get innings. And then trying to clinch (the division), but not overusing pitchers. And then that way we have them for the playoffs.”
TA: Do you flip a switch mentally where there’s a different mode entering playoffs or the last week of the regular season?
Sparks: “No, there really shouldn’t be a different mode. You’ve got to pitch the same way. If you try to change stuff, usually the results will change. So you’ve got to keep the process the same every single time.”
TA: For you, how did the transition go from pitching at the NCAA level to coming here and not really missing a beat?
Sparks: “It didn’t change much. As a pitcher, you’ve got to go out there with the same mentality. You can’t really change how you approach the game. Otherwise, you’ll be trying to do too many things differently and not staying true to what your good at.”
TA: Without giving away your secrets, what have been some keys for you to be so successful this summer?
Sparks: “I just made a couple changes on the mound. I made a couple changes to some grips and then how I throw it, just to make sure there’s a little more spin and a little more break on certain pitches. And then just trying to throw as hard as possible.”