HARTFORD - After being away from the field due to flooding throughout the Green Mountain State for almost a week, the Vermont Mountaineers suffered a 9-8 loss to the Upper Valley Nighthawks on Thursday during a game that lasted 11 innings.
The Mountaineers (17-11-1) still hold a 1.5-game lead in the North Division despite facing a 3-1 deficit against the Nighthawks (15-12) in the Governor’s Cup Series.
Vermont squandered a golden opportunity to strike first in the opening inning. Two hit batters and a walk loaded the bases for the visitors. A pop up to the infield helped Upper Valley starter Patrick Gardner get out of the inning unscathed.
The Nighthawks responded in the bottom of the first to take a 1-0 lead. Ryan Cesarini reached base with a triple to center field. He scored on a sacrifice fly by Kevin Bruggeman. Vermont starter Eddie Smink ended the inning by inducing a groundout.
Smink struck out the side in the bottom of the inning and then Vermont tied the game at 1-1 in the third inning. Luke Cantwell walked with two outs and stole second. He scored on a double to right field by Aaron Whitely.
The Nighthawks quickly regained the lead. A one-out walk to Dylan Palmer was followed by a single to left field by Adarius Myers, putting runners on the corners. Palmer scored on a groundout, while Myers eventually came around to score on a single by Bruggeman with two outs. Colton Book entered the game in relief and got the final out on a strikeout to strand two runners.
After a scoreless fourth and fifth inning, the Nighthawks struck again in the sixt. Upper Valley added two more runs to take a 5-1 lead, thanks to a two-out error.
The Mountaineers closed the gap to one run in the seventh. Brandon Butterworth led off the frame with a double and then Grant Voytovich singled to move Butterworth to third. Cantwell made it 5-2 with a single to right field. A double by Santino Rosso drove in Voytovich. Cantwell scored on a groundout by Tyler Cox, trimming the deficit to 5-4.
After both teams went down in order in the eighth inning, Voytovich started the ninth with a double and came around to score on a single by Cantwell to tie the game at 5-5. Vermont took a two-run lead in the top of the 10th. With Whitley on second, Cox advanced to first on an infield single. Whitley and Cox came around to score on a single by Marshall Toole.
Upper Valley tied the game in the bottom of the 10th to force another extra frame. In the 11th, Vermont tacked on the go-ahead run when Butterworth scored on a sacrifice fly by Rosso to make it 8-7.
The Nighthawks loaded the bases in the bottom of the 11th and then Vermont's Brian Foley got two outs on an infield pop-up and a force-out at home. However, a bases-loaded walk tied the game and a walk-off single by Austin Beck drove in the winning run.