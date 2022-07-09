MONTPELIER - The Vermont Mountaineers had the winning run at the plate but could not complete the rally as they dropped a 7-6 heartbreaker to the Upper Valley Nighthawks on Friday in a North Division New England Collegiate Baseball League contest at Recreation Field.
Vermont falls to 22-4 on the year and leads the second-place Nighthawks (13-13) by nine games in the North Division.
The story of the game was the strong offensive inning for the Nighthawks and strong pitching by the visitors for a majority of the evening. A four-run third inning was exactly what Upper Valley starter Jack Choate needed to protect the lead. An infield single by Ty Kaufman followed by a triple from Tyler Sorrentino put the Nighthawks in front. A double off Vermont starter Nick Durgin made it 2-0 before the league’s home run leader, Ryan Ignoffo, belted a two-run blast over the left-field wall to make it 4-0. It was Ignoffo's ninth homer of the season.
Choate was strong through six innings, allowing four hits and recording eight strikeouts. Carlos Torres took over in relief for Vermont in the fourth inning and kept his team in the game during three-plus innings of work. Vermont threatened in the sixth with a pair of two-out hits by Adam Retzbach and Mark Trotta. But Nighthawks reliever Randall Alejo got out of the jam to keep the shutout intact.
The Nighthawks added an insurance run in the seventh. Sorrentino doubled to deep right before scoring on a double by Max Grant to center, extending the lead to 5-0. The Nighthawks added a run in the eighth but Vermont would not go down quietly.
A single by Tyler Cox followed by a walk to Retzbach put runners on first and second for the Mountaineers. Trotta blasted his fourth home run of the summer over the left-field wall to cut the Nighthawks' lead in half. Tom Ruscitti belted a 1-1 pitch over the right-center field fence to close the gap to 6-4. The Nighthawks added a run in the top of the ninth ninth for a 7-4 advantage.
Vermont came within a run in the ninth and nearly forced extra innings. Jack Cone walked to start the frame before Santino Rosso reached base on a single. Rosso was replaced by pinch runner Evan Fox. Both Fox and Cone advanced on a wild pitch before a sacrifice fly by Gerry Siracusa made it 7-5. Cox singled to third, allowing Fox to score. Cox moved to third on a throwing error with one out. However, a play at the plate and a strikeout on a full count ended the game.
Choate earned his third win for Upper Valley while Durgin suffered his second loss of the summer. Durgin went three innings, allowing four runs on seven hits and recording four strikeouts. Torres had a strong outing, allowing one run on two hits while issuing a pair of walks. He also had three strikeouts in four innings of relief. Cox had four hits, while Trotta had three hits and three RBIs.
